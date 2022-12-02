Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kiera Hogan Says She Screamed With Joy When Saraya Debuted In AEW: “I’ve Been Such A Fan Of Hers For Years”
AEW star Kiera Hogan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to give her thoughts on the AEW debut of top women’s division Saraya, who made a surprise appearance at Grand Slam Dynamite back in September and has since wrestled her first match since 2017 in a winning effort against Britt Baker. Check out what Hogan’s reaction was to Saraya’s debut below.
Former ROH Television Champ makes his debut in AEW, calls out Keith Lee
Folks, it’s official, former Ring of Honor Television Champion Shane Taylor has made his debut in AEW. That’s right, after failing to latch on with ROH after it was purchased by Tony Khan, Taylor has officially made his way to Rampage, though he didn’t do so in the ring for a match against another in-ring performer.
PWMania
Vince Russo on WWE: “How is There Not One Sexy, Attractive Woman Who’s a Non-Wrestler?”
Former WWE writer Vince Russo commented about the possibility of Baron Corbin having a female manager in WWE rather than JBL during the Legion of RAW podcast hosted on Sportskeeda.com. Russo said, “Here’s what I don’t understand. Think really, really about this, bro. You’ve got a 3-hour show, and you’ve...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Returns To The Company
It’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan as the new regime has been bringing a lot of former WWE stars back to the company and this week on Friday Night SmackDown another familiar face returned. During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Damage CTRL were in the ring and...
411mania.com
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
wrestlingrumors.net
No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring
End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
ringsidenews.com
Vince Russo Says WWE Needs To Pair Baron Corbin With An Attractive Woman On-Screen
Baron Corbin has been part of WWE for ten years now, and he made the most out of any role that was given to him. In fact, Corbin has gone through various changes over the years and remains relevant even now. While he is still finding his footing with his new character, Vince Russo already made a very bizarre suggestion for Corbin.
PWMania
Latest on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series, Reigns Injury Update
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As previously reported, Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, according to multiple sources. Reigns was said to be upset about a slap from Kevin Owens, which he saw as an unplanned spot. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. There was talk of a broken eardrum and bruising under Reigns’ eye. You can access the original report by clicking here, the previous update by clicking here, and a follow-up by clicking here.
itrwrestling.com
Forgotten WWE Star Makes Shock AEW Rampage Debut 14 Years After Release (SPOILER)
Fans tuning in to this Friday’s AEW Rampage may receive a blast from the past, with a forgotten name from the mid-2000s making an appearance on the show. This week’s Rampage was recorded on Wednesday (November 30th) following AEW Dynamite and will air Friday night (December 2nd). The main event of this week’s show will see Darby Allin take on Cole Karter in singles action.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Champion Believes Vince McMahon Is Still Running WWE
Earlier this year, Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him. Triple H has taken over WWE main roster creative while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are serving as the co-CEOs. Former WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter told Sportskeeda Wrestling that he feels there’s no...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Entertaining 'Pie-In-The-Sky' Plans For The Rock
As the new year quickly approaches, so too does WWE's biggest season — the stretch between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Getting ready for that push to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles also means zeroing in on the main event plans for Roman Reigns and who his opponent will be. Assuming he maintains his hold on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until then, Reigns' potential adversary remains an important topic of discussion as the company looks to lock in their "close to finalized plans" by mid-January 2023, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Had An Out Clause In His AEW Contract
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world are enormous, as he has committed his entire life to the industry. Regal joined AEW in January 2022 after being released from WWE, along with several other members of Paul Levesque’s favorite staff. Rumors regarding William Regal’s potential WWE return have been flying high recently.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Allegedly Immediately Regretted Joining AEW
William Regal has given his entire life to the pro wrestling world and his love for the industry can never be denied. After being fired by WWE, he made his way to AEW and fans rejoiced about this fact. However, William Regal might have regretted joining AEW as well. As...
Yardbarker
Dustin Rhodes says 2023 will be his last year wrestling
Making his professional wrestling debut in 1988, Rhodes spent his early career in World Championship Wrestling as “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes. He joined WWE in 1995, portraying the character of Goldust for several years before rejoining WCW in 1999. He returned to the WWE in 2002 as Goldust and wrestled there sporadically through 2019. He also made appearances for Impact Wrestling.
PWMania
More Trouble Within The Bloodline Teased on WWE SmackDown (Video)
WWE appears to be hinting at more trouble within The Bloodline. During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa celebrated their Survivor Series victory. Jimmy and Jey Uso honored Zayn for his effort and loyalty at Survivor Series. The camera then focused on...
PWMania
Lacey Evans Getting Repackaged Once Again (Video)
Lacey Evans is being repackaged once more, and this time it appears that they got it right. Evans was filmed training in her Marine Corps camouflage gear, and it appeared that she was in boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina. Her real-life background as a former US Marine is...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Claims Long-Time WWE Feud Is Modern-Day Equivalent Of Flair Vs Steamboat
The 1989 rivalry between Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat is still revered by fans despite taking place more than three decades ago. For many the storyline provides the blueprint for how a three-match series should play out, and demonstrates the pinnacle of professional wrestling. In total during their careers, Flair...
Viewership Numbers For Jim Crockett Promotions Episode Of Tales From The Territories
The viewership numbers are in for the ninth episode of Tales From The Territories. According to Wrestlenomics, episode nine of Tales From The Territories drew 98,000 viewers. The episode focused on Jim Crockett Promotions and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 29 on VICE TV. This number is up from episode seven, which drew 77,000 viewers. Episode eight focused on Dallas' World Class Championship Wrestling.
Comments / 0