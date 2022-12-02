ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KCTV 5

Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- A popular Blue Springs neighborhood light display that died ten years ago is being resurrected in a new neighborhood with help from the man who swore he was giving it up. As you drive down MO-7 Highway, you’ll see an animated sign saying “Welcome to...
kcur.org

Alongside chicken and waffles, this Kansas City restaurant serves a greater purpose

Tameisha Martin was tired of watching dreams go to the grave, she shared. “Ever since I could remember, my mother and my grandmother talked about wanting to open their own restaurant. They loved cooking for church and community events. … Unfortunately, my grandmother is gone now, so she didn’t get to see this dream come to life. But my mother is still here, and every day we are grateful that the doors opened for us,” said Martin, who co-founded Love is Key alongside her husband, Cameron.
Kansas Reflector

In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Inas Younis was born in Mosul, Iraq, and emigrated to the United States as a child. She is a writer and commentator who has been widely published […] The post In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org

Kansas City has weird, wicked and wondrous holiday pop-ups for all

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Holiday-themed bars have come a long way since we first sighted them popping up around Kansas City in 2018. Today, holiday pop-ups are transforming our holiday dining and drinking experiences, tapping into our collective nostalgia, with each one as unique as our own family traditions. Whether you prefer them fancy or fanciful, there's sure to be a pop-up for everyone.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

The First of Two Holiday Trains Will Be In Kansas City Saturday

The first of two Holiday themed trains from major freight railroads will arrive in Kansas City at Union Station on Sunday, December 4. Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train is back for its 24th year supporting food banks and food shelves across their network by raising money and awareness for food insecurity issues.
Evan Crosby

Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
Virginian Review

Kansas City’s Sub Tropolis Remains World’s Largest Underground Storage Facility

Repurposed from an underground limestone mine in 1964, Sub Tropolis is a 5,500,000-square-foot storage facility that has become a commercial business hub underneath a mountain overlooking the Missouri River. In the underground facility in Kansas City, Missouri, 10.5 miles of paved roads lead underground past storage facilities, loading docks and commercial stores where a number of high-tech computers create what is known as “a cloud.” Hollywood production companies have chosen to store canisters of film in the underground where the temperature remains a constant 65 F – 70 F year-round. Classic movies such as “Gone with the Wind” are shelved in an archive...
KCTV 5

Car crashes into Overland Park dealership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
bluevalleypost.com

Cat with your coffee? New JoCo café offers that chance 🐱

The café neighbors Melissa’s Menagerie — a pet boarding service also owned by the café’s owner, Melissa Kreisler. Kreisler also owns Melissa’s Second Chances — a nonprofit animal rescue shelter in Shawnee. The café is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy