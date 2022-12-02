Read full article on original website
Putin Will Be Struck Immediately by The Price Cap on Russian Oil Because of The Ukraine War
According to the US, a new ceiling on the price of Russian oil will "immediately cut into Putin's most important source of revenue," The cap, which was formally adopted by Western partners on Friday, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, was the result of months of laborious work.
Russia assembles a 'shadow fleet' of more than 100 oil tankers as Putin tries to bust western sanctions, report said
Shipping brokers and analysts told the Financial Times that Moscow quietly added tankers this year, coming as Europe puts a price cap on Russian oil.
Russia warns it will cut off oil supply after countries vote for $60-per-barrel price cap
Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea.
Analysis-Shocked by Ukraine War, Russian Neighbour Kazakhstan Looks West
ALMATY (Reuters) - There is little doubt that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will extend his rule over Kazakhstan by seven years in presidential elections on Sunday. What is less clear is how the former diplomat can reduce his resource-rich country's dependence on Russia without alienating it. Tokayev – who opinion polls predict...
Europe's plan to cap the price of Russian oil hits a wall as Poland reportedly insists on $30 a barrel
Europe's plan to cap the price of Russian seaborne crude has stalled just days before its due date. "Uncompromising" Poland is insisting on a cap of $30 a barrel, Reuters reported, citing a diplomat. No new date for talks has been set, despite the fast-approaching deadline of December 5. The...
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting
Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
Putin open to talks with the West over Ukraine, says Kremlin
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is open to talks with the West on a possible settlement in Ukraine, but the West must accept Moscow’s demands, the Kremlin said on Friday.The news comes one day after US President Joe Biden disclosed that he would be willing to speak with Mr Putin about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine.Mr Biden and French President Emmanual Macron said on Thursday that they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine.Speaking during talks at the White House, Mr Biden appeared to extend an olive branch to Mr Putin, although he stressed...
Russia's Economy is Being Slowly Asphyxiated
Vladimir Putin's invasion has sparked tough sanctions which are expected to contribute to the continued contraction of the Russian economy in 2023.
Ukraine war: West’s Russian oil cap ‘weak,’ Zelensky says
A price cap imposed on Russian oil by the G7 nations and Australia has been described as “weak” by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.The measure is aimed to reduce Russia’s income from selling oil, by capping the price at £48 ($60) a barrel. The EU is set to approve the cap after the G7 and Australia struck a deal on Friday. Mr Zelensky said in a video address on Saturday night: “You wouldn’t call it a serious decision to set such a limit for Russian prices, which is quite comfortable for the budget of a terrorist state.“It’s only a matter...
Russia will not export oil subject to Western cap, says Putin energy point man
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter, will not sell oil that is subject to a Western price cap even if it has to cut production, President Vladimir Putin's point man on energy said. The Group of Seven and Australia on Friday agreed a $60 per barrel price...
OPEC+ keeps output unchanged amid uncertainty over fallout from Western price caps on Russian oil
The OPEC+ announced Sunday that the cartel of oil exporting nations will maintain current production targets, citing uncertainty about newly announced Western price caps on Russian oil sales. Saudi-led OPEC and its allied exporters, led by Russia, agreed to cut production by 2 million barrels a day in October, angering the White House as the U.S. grappled with high gas prices weeks before the midterm elections. Oil and gasoline prices have fallen significantly since then for various reasons. OPEC+ said Sunday that its October production cut has been "recognized in retrospect by the market participants to have been the necessary and...
No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. The decision at a meeting of oil ministers Sunday comes a day ahead of the planned start of two measures aimed at hitting Russia’s oil earnings in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Those are: a European Union boycott of most Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian...
Russia Accuses U.S. of Direct Ukraine War Role, but Says It's Open to Potential Talks
(Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States and NATO of playing a direct and dangerous role in the Ukraine war and said Washington had turned Kyiv into an existential threat for Moscow which it could not ignore. Russia's top diplomat, speaking on Thursday during his annual news...
Kit and morale may prove decisive as Ukraine war enters winter phase
Winter has arrived. Temperatures in the frontline Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, under remorseless attack from the Russians, plunged to -11C (12.2F) this weekend, and at no point got above freezing. Gradually the mud and rain of late autumn will give way to snow and cold of -20C or worse. Yet both sides have their reasons to carry on fighting.
Oil prices rise as EU’s cap on Russian crude comes into effect
Oil prices have risen in response to an agreement by the G7 group of nations which came into effect on Monday.Brent crude added around 1% to more than 86 dollars (£68) in Asia trading as the price of Russian oil was capped at 60 dollars (£49) a barrel.The move is part of increased pressure by the West over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.It comes after oil producers’ group Opec+ agreed to stick to its policy to reduce production, amid slower global growth and higher interest rates.The Saudi-led oil cartel and allied producers including Russia have not changed their targets for...
World shares mixed, oil higher after Russia price cap pact
World shares were mixed and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and committed to a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Germany’s DAX slipped 0.3% to 14,490.99 and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.2% to 6,728.57. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged 0.1% higher, to 7,562.40. The future for the S&P 500 gave up 0.4% and the contract for the Dow future lost 0.3%. U.S. benchmark crude oil picked up 55 cents to $80.53 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.24 to $79.98 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude added 56 cents to $86.13 per barrel after Western countries on Monday began imposing the $60-per-barrel price cap and ban on some types of Russian oil.
EU reaches agreement on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The European Union on Friday reached a deal to cap Russian maritime oil at $60 a barrel in an attempt to hurt Russian finances but protect the energy market.
OPEC sticks with supply cuts as West tightens sanctions on Russian oil
OPEC and its allies decided Sunday to stick with their existing policy of curtailing oil output, just hours before new Western sanctions on Russian crude exports come into force.
