Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
Bison run wild in playoff win over Montana
(NDSU Athletics) FARGO – Running backs Kobe Johnson and TaMerik Williams combined for 307 rushing yards as No. 3 seed North Dakota State defeated Montana 49-26 in the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.
srperspective.com
A new start, after the Christmas fire
Sisters look back at scary Christmas morning blaze. For sisters, Elsie Lindgren and Janice Ramsey of Detroit Lakes, Christmas has long held bittersweet memories. Over time, they wrote their story entitled The Christmas Fire, triggered one time by someone asking them, “When did you get your first telephone?”. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU students produce historical film on Battle Lake, Minnesota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University public history students have produced a documentary film, “The Branches of Battle Lake: The Colehour Family, Prospect House, and Local Resort History.” The project depicting the history of Battle Lake, Minnesota, as part of the Digital History course taught by Angela Smith, associate professor of history and public history director.
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested after he lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper was attempting to stop 29-year-old Chase Dubord of Fargo, who was driving his motorcycle over the speed limit on I-29.
KNOX News Radio
Suspect in MN woman’s death arrested in ND
A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on the woman at her residence Thursday when they found her body. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are not releasing her identity.
Woman found dead in Moorhead home with traumatic injuries
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A woman has been found dead in a Moorhead home with apparent traumatic injuries and authorities were searching on Friday for a man believed to be driving her vehicle. Moorhead police asked the public for help on Friday, after family members went to check on the woman Thursday night and found […]
Teen gets second chance at life after heart transplant at Children's Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Fargo teen is recovering at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis after doctors successfully gave him a new heart. Sixteen-year-old Reese Scufsa is a high school sophomore, and by all accounts, a healthy and active teen. His mom Denise says because of this, there was no reason to believe a cough he picked up following a game of basketball weeks ago should be cause for concern.When the cough turned into vomiting, Scufsa took her son to a local clinic. A provider planned to send them on their way with anti-nausea medication, she said, before opting to take her son's bloodwork....
valleynewslive.com
Car flipped in N. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car is seriously damaged following a rollover crash in north Fargo. Emergency crews got the call about the crash around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 3000 block of Elm St. N. Police say it appears the driver was either looking...
In Perham, a church-turned-restaurant honors and preserves its past
PERHAM, Minn. - When it comes to starting your own business, sometimes you have to take a leap of faith. That's what two business partners did in Perham.In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how they transformed a beloved church into a beloved restaurant."Growing up here back in the day, it was very much a small town," said Pamela Osterfeld.A big part of this small town was an old church on Sixth Avenue. Built in 1894, German-Lutherans had to do chores before they got to hear the gospel."The first members to show up at the church would have...
kfgo.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
valleynewslive.com
W-H-A Secondary School receives threat inside school
WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Walker Hackensack Akeley Secondary School received a threat inside of the school on Friday. Leadership at the school say they addressed the situation immediately and are partnering with law enforcement. W-H-A says a message was sent out to all families within an hour...
valleynewslive.com
‘She’s a fighter’: Mapleton mom battling brain tumors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ashley Hoppe is a 39-year-old mom, wife and a beloved member of the Mapleton community, and she is facing a battle against four brain tumors. “Uneasy diagnosis to take,” said Ashley Hoppe. “It was just going in for a follow up to see how things were going and learned that it had grown back.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Three are injured in crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--Last week, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wakefield Township, southwest of Cold Spring. According to the report, Kelly Breuchel, 45, of Cold Spring, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on Stearns County Highway 49, while Virginia Sharples,...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Suspect in custody for Moorhead homicide
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police announced that the suspect from the December 1 homicide, 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., was taken into custody in Wahpeton at around 7:30 P.M. on December 2. Kollie is currently being held, with pending charges, in the Richland County Jail. Kollie will later...
KNOX News Radio
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police attempting to find man wanted for several crimes in area
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on the hunt for a man wanted for aggravated reckless endangerment, along with two other probation violation warrants. FPD says they at one point Wednesday evening set up a perimeter in the 1600 block of 34th street south to find 22-year-old Tremane Rainey, but were unsuccessful in finding him.
Minnesota woman found on side of highway after hit-and-run
Authorities are investigating an apparent hit-and-run that left a 41-year-old Minnesota woman fighting for her life in a Fargo hospital. According to the State Patrol, the Park Rapids woman was walking eastbound on Hwy. 34 in Henrietta Township at 9:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 when she was struck by a motorist.
Victims, Attacker Critically Injured in Rural Minnesota Assault
Ogilvie, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Kanabec County are investigating a reported assault that left three people with critical injuries. A news release from the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the assault at a residence in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 Sunday morning. Officials say two adults who live at the residence were taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to trauma centers in the Twin Cities in critical condition.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Brainerd, MN
With the tagline “A City for All Seasons,” Brainerd is the seat of Crow Wing County in Minnesota. It’s the largest city in the county, with a population of 14,395 based on the 2020 census. You’ll find many things to do in Brainerd since the city and...
Comments / 1