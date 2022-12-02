ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How can I get some housing assistance in Tacoma?

 3 days ago
Hello, I’m looking for some help finding housing assistance in Tacoma. Earlier this year, I had to move at the last minute into an apartment I couldn’t really afford, and since then, my income has significantly decreased. I’m hoping there is someplace here that can either help me pay rent or help me get out of this apartment and into a lower-income housing arrangement. I can just live out of my car for a bit until I can afford another place. I don’t have family or friends to turn to. Thanks for any help.

Comments / 6

Ask Tacoma

Ask Tacoma

