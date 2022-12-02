Read full article on original website
Related
Derek Chisora can fight Zhang, Hrgovic or Wardley next says Eddie Hearn
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn says he’d like for Derek Chisora to fight to keep busy by fighting Zhang Zhilei, Filip Hrgovic, or Fabio Wardley next following his tenth round knockout loss to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last Saturday night. Chisora reportedly suffered a jaw injury in his...
Canelo Alvarez expected to fight Ryder in May, Bivol in September says Eddie Hearn
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez’s two fights he wants for the superstar next year are against Matchroom Boxing stable fighter John Ryder in May in a tune-up style clash and then a rematch with Dmitry Bivol in September. Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) will, of course, have...
Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce a “bigger challenge” than Usyk
By Craig Daly: Tyson Fury prefers to face Joe ‘The Juggernaut’ Joyce next rather than IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) will need elbow surgery before he faces Usyk or Joyce next. Last Saturday night, Fury successfully defended his WBCC title, stopping Derek Chisora in the tenth round at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London.
Tyson Fury: “I’m ready to take on Usyk next”
By Jim Calfa: Tyson Fury is finally ready to speak about taking on Oleksandr Usyk next in early 2023 after disposing of Derek Chisora in the tenth round last Saturday night in a boring fight at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Provided that the fight can be negotiated and Fury...
Twelve Current and Past Heavyweight Champions!
By Ken Hissner: This article isn’t putting the twelve current and past heavyweight champions in order, but you can. Let’s start with the current two champions WBC champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and WBA, WBO, and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk. The other 10 are Joe...
Sergio Mora wants Estrada vs. Chocolatito 4 next
By Brian Webber: DAZN commentator Sergio Mora says he had last Saturday’s trilogy fight between WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez scored as 12 round draw, and he wants to see the fourth match between them. (Photo credit: World Boxing Council) The...
Anthony Joshua not in Tyson Fury’s 2023 plans for big fights
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury made it clear last Saturday night that Anthony Joshua isn’t in his plans for his first two fights in 2023. That’s not to say Joshua won’t get a shot next year if Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) fights more than twice, but it’s not looking like he’s going to get the chance to share the ring with him.
Is Canelo Alvarez running from Dmitry Bivol?
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn revealed last Saturday night that Canelo Alvarez would “probably be fighting John Ryder” next May when he returns to action. This won’t win Canelo too many new fans. Fighting Ryder won’t be a popular move on Canelo’s part because fans want to...
Eddie Hearn criticizes Munguia & Jermall Charlo
By Robert Segal: Promoter Eddie Hearn ripped into both Jaime Munguia and Jermall Charlo last Saturday night for the way the two have conducted their careers. Firstly, Hearn doesn’t like the inactivity that the unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) has had since last year. The 32-year-old...
Daniel Dubois talks about getting dropped 3 times
By Jim Calfa: WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois admits to being out of it after being dropped for the first of three times in round one in his successful title defense against Kevin Lerena (28-2, 14 KOs) last Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London.
Crawford vs. Avanesyan “won’t do 10,000 buys” – Eddie Hearn
By Chris Williams: Promoter Eddie Hearn predicts that this Saturday’s Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan fight on BLK Prime PPV won’t bring in even 10,000 buys. Hearn feels that WBO welterweight champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) isn’t a big enough star for a fight against Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) to bring in a ton of pay-per-view buys, and he’s not helping himself by his inactivity.
Joe Joyce on Tyson Fury: “I believe I can beat him”
By Scott Gilfoid: Joe Joyce believes he’ll beat Tyson Fury to take his WBC heavyweight title next year. The big 6’6″ Joyce says he’s sparred Fury, and from those sparring sessions, he feels he can’t beat him. Joyce jumped into the ring last Saturday night...
Estrada vs. Chocolatito Tonight’s Live Results From Glendale
By Mark Eisner: WBC & Ring Magazine super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada (44-3, 28 KOs) retained his titles with a 12 round majority decision over former four-division world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (51-4, 41 KOs) in their trilogy fight on Saturday night at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The score were 116-112, 115-113 for Estrada, and 114-114 even.
Juan Estrada wants Naoya Inoue or fourth fight against Chocolatito Gonzalez
By Craig Daly: Juan Francisco Estrada is interested in a fourth fight against Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez or a fight against bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue for his next fight. Estrada beat Chocolatiro by a 12 round majority decision by the scores 116-112, 115-113 and 114-114 in...
Eddie Hearn: Conor Benn “will be fighting sooner than you think”
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says that with the information that he knows about Conor Benn’s case over his failed drug tests, he believes there’s a “good chance” that he won’t be receiving a ban. As such, Hearn says he expects Benn (21-0, 14 KOs)...
Juan Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3 – Crowd of 9,000+ expected says Eddie Hearn
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn says he’s expected a huge crowd of 9,000+ fans for tonight’s trilogy fight between WBC & Ring Magazine super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez on DAZN at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Hearn says the...
Boxing Results: Daniel Dubois stops Kevin Lerena
By Jack Tiernan: WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) had a close call tonight, needing to get up off the canvas on three separate occasions before getting his act together to TKO South African Kevin Lerena (28-2 114 KOs) in the third round on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Adrien Broner to fight at 144 for Feb.18th return on BLK Prime
By Allan Fox: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner will be fighting at welterweight for his two-year comeback on February 18th on BLK Prime. Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) wants to get a fight under his belt at 144 or 145 in his first fight back from a long 24-month layoff in February and then challenge WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis for his newly acquired belt.
Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder can happen in England in May says Eddy Reynoso
By Dan Ambrose: Eddy Reynoso says he’s favorable to the idea of his fighter undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defending against his WBO mandatory John Ryder next, potentially in England. Ryder’s promoter Eddie Hearn has already contacted Reynoso about making the fight with Canelo (58-2-2 39 KOs), and...
Fury will be arrested if he slaps Usyk says David Haye
By Jim Calfa: David Haye says Tyson Fury will get arrested if he goes ahead with his threat to slap Oleksandr Usyk in the face if he sees him ringside this Saturday night for his fight against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Fury slapping Usyk in an unprovoked manner would be seen as a physical assault.
