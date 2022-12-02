ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How can I get some housing assistance in Salem?

 3 days ago
Hello, I’m looking for some help finding housing assistance in Salem. Earlier this year, I had to move at the last minute into an apartment I couldn’t really afford, and since then, my income has significantly decreased. I’m hoping there is someplace here that can either help me pay rent or help me get out of this apartment and into a lower-income housing arrangement. I can just live out of my car for a bit until I can afford another place. I don’t have family or friends to turn to. Thanks for any help.

GoodbyeDemocracy
2d ago

Find a job. They are plentiful. The Midwest and South have apartments starting at $800 a month. The Far Left Coast is no place to be poor. It’s like a Communist Country. Everything has been ruined. More taxes and tolls on the way.

me
2d ago

wow. You're a jerk. there are many many reasons that people may need help. your comments are offensive and typical of people like you. have you ever needed help from anyone for anything? if not, you're very lucky. but if you did, what did you do ? did someone help you?

Ask Salem

Ask Salem

