Woman shot multiple times outside Homewood bar

Pittsburgh police seek the public’s assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Nakira Taylor-Jones, from Homewood, was last seen at 5 p.m. on Saturday wearing a blue coat, ripped blue jeans, and white sneakers. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown eyes and box braids. Police say...
Pittsburgh police say a man who died after being found unconscious in a downtown alley had been assaulted with a BB gun. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Christopher Gaylor, 50. He died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. According to police, officers and medics went to...
PITTSBURGH — A 20-year-old was killed in a car crash that happened on I-376 overnight. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on I-376 East off of 2nd Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh at around 3:18 a.m. Police said just before the Oakland exit, the car went...
PITTSBURGH, PA – A fight between two women early Friday morning in Homewood South ended with one of the women in the hospital in critical condition. According to police, at around 3:05 a.m., Pittsburgh Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert for a 7-round gunshot notification in the 700 block of Brushton Avenue. A Pittsburgh Police Department officer responding to the call located an adult female with gunshot wounds to her abdomen and leg. As soon as the police arrived, officers applied a tourniquet to the victim. Medics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. Before shots
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said an altercation ended with a man being stabbed in the neck in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood. The stabbing happened a little after 5:30 a.m. Friday on the 700 block of Montooth Street. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An adult woman and a 4-year-old child were shot in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the scene of Thursday's shooting on Lincoln Avenue around 7 p.m. The woman and 4-year-old girl were last listed in critical condition, officials said.Police said the shooting started in the street but said one victim was shot in the Brooklyn Food Mart.KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish said there were at least 30 evidence markers on the ground. Police are searching for at least two suspects, though they were not able to provide descriptions. Officials say anyone with information on the shooting can call 911. A third person at the scene apparently suffered a shoulder injury, but police said they were not involved. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH — A passionate plea from Pittsburgh police tonight for mothers and fathers to get involved with their kids and monitor their activities and social media to stop the ongoing gun violence after a 4-year-old girl was shot and killed in Pittsburgh. Kaari Thompson’s family members say the young...
PITTSBURGH — Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a street on Pittsburgh's North Side became the scene of a triple homicide. The footage from the Allegheny County District Attorney's office was presented as evidence Friday at a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Jaylone Hines, one of the men accused in the shooting.
PITTSBURGH — Flashes of gunfire light up the screen showing Cedar Avenue on October 15. There were 17 separate videos for court of what happened that claimed the lives of two innocent bystanders: Betty Jean Averryt and Jacquelyn Mehalic. “So sad, the things I seen today. I’m just like...
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The family of a missing Wilkinsburg man is offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to his whereabouts. Police said Mannar Kadhin, 41, was last seen at his Wallace Avenue home on the night of Nov. 11. “We have been all over Wilkinsburg, the city...
A 12-day-old baby boy left in a basket on a Garfield doorstep in 1932, has found his long-lost Pittsburgh family. Jim Scott wrote a “Christmas wish” to connect with his birth family in 2016. And for the past six years, he’s been putting together the pieces of what most of us take for granted: a family.
A 20-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on the Parkway East early Saturday morning. Jaquawn Walton, of McKeesport, crashed into a concrete barrier and a PennDOT pole at around 3:15 a.m. near the Oakland exit, according to state police. He was dead at the scene. State police, Pittsburgh police,...
NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS, Pa. — A vehicle ended up on its roof during an accident on I-279. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the I-279 Northbound near Hazlett Street in Northview Heights at around 6:57 p.m. Investigators say two people were taken to a hospital. A second...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenager charged in the shooting of a funeral home in October has now been charged in another shooting that took place in August. Hezekiah Nixon is now facing homicide charges in connection to a shooting that took place on Aug. 7 in Brighton Heights, a shooting that left three injured and one dead. Nixon is also charged in a shooting that left five people injured outside of a funeral service. He is facing firearms violations, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, aggravated assault, and attempted homicide charges related to the funeral service shooting.RELATED STORIES:One person killed, three others injured in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side 2 arrested in North Side shooting that killed 1, injured 3 North Side shooting: 5 people shot outside church funeral service in Pittsburgh2 'people of interest' in Brighton Heights funeral shooting detained on McKees Rocks BridgeNorth Side church shooting leaves Mayor Ed Gainey emotional: 'They shot up the sanctuary today'Sources: Brighton Heights funeral shooting possible result of escalating conflict between rival groups
A western Pennsylvania high school student died after being shot, according to a story from WPXI. Westmoreland County 911 told the news outlet that police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street in Monessen for a report of a shooting at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday.
An organized retail theft ring may be behind a series of thefts in the region, which included a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township, police said. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Thursday with two...
