How can I get some housing assistance in Lansing?

 3 days ago
unsplash web image

Hello, I’m looking for some help finding housing assistance in Lansing. Earlier this year, I had to move at the last minute into an apartment I couldn’t really afford, and since then, my income has significantly decreased. I’m hoping there is someplace here that can either help me pay rent or help me get out of this apartment and into a lower-income housing arrangement. I can just live out of my car for a bit until I can afford another place. I don’t have family or friends to turn to. Thanks for any help.

2d ago

You can’t get housing assistance in Lansing anywhere I’ve tried for 4 years of being homeless or going house to house and they refuse to help you or give you some type of excuse that you don’t qualify

