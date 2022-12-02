Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Suspected fentanyl dealer in Hibbing charged
A 51-year-old Hibbing man has been charged of suspicion of selling controlled substances from his apartment. According to a release from the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF), Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested on Sunday, November 27 following an investigation and search of Davis’ property located on the 600 block of 23rd Street. Authorities say the apartment is near the Hibbing High School.
trfradio.com
Alcohol An Apparent Factor in Single Vehicle Accident
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in an ATV accident that was reported Thursday evening in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kristian Matthew Huju, 24, was injured when the 1996 Kawasaki he was driving went into the ditch. According to the report the driver suddenly ejected...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Arrest Made After Tuesday Stabbing In Gary-New Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police received a report of a stabbing in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood Tuesday. The call came in around 4:40 p.m. on the 300 block of 96th Avenue West for a report of a male who was stabbed. A spokesperson for the police department said the...
boreal.org
Avid ‘sportsman’ orchestrates incredible Island Lake deer rescue
DULUTH, MN -- Brett Capra was sitting at his home on Pike Lake, just outside Duluth, Wednesday afternoon when he saw a concerning photo show up on his Facebook feed. A person living on nearby Island Lake had recently posted a photo of a doe and her fawn, exhausted and stranded on the ice outside their home.
GCN.com
In northern Minnesota, autonomous vehicles are hitting rural roads
On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
WDIO-TV
Parking tickets could be more abundant with winter conditions
Parking tickets could potentially increase this winter due to many Duluth residents leaving their vehicles on snow emergency routes. Not only will cars be ticketed, they could also be towed and impounded due to blocking these routes for snowplows. Leaving your vehicle on a snow emergency route or the wrong...
Kat Kountry 105
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
WDIO-TV
Pikkujoulu: A Finnish little Christmas party
During the weeks prior to Christmas, Finland seems overrun by party fever. This phenomenon is called the Pikkujoulu (pre-Christmas party) season. And that same energy was brought to Duluth today. The Minnesota Finnish American Historical Society Lakehead Chapter had its 41st Annual Pikkujoulu today. “This is the 41st annual one....
FOX 21 Online
Shelter In Hibbing Temporarily Cuts Adoption Fees, Hopes To Rehome More Animals
HIBBING, Minn. — Range Regional Animal Rescue is a temporary home for displaced cats and dogs. But right now, the shelter is nearly full, and 35 animals are in need of forever homes. “We can have a bunch of animals here, but that doesn’t mean they’re each going to...
boreal.org
Online auction announced for the Minnesota DNR’s December 1, 2022 land sale
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 7, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has state lands for sale in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties. The 11 parcels for sale include rural and lakeshore properties. Annual land sales help the DNR optimize its land holdings...
northernnewsnow.com
Light snow likely Tuesday, cool down comes afterward
WEATHER STORY: An approaching warm front brought temps back towards normal on Sunday afternoon. The front is connected to a low that will increase clouds on Monday. Those clouds could let loose a little light snow on Tuesday. Once that passes, temperatures will cool down again for a couple of days. But, a small warm up could be with us next week, too.
northernnewsnow.com
Historic youth hockey tournament returns to 6 Duluth arenas
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A historic hockey tournament returned to Duluth Friday. Since 1977, the Spirit of Duluth Hockey Tournament has welcomed teams from across North America to play. This year they are hosting youngsters from Minnesota, North Dakota, Alaska, and Canada who are going head-to-head at six...
Mountain Iron-Buhl football overcomes early deficit to defeat Spring Grove, take 9-man title
MINNEAPOLIS — The Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers (13-0) defeated the Spring Grove Lions (13-1) 28-25 in the 9-man football Prep Bowl Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Rangers overcame five turnovers and 19-point first-quarter deficit to take the lead in the final 30 seconds Spring Grove's first drive ...
Comments / 0