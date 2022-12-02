Read full article on original website
Fury vs. Chisora 3 – Tonight’s Live Results From London
By Mark Eisner: WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (33-0, 24 KOs) put on a clinching & mauling display in stopping journeyman Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KOs) by a tenth round knockout on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England. (Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images)
Canelo Alvarez expected to fight Ryder in May, Bivol in September says Eddie Hearn
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez’s two fights he wants for the superstar next year are against Matchroom Boxing stable fighter John Ryder in May in a tune-up style clash and then a rematch with Dmitry Bivol in September. Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) will, of course, have...
Tyson Fury: “I’m ready to take on Usyk next”
By Jim Calfa: Tyson Fury is finally ready to speak about taking on Oleksandr Usyk next in early 2023 after disposing of Derek Chisora in the tenth round last Saturday night in a boring fight at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Provided that the fight can be negotiated and Fury...
Derek Chisora can fight Zhang, Hrgovic or Wardley next says Eddie Hearn
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn says he’d like for Derek Chisora to fight to keep busy by fighting Zhang Zhilei, Filip Hrgovic, or Fabio Wardley next following his tenth round knockout loss to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last Saturday night. Chisora reportedly suffered a jaw injury in his...
Estrada vs. Chocolatito Tonight’s Live Results From Glendale
By Mark Eisner: WBC & Ring Magazine super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada (44-3, 28 KOs) retained his titles with a 12 round majority decision over former four-division world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (51-4, 41 KOs) in their trilogy fight on Saturday night at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The score were 116-112, 115-113 for Estrada, and 114-114 even.
Twelve Current and Past Heavyweight Champions!
By Ken Hissner: This article isn’t putting the twelve current and past heavyweight champions in order, but you can. Let’s start with the current two champions WBC champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and WBA, WBO, and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk. The other 10 are Joe...
Anthony Joshua not in Tyson Fury’s 2023 plans for big fights
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury made it clear last Saturday night that Anthony Joshua isn’t in his plans for his first two fights in 2023. That’s not to say Joshua won’t get a shot next year if Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) fights more than twice, but it’s not looking like he’s going to get the chance to share the ring with him.
Sergio Mora wants Estrada vs. Chocolatito 4 next
By Brian Webber: DAZN commentator Sergio Mora says he had last Saturday’s trilogy fight between WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez scored as 12 round draw, and he wants to see the fourth match between them. (Photo credit: World Boxing Council) The...
Crawford vs. Avanesyan “won’t do 10,000 buys” – Eddie Hearn
By Chris Williams: Promoter Eddie Hearn predicts that this Saturday’s Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan fight on BLK Prime PPV won’t bring in even 10,000 buys. Hearn feels that WBO welterweight champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) isn’t a big enough star for a fight against Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) to bring in a ton of pay-per-view buys, and he’s not helping himself by his inactivity.
Eddie Hearn criticizes Munguia & Jermall Charlo
By Robert Segal: Promoter Eddie Hearn ripped into both Jaime Munguia and Jermall Charlo last Saturday night for the way the two have conducted their careers. Firstly, Hearn doesn’t like the inactivity that the unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) has had since last year. The 32-year-old...
Joe Joyce on Tyson Fury: “I believe I can beat him”
By Scott Gilfoid: Joe Joyce believes he’ll beat Tyson Fury to take his WBC heavyweight title next year. The big 6’6″ Joyce says he’s sparred Fury, and from those sparring sessions, he feels he can’t beat him. Joyce jumped into the ring last Saturday night...
Teofimo Lopez on Josh Taylor: “I’ll knock him out”
By Scott Gilfoid: Teofimo Lopez wants to fight WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor if he gets past challenger Jack Catterall in their rematch in January. It’s fair to say that the lions Regis Prograis and Teofimo Lopez have spotted age & vulnerability in Taylor, and they’re ready to finish him off once they get their hands on him.
Daniel Dubois talks about getting dropped 3 times
By Jim Calfa: WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois admits to being out of it after being dropped for the first of three times in round one in his successful title defense against Kevin Lerena (28-2, 14 KOs) last Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London.
Boxing Results: Josh Kelly defeats Troy Williamson, Arthur
By Charles Brun: Josh Kelly (13-1-1, 7 KOs) used his fast feet to defeat top ten 154-lb contender Troy Williamson (19-1-1, 14 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision on Friday night at the Newcastle Arena in Newcastle, England. The former Eddie Hearn promoted Kelly, 28, picked up his third...
Juan Estrada wants Naoya Inoue or fourth fight against Chocolatito Gonzalez
By Craig Daly: Juan Francisco Estrada is interested in a fourth fight against Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez or a fight against bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue for his next fight. Estrada beat Chocolatiro by a 12 round majority decision by the scores 116-112, 115-113 and 114-114 in...
Tyson Fury 268.6 vs. Derek Chisora 260.7 – weigh-in results
By Brian Webber: Tyson Fury weighed in at 268.6 lbs at Friday’s weigh-in for the title defense of his WBC heavyweight title against challenger Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) looked in great shape, weighing in at 260.7lbs for his trilogy match against...
Fury wants ‘The Rabbit’ Usyk in February or March
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says he thinks he’ll be coming back from elbow surgery to fight in the first quarter of 2023 against Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship in Saudi Arabia. The way Fury looked last high, you have to give a more fit, athletic &...
Juan Estrada 115 vs. Roman Gonzalez 114.7 – weigh-in results
By Dan Ambrose: Juan Francisco Estrada weighed in at 115 pounds for his title defense of his WBC and Ring Magainze super flyweight title, while challenger Roman ‘Chocolatito’Gonzalez weighed in at 114.7 lbs on Friday for their headliner trilogy match on DAZN, this Saturday, December 3rd at the Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona.
Usyk’s promoter tells Fury: “You better win on Saturday”
By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk told a defensive-looking Tyson Fury not to lose his fight against Derek Chisora on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) wants to ensure that Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) doesn’t get...
Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder can happen in England in May says Eddy Reynoso
By Dan Ambrose: Eddy Reynoso says he’s favorable to the idea of his fighter undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defending against his WBO mandatory John Ryder next, potentially in England. Ryder’s promoter Eddie Hearn has already contacted Reynoso about making the fight with Canelo (58-2-2 39 KOs), and...
