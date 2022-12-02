Read full article on original website
Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
Stevie Ray Reveals What Went Wrong With The nWo
During a recent appearance on “The Grue Room Show,” Stevie Ray commented on his history with the nWo and the stable’s “hostile takeover” of WCW. Additionally, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on the factors that eventually led to the group’s popularity dwindling. You...
Arn Anderson Reveals What He’s Hoping For His Son Brock In The Wrestling Industry
During the latest edition of his “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson commented on the power of the promo and what he’s hoping for his son Brock in the wrestling industry. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On being voted best interview in 1990 by...
Mustafa Ali Cuts Passionate Promo About His Desire To Become US Champion
Mustafa Ali has been chasing the United States Championship on RAW, but he continues to come up short. He couldn’t overcome Bobby Lashley. He couldn’t get a shot at Seth Rollins. Now, Austin Theory is holding the title. So why does Ali keep pursuing the title that continues to elude him? On Monday, he cut a passionate promo explaining what the U.S. championship means to him, and why he continues to chase it.
Vickie Guerrero Wants The AEW Women’s Division To Get More TV Time
Vickie Guerrero is a big fan of the AEW women’s roster and wants to see the division get more time on television. Speaking to Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn podcast, the widow of Eddie Guerrero commented on the current AEW women’s division and what she’d like to see more of going forward. She said,
What If The Rock Doesn’t Win Royal Rumble, But Still Fights Roman Reigns?
For years, fans continue to toss around the idea of a dream match between Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania. We thought it was potentially on the card a few times, only to not yet see it play out. But over the past few years, it has seemed more...
Chris Jericho Reveals What Led Him To Leave WCW
During the latest edition of his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, AEW wrestler Chris Jericho spoke with his former agent, Barry Bloom, about his contract negotiations with WCW and why the offer wasn’t very tempting. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Jericho on WCW’s...
Sami Zayn Is Interested In Working With Three AEW Wrestlers
While Sami Zayn currently works for WWE, he’s not shy about naming names who are working for other promotions that he’d be interested in facing. Speaking on Peter Rosenberg’s podcast, Zayn mentioned MJF, Kenny Omega, and Dante Martin as three names he’d like to face. Of course, MJF, Omega, and Martin currently work for All Elite Wrestling. He said,
Former Referee Thinks SmackDown World Cup Final Should Have Been Saved For FOX
This past week’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), instead of in its usual slot on FOX. The main event of the show was Ricochet battling Santos Escobar to become the inaugural SmackDown World Cup winner. Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas believes that the company missed out by not saving that main event for a larger platform like FOX.
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Paid Marvel For Hulk Trademark, nWo’s Trademark Value
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to his podcast, “Kliq This,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Particularly, Nash discussed trademarks in professional wrestling; discussing trademarks for the likes of John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and the nWo. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Matt Hardy Reveals Why Shelton Benjamin Never Received A Main Event Run In WWE
While Shelton Benjamin has had a long career in WWE, he’s never received a main event push. During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy discussed the topic of Benjamin and why he’s never been given a real opportunity to take the ball and run with it.
Matt Hardy Wants To End Run As Hardy Boys, Thoughts On Private Party
Longtime professional wrestling veteran Matt Hardy was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes to discuss various professional wrestling topics. Hardy discussed his goal of ending his run as The Hardy Boys when Jeff makes his return, and his thoughts on Private Party who he’s feuding with in AEW. Here...
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (12/5/22)
WWE NXT (12/6/22) WWE Main Event (11/24/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Sami Zayn Reveals What He’s Learned From Working With Roman Reigns, More
Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on his “Cheap Heat” podcast, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn commented on what it’s been like working with Roman Reigns in The Bloodline faction. Additionally, the ‘Honorary Uce’ opened up on Reigns’ unique contributions as a performer, and more. You can...
Jake Roberts Is Interested In Doing AEW Commentary, More
During the latest edition of his “Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake “The Snake” Roberts commented on his desire to do commentary for AEW. He said,. “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will...
Sami Zayn Would Love The Chance To Work With Kenny Omega Again
Sami Zayn is hoping that the proverbial ‘Forbidden Door’ will allow him the opportunity to wrestle AEW’s Kenny Omega again. Zayn and Omega competed multiple times on the independent scene prior to Zayn signing with WWE in 2013, with their most recent bout coming in December 2012 for DDT Pro Wrestling.
Top NWA Star Finishing With Company, Expected To Sign With WWE
A top star with NWA looks to be departing the company in the near future, as their contract is set to expire at the end of the month. Colby Corino, son of wrestling veteran and former ECW Champion Steve Corino, will officially become a free agent on January 1, 2023. The NWA is holding their final set of television tapings for the year today, December 5th, and will be the final shows for Corino. Corino originally signed with the NWA in June of 2021 and will not be renewing his contract.
Kurt Angle Says He’d Face Shane McMahon Again For $10 Million
During the latest edition of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on the lead up to Survivor Series 2017, whether he’d work with Shane McMahon again in the future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from December 5, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Katana Chance defeated Tamina. Trick Williams defeated Cedric Alexander. Tell...
AEW Rampage Ratings For 12/2/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 361,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.08 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 411,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #60 on cable for the night. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
