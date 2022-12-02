World shares were mixed and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and committed to a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Germany’s DAX slipped 0.3% to 14,490.99 and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.2% to 6,728.57. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged 0.1% higher, to 7,562.40. The future for the S&P 500 gave up 0.4% and the contract for the Dow future lost 0.3%. U.S. benchmark crude oil picked up 55 cents to $80.53 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.24 to $79.98 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude added 56 cents to $86.13 per barrel after Western countries on Monday began imposing the $60-per-barrel price cap and ban on some types of Russian oil.

1 HOUR AGO