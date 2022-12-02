Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- A popular Blue Springs neighborhood light display that died ten years ago is being resurrected in a new neighborhood with help from the man who swore he was giving it up. As you drive down MO-7 Highway, you’ll see an animated sign saying “Welcome to...
kcur.org
Alongside chicken and waffles, this Kansas City restaurant serves a greater purpose
Tameisha Martin was tired of watching dreams go to the grave, she shared. “Ever since I could remember, my mother and my grandmother talked about wanting to open their own restaurant. They loved cooking for church and community events. … Unfortunately, my grandmother is gone now, so she didn’t get to see this dream come to life. But my mother is still here, and every day we are grateful that the doors opened for us,” said Martin, who co-founded Love is Key alongside her husband, Cameron.
kcur.org
Young adults at risk of homelessness in Kansas City learn job skills making dog treats
A nutty whiff of peanut butter mingled with the bready aroma of barley mash wafts from the ovens at reStart, a nonprofit social service agency located at 918 E. 9Th St. offering shelter to Kansas City’s homeless. These handcrafted, gourmet dog treats smell like peanut butter cookies but are...
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best restaurants for family meals and large group dining in Kansas City in 2022
Whether you’re looking for a place to take the whole family out this holiday season, or just looking for a good spot to eat with all your friends, here are some of the best places in the metro for bigger party sizes. As the holiday season approaches, many Kansas...
In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Inas Younis was born in Mosul, Iraq, and emigrated to the United States as a child. She is a writer and commentator who has been widely published […] The post In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
Kansas City has weird, wicked and wondrous holiday pop-ups for all
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Holiday-themed bars have come a long way since we first sighted them popping up around Kansas City in 2018. Today, holiday pop-ups are transforming our holiday dining and drinking experiences, tapping into our collective nostalgia, with each one as unique as our own family traditions. Whether you prefer them fancy or fanciful, there's sure to be a pop-up for everyone.
Thousands of volunteers apply to test new KCI Airport Terminal
Kansas City International Airport Terminal announces more than 10,000 volunteers applied to test the new terminal before it opens in March.
The First of Two Holiday Trains Will Be In Kansas City Saturday
The first of two Holiday themed trains from major freight railroads will arrive in Kansas City at Union Station on Sunday, December 4. Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train is back for its 24th year supporting food banks and food shelves across their network by raising money and awareness for food insecurity issues.
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
Pending sale offers hope for neighbors on East 11th Street in Kansas City
3110 East 11th Street had a massive fire in June 2022, displacing the family that lived inside and leaving the home with massive fire damage.
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.
Hunter L. Gary House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Hunter Larabee Gary House (Gary House) is located at 1228 West 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a two-and-one-half-story brick house designed by architect John Van Brunt, Sr. The architectural design is the Neoclassical style.
martincitytelegraph.com
Rumors of giant landfill in south KC continue. Raymore demands written resolution from KCMO.
Rumors of a giant landfill in southeast Kansas City just won’t go away as the city of Raymore continues to worry about the possibility of truck traffic, stench, drainage and noise at its front door. Kansas City has repeatedly denied any involvement, and city manager Brian David Platt recently...
Goodbye Gary: Kansas City celebrates retirement of Gary Lezak
Past and present Kansas Citians celebrated the retirement of long-time KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak Thursday night.
Kansas City’s Sub Tropolis Remains World’s Largest Underground Storage Facility
Repurposed from an underground limestone mine in 1964, Sub Tropolis is a 5,500,000-square-foot storage facility that has become a commercial business hub underneath a mountain overlooking the Missouri River. In the underground facility in Kansas City, Missouri, 10.5 miles of paved roads lead underground past storage facilities, loading docks and commercial stores where a number of high-tech computers create what is known as “a cloud.” Hollywood production companies have chosen to store canisters of film in the underground where the temperature remains a constant 65 F – 70 F year-round. Classic movies such as “Gone with the Wind” are shelved in an archive...
KMBC.com
Ivanhoe residents vote on big changes following months long battle between board and members
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents voted on some big changes in the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Association on Saturday afternoon. This comes after a months-long battle between the board and residents. Residents are calling the meeting a huge win. For years, the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Association has been known for being resident-led...
kshb.com
Weather Blog: Strong Friday Evening Cold Front to blast through Kansas City
This is the first post Gary era weather blog. I hope to live up to his standards as I will be doing the blog for awhile. This is a photo of his last time in front of the green screen. Before we get to the weather I wrote this about...
Olathe Schools consider ‘rolling blackouts’ amid bus driver shortage
The Olathe School District may soon consider implementing rolling blackouts in bus services due to struggles to maintain enough bus drivers.
KCTV 5
Car crashes into Overland Park dealership
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
bluevalleypost.com
Cat with your coffee? New JoCo café offers that chance 🐱
The café neighbors Melissa’s Menagerie — a pet boarding service also owned by the café’s owner, Melissa Kreisler. Kreisler also owns Melissa’s Second Chances — a nonprofit animal rescue shelter in Shawnee. The café is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday...
Comments / 1