Read full article on original website
Related
20-month old falls from second floor of Plymouth High School
A 20-month-old boy had to be flown to Children's Wisconsin after he fell from the second floor of Plymouth High School.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in West Bend, WI
Whether for business, traveling, or visiting a friend, you will love the food scene in West Bend, Wisconsin. You won’t have to travel far to find great food. Since West Bend in Washington County is famous for manufacturing tiny kitchen gadgets and cookware, the city’s restaurants and bars are some of the best in the country.
spectrumnews1.com
Dine Out Weekend supports Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some businesses in Waukesha are hosting Dine Out Weekend to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. Pat’s Rib Place was one of the restaurants participating. The owner, Alicia Hayes, said 10% of their proceeds will go toward supporting the fund. “We have lived...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Raymond Peter Knapp, 79, of West Bend, WI
December 2, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Raymond Peter Knapp, of West Bend, WI, passed away at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse from a brain aneurysm on November 18, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Carol (Galdick) Knapp and a brother, Ralph. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Allegra McCurtain and his brother Martin.
wxerfm.com
Bomb Threat Received at Random Lake Elementary Wasn’t Credible
RANDOM LAKE, WI (WHBL) – A bomb threat was called in to the Random Lake Elementary School on Thursday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that investigators were sent to the school and quickly determined that the call wasn’t credible and there was no real threat. Further investigation shows that the call was placed by a teenager living in Virginia.
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
wearegreenbay.com
Two men burglarize, steal from Wisconsin thrift store that provides clothing to foster kids
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects burglarized and stole just under $1,000 worth of products from a southeastern Wisconsin thrift store that provides no-cost clothing to foster kids. According to the Racine Police Department, the incident happened on the night of November 27 at Foster’s Restore. Officers say...
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Costo theft, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole from Costco. The theft happened Nov. 20 at the store on Pershing Avenue. Police said the man took a gaming computer and monitor that he did not pay for. Anyone with information is asked to please...
247Sports
Final Bowl Projections For Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- For the 21st consecutive season, Wisconsin is bowl eligible. Finishing the 2022 regular season with a 6-6 overall record, the Badgers now await their destination, which will be revealed Sunday. The Badgers have won six of their last seven bowl games, including last season's victory over Arizona...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg: 20+ years experience, YOUR injury lawyers
West Bend, WI – At Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) we dedicate our legal practice to assisting injury victims and their families. We have served Washington County for over 28 years. During this time, we have helped thousands of clients from our community put their lives back together...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Open house December 2-4 at 2642 Great Forest Drive, in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Join us for an open house at 2642 Great Forest Drive, in West Bend. Best house in Washington County. Exquisite, bright and well-maintained colonial sits high over acres with a pond and woods. The home is in desirable West Bend neighborhood. Inside, natural light though...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Child accidentally shot self, Wauwatosa police say
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police say a child was taken to Children's Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 3 after accidentally shooting themselves. The child was taken to the emergency room by a parent with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Police are investigating...
wuwm.com
Could We Energies be replaced by a publicly-owned utility? Saturday town hall will discuss idea
On Thursday, Wisconsin regulators approved a rate hike for We Energies that the utility says will cost the typical residential customer an extra $11 or $12 a month in electricity, and $5 a month in natural gas costs. Saturday morning, a previously-scheduled town hall meeting at the Washington Park Senior...
wearegreenbay.com
Police: Man in hospital after ‘road rage’ shooting at Wisconsin Kwik Trip
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – Roughly 15 shots were fired at a southeastern Wisconsin Kwik Trip following what officers are describing as an ‘isolated road rage incident’ that sent one man to the hospital. According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the incident took place just before...
Columbia Co. teen receives meat from stolen 22-point trophy buck
LODI, Wis. — After a 15-year-old’s successful hunting experience was literally taken away from him, the story has a happier ending topped off with a delicious dinner. Garrett Diehm shot a buck in Columbia County on opening weekend for the nine-day gun-deer hunting season. The buck had 22 points, making it an incredible hunt for both him and his family...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Social Media Goes Crazy Over Jim Leonhard News
The Wisconsin Badgers have had nothing but outstanding news regarding their coaching staff over the last week. In a stunning move, the Wisconsin Badgers finalized a deal to hire Luke Fickell as their next head coach. Many thought interim head coach Jim Leonhard would become the next Wisconsin head coach but this is not the case. Instead, the Badgers decided to make a big splash hire and go with Fickell. After that hire, many thought that Wisconsin would lose their interim head coach/defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. As it turns out, that’s not the case.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Candidates collecting signatures for Spring 2023 elections across Washington County, WI
Dist. 2 – Mark Allen. Dist. 4 – Randy Koehler (announced he will not be running again) In the city of Hartford residents are invited to take out papers for the Spring, 2023 election for positions on the City Council. The three Alderpersons who have seats on the...
Comments / 0