Air Pollution Control District Proposed Permit
Notice of Action on a Title V Construction Permit
The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District (District) proposes to issue a construction permit for Louisville Gas & Electric Company Mill Creek Generating Station (electricity generating facility for local and remote distribution), 14460 Dixie Highway, Louisville, 40272, in accordance with Regulation 2.03. The 30-day public comment period starts December 3, 2022, and ends on January 3, 2023. A public hearing may be scheduled if the District determines that there are germane, unresolved issues or substantial public interest, in accordance with Regulation 2.07.
Drafts of the permit and summary are available at the District office, 701 West Ormsby Avenue, Suite 303, Louisville, KY 40203, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling Matt King at (502) 574-6000, emailing our permitting department, or on the APCD website. Copies of the application are available upon request. Written comments will be accepted through our online comment form until midnight or at the District office until 5:00 p.m. on January 3, 2023.
- What is the purpose of this permit? This construction permit action is to incorporate sulfuric acid mist (SAM) emission standards and compliance requirements according to Consent Decree (3:20-cv-00542-CRS) for the coal-fired boilers.
- Will this permit increase pollution? Construction Permit C-0127-22-0038-V will not increase sulfuric acid mist (SAM) emissions.
- Does this facility have a history of non-compliance? This permit is a result of an alleged violation concerning excess sulfuric acid emissions resolved by Consent Decree (3:20-cv-00542-CRS). There are no records of any other violations of the terms of the present or prior construction or operating permits.
- Where can I find out more? Additional information, including equipment descriptions, potential emissions, and applicable rules, are summarized in the Statement of Basis. The Draft Permit details the application of these rules to the equipment and includes the monitoring, recordkeeping, and reporting that the District believes is necessary to demonstrate compliance.
Comments / 0