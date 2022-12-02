ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just a week over opening, Second Avenue Commons shelter seeing overflow

By Patrick Damp
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Second Avenue Commons shelter in downtown Pittsburgh opened last week and with temperatures dropping, they've already had to open overflow beds.

RELATED STORIES:

The shelter has 90 beds and can provide some extra beds in its cafeteria.

People waiting outside of the shelters waiting for a bad said the shelter has cots with mattresses.

They're first-come, first-serve, and those people have said they were given a number for their spot in the line.

"They limit it to 14 people, so and they say to be here by seven, that's when they let the overflow in," said one person. "We have been standing out here since four. because people just keep coming. So and we're trying to get a space."

"I don't know what I would do if I didn't have this," added Constance Johnson. "I mean, I would just be out of luck."

Allegheny Health Network's Director of Urban Health told the Trib the shelter is clearing out the space that will accommodate another 25 people.

Amanda Cale
2d ago

this city needs to do more for the homeless people. you have hundreds of empty buildings and houses in this city it is so sad to see them sleeping outside in the freezing cold does this city have money for homeless? it seems to have money for everything else except for the homeless

