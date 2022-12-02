ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Cringe moment Matt Hancock serenades Gina Colangelo during I'm A Celeb reunion

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

We thought the days of Matt Hancock making us cringe on TV were coming to an end but we were wrong.

Last night the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! reunion aired giving Hancock a new opportunity to embarrass us all anew and we wish he hadn't.

His crime? The disgraced MP sang Ed Sheeran's Perfect to his girlfriend Gina Colangelo , as they were reunited and driven out of the jungle and to a hotel.

Yes, really. The pair were catching up when Hancock decided to sing and we're surprised Colangelo didn't get the ick.

After all, she begged him to stop but undeterred the former health secretary carried on going then pulled her into an embrace on his lap.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Here's a clip - if you can stand it:

Unbelievably, it was not the first time the MP crooned the Sheeran hit during his three weeks in the jungle. Upon entering the show, he told fellow campmate Seann Walsh that he was a big fan of the singer, before breaking out into song completely unprompted.

Meanwhile, his stint on the show garnered a lot of controversy, not least because he is a sitting MP and some people dared to suggest he should have been doing his job rather than eating anus in the jungle.

Not only is he a sitting MP, but he resigned from his cabinet role last year because he broke his own Covid guidance, which didn't exactly help the public get excited for his appearance.

His people insisted he wanted to raise awareness about dyslexia. He ended up coming in third and we still don't know what his dyslexia campaign is.

Elsewhere on the reunion show, Colangelo suggested Hancock was naive to the backlash he received.

"I think it's fair to say that Matt underestimated the scale of the reaction to him coming into the jungle," she told cameras.

"He's made of tough stuff, this summer we trekked around Mont Blanc together in 4 days.

"My last words to him were 'Just be yourself, be the Matt I know and it'll go really well'". Hmm

As for the video, some things just can't be unseen.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Matt Hancock debated telling Covid-positive Trump to follow advice on ‘drinking bleach’, diaries reveal

If you thought Matt Hancock’s comeback campaign was limited to his third place performance on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, we regret to inform you that the disgraced former health secretary has now got a book to promote too.Pandemic Diaries, which Mr Hancock penned with right-wing journalist and GB News presenter Isabel Oakeshott, is out on Tuesday and looks to share “the inside story of Britain’s battle against Covid”.Extracts and teasers have already been shared in the Mail ahead of publication, with one revelation relating to an entry from October 2020 after US president Donald...
Indy100

Angela Rayner's charity DJ set is worth 51 seconds of your time

Angela Rayner did a charity DJ set and it is something to be seen.Rayner played N-Trance Only Love Can Set you Free at the event last night to raise funds for a scheme to provide emergency beds, food and support to those living on the streets of Greater Manchester. Manchester mayor Andy Burnham organised the event and battled against Steve Rotheram in a musical head-to-head as well.Before the event, Rayner told The Manc: “I can’t wait to get on the decks and show everyone why Manchester is clearly the best city when it comes to music. I’ve got a lot...
Indy100

Peter Kay did ‘hilarious’ first show of his comeback tour and got a standing ovation

The reviews are in for Peter Kay’s first show of his latest arena tour, which took place on Friday at Manchester’s AO Arena, and needless to say people thought the Car Share star was “hilarious” and has “still got it”.Reassuring then, as it is his first tour in 12 years.The garlic bread enthusiast’s The Tour That Doesn’t Tour Tour… Now On Tour from 2010 entered the Guinness Book of World Records two years later as the most successful stand-up tour of all time, after playing to 1.2 million people.He was due to tour in 2017, but this was cancelled due...
Indy100

Hilarious deleted scene in Love Actually resurfaces in which Sam becomes a ‘trained gymnast’

The question of whether or not Richard Curtis’ classic Love Actually is actually a Christmas film will no doubt pop up in some households this festive season, but we’d like to propose a far more important debate.Why were scenes showing Sam somersaulting through an airport deleted from the final version of the 2003 film?Yes, you read that right. A real, filmed scene left on the cutting room floor showed Sam (Nanny McPhee’s Thomas Brodie-Sangster) rushing through the building to tell love interest Joanna (Olivia Olson) how he feels about her before she catches her flight to the US – but...
Indy100

People thought Prince William had had a hair transplant in badly framed photo

People on Twitter thought Prince William had a startling new hair transplant for a moment - but it turned out to be a very badly framed photo.The snap making the rounds on the platform is of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Wednesday (30 November), their first day of a US visit.In the image, the royal couple could be seen sitting courtside with others at the Boston Celtics game against Miami Heat.However, someone sitting right behind Prince William wore their hair down, making it look like he had gotten a new hairdo, which is a surprise given his thinning...
Indy100

Comedian London Hughes gave an incredible response to the Lady Hussey race scandal

Even more celebrities and public figures are weighing in on the ongoing scandal surrounding Lady Susan Hussey, Prince William’s godmother and a former lady-in-waiting to the Queen, who resigned after making “offensive” comments to a Black woman at a royal reception.Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space - which provides support for African and Caribbean heritage women affected by domestic and sexual abuse – was approached by Lady Hussey during the event on Violence Against Women and Girls.In a post on Instagram, Ms Fulani wrote that Lady Hussey – who she referred to in the caption as SH –...
Indy100

Netflix's Wednesday accused of racism for its depiction of Black characters

Netflix series Wednesday has been subjected to criticism online, after being accused by some viewers on social media of racist depictions of Black characters. The show, directed by Tim Burton, has become the number one show on the platform since it arrived on November 23, but some have taken issue with the series on Twitter.It comes down to the roles played by the Black actors in the cast. As some pointed out, Black actors play villains in the series who go up against protagonist Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega). Joy Sunday plays the adversary Bianca Barclay, while Iman Marson...
Indy100

Piers Morgan had a predictable reaction to Harry and Meghan's Netflix trailer

It's not a secret that British television host Piers Morgan has not-so-pleasant feelings about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.He didn't believe "a word" the Duchess of Sussex said in her 2021 bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.Morgan also found it "absolutely disgusting" that Markle and the Duke of Sussex are recipients of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Ripple of Hope award.And now is no different as he shared a very predictable response to the news of the couple's newest Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.The trailer for the series dropped today (1 December) and begins with Prince Harry saying: "No one sees...
Indy100

Football legend Neville Southall schools Nigel Farage on Tory Britain on his own GB News show

Football legend Neville Southall has told Nigel Farage everything he needs to know about the state of Tory Britain.Speaking on Farage's GB show, the former Wales international goalkeeper said the party doesn't do enough for vulnerable people and said Boris Johnson and Donald Trump were "dangerous".Southall said: "I believe in looking after the most vulnerable and I think that's what any good country should be doing and we don’t seem to be doing it, we seem to be loading it on the top."We should be looking at the bottom of the rung and the most vulnerable people of our society...
Indy100

Photo of huge queue for Dishoom sparks debate about London resturants

A photo of a queue to a branch of the Indian restaurant chain Dishoom has sparked a huge debate online.It all started the same way Twitter debats always start with one person expressing his innocuous opinion about the restaurant chain which is notorious for attracting long walk-in queues.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSharing a photo of the queue on the platform, Liam Barker wrote: "I will never understand people that queue for Dishoom when London has hundreds of amazing Indian restaurants." \u201cI will never understand people that queue for Dishoom when...
Indy100

Woman trains robot to read her diaries so that she can speak to her childhood self

A woman created an artificial intelligence chatbot that allowed her to speak to her childhood self, and the results were wild.Without literal time travel, the second-best way to chat with your younger self has been revealed by Twitter user Michelle Huang, who revealed she trained a chatbot by inputting her diary entries.In a thread, Huang explained that she inputted 10 years' worth of diary entries as a data source for the OpenAI language model Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3). Huang explained: “I kept diaries for about 10+ years of my life, writing almost everyday — about my dreams, fears, secrets“The...
Indy100

K-Pop fans are demanding Spotify 'Apologize To Lisa' after Wrapped error sparked outrage

There is drama in the K-Pop world involving two massive fandoms. On Friday, the statement "apologize to Lisa" trended on Twitter as fans of BLACKPINK's Lisa came to her defense following a mistake with Spotify Wrapped. Upon releasing their "Top K-Pop Artists of 2022" playlist, Spotify awarded the top soloist spot to BTS's Jungkook who released several songs this year including Dreamers, Left and Right, and Stay Alive. But then Spotify changed some tracking methods which awarded BLACKPINK's Lisa with the most amount of streams as a soloist. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn Twitter, K-Pop fans expressed...
Indy100

Liver King admits to using steroids in six minute apology video

The Liver King controversy has come to a head, after the fitness and lifestyle influencer admitted to using steroids. Liver King, real name Brian Johnson, has become known online for eating raw organs on Instagram and previously said it was the secret to his ripped physique. He has previously denied taking steroids after Joe Rogan talked about him on an episode of his podcast and accused him of having “an ass filled with steroids”.Johnson in the news this week after fitness influencer Derek from the YouTube channel More Plates More Dates shared an expose containing ‘leaked emails’ showing he did...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy