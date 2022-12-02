ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Spokane

How can I get some housing assistance in Spokane?

Ask Spokane
Ask Spokane
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eO5Es_0jUutlHa00
unsplash web image

Hello, I’m looking for some help finding housing assistance in Spokane. Earlier this year, I had to move at the last minute into an apartment I couldn’t really afford, and since then, my income has significantly decreased. I’m hoping there is someplace here that can either help me pay rent or help me get out of this apartment and into a lower-income housing arrangement. I can just live out of my car for a bit until I can afford another place. I don’t have family or friends to turn to. Thanks for any help.

Comments / 8

Related
KREM2

Childcare centers across North Idaho struggle to keep up with the demand

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Chris Bjurstrom is tentatively celebrating some wins as owner of ABCD Daycare. “For the first time since COVID-19 started, we’re at full staff and full capacity,” Bjurstrom said. “But I’m afraid that in the next breath someone may quit and go somewhere else.”
KHQ Right Now

Spokane firefighters put out greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane Fire Department made quick work of a greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire shortly before 1 p.m. and had it under control in less than 30 minutes. According to SFD, there were no injuries in the...
The Center Square

Spokane's tenant rights proposal raises red flags for landlords

(The Center Square) – If the Spokane City Council adopts an ordinance to give tenants more rights on Monday, the local housing market could be adversely affected and renters could end up paying more, say officials from the Washington Multi-Family Housing Association. “These regulations may be jeopardizing housing when...
Ask Spokane

What are your experiences with dog policies for rentals in Spokane?

I was content with my apartment until wanting a dog, falling in love with one, and then being yelled at by my landlord for asking him what he thought about me getting a dog. Very sad, the dog was so sweet. Anyways, I’m considering a new spot. What’re y’all’s experiences with dog policies for rentals here?
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Department of Commerce increasing funding to close Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce will invest an additional $4 million for work to close Camp Hope. This funding will go towards the state’s Right of Way Safety Initiative. The new funding, along with capital and operating investments of $18.8 million, will bring the total funding of the initiative to $24 million. Here’s where that funding...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
spokanepublicradio.org

Hope House, other shelters, receive funding to house Camp Hope residents

Long-standing Spokane women’s shelter Hope House will not close its doors in January. The Washington State Department of Commerce has offered $330,000 to help the shelter continue operations until June. The money was contingent on housing women living in Camp Hope, the state’s largest homeless encampment. Rae-Lynn Barden,...
FOX 28 Spokane

Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown

POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they’ve received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
KHQ Right Now

Bundle up and prepare for an icy Monday morning commute!

Light snowfall across the region Sunday will make for a disguised icy commute Monday morning, as we head into the first full week of December. Baby, it’s cold outside! This weekend’s day-time highs did not reach past 24 degrees in Spokane, making for a very cold and slick start to the last month of 2022.
KHQ Right Now

Cause undetermined in Spokane garage fire

Spokane firefighters responded to a garage fire in North Spokane on Nov. 1. No one was injured in this fire and the cause remains undetermined. Shortly after, firefighters responded to another house fire where they resuscitated a cat. No one was injured.
KREM2

Madison Ranch development coming to Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Hayden City Council approved a zone change Tuesday for a commercially zoned property near the corner of Hayden Avenue and Huetter Road, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The change to a mixed-use zone will come with terms. Using priorities laid...
KREM2

Shelter space remains available across Spokane amid cold temperatures, winter weather

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tracking available shelter space in Spokane just got a bit easier with the regional Shelter Me Spokane website. Based on current staffing levels, the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) can provide 275 spaces, which include beds and mats. The shelter remains consistently full amid dropping temperatures and record snowfall, but that doesn't mean people are turned away.
Ask Spokane

Is NHS dentist cheaper than private in Spokane?

I have intolerant and unreasonable toothache in the last few days, so I need to visit a dentist. Does anyone know whether the NHS dentist is cheaper than private in Spokane? Any recommendations? Thanks in advance!
Ask Spokane

Ask Spokane

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
584
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Everything about Spokane

Comments / 0

Community Policy