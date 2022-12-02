Air Pollution Control District Proposed Permit

Notice of Action on a Title V Construction Permit

The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District (District) proposes to issue a construction permit for Louisville Gas & Electric Company Mill Creek Generating Station (electricity generating facility for local and remote distribution), 14460 Dixie Highway, Louisville, 40272, in accordance with Regulation 2.03. The 30-day public comment period starts December 3, 2022, and ends on January 3, 2023. A public hearing may be scheduled if the District determines that there are germane, unresolved issues or substantial public interest, in accordance with Regulation 2.07.

Drafts of the permit and summary are available at the District office, 701 West Ormsby Avenue, Suite 303, Louisville, KY 40203, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling Matt King at (502) 574-6000, emailing our permitting department, or on the APCD website. Copies of the application are available upon request. Written comments will be accepted through our online comment form until midnight or at the District office until 5:00 p.m. on January 3, 2023.