Woman shot multiple times outside Homewood bar

By Mike Darnay
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Homewood neighborhood.

Police say a woman was shot multiple times outside a bar along the 700 block of Brushton Avenue.

Witnesses told police that two women were fighting before the shooting occurred.

The woman was taken to the hospital critical condition.

Police say a woman has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Connie Nania
2d ago

You vote for lawlessness,early release for felons and legalizing drugs,so what's the surprise.The democratic leadership of PGH was far different than it is today.Davud Lawrence and cronies would never be part of this ,"anything goes" society.They kept PGH safe,the present leadership is not what the Democrat party used to represent.Get informed,then vote !!!!

