notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Benzinga
Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?
As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
MotorAuthority
Lightyear 0 “solar car” enters production, promises over 300 miles of range
In 2019, Dutch EV startup Lightyear revealed a concept for a sleek hatchback with in-wheel motors and solar panels spanning the hood and roof. On Wednesday, production finally got underway at a plant in Uusikaupunki, Finland. The new EV is called the Lightyear 0, and its production is being handled...
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
Orders for the electric F-150 were so strong that Ford started building another factory next door to boost production
The head of Ford's EV division said the company was surprised that drivers were so keen for the electric version of its best-selling truck.
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Semi do something Bill Gates said wasn’t possible
Tesla has released a timelapse video of its Tesla Semi electric truck completing a 500-mile trip with a full load on a single charge – something Bill Gates and Daimler said wasn’t possible just a few years ago. When Tesla unveiled the original Tesla Semi prototype back in...
torquenews.com
Tesla Unveils V4 Supercharger With 1000KW Capability, 3X Current Density & Will “Be Used For Cybertruck”
At yesterday's Semi delivery event, Tesla has officially taken the wraps off the company's next-generation V4 superchargers. According to Tesla, the V4 supercharger can charge at 1000KW and has 3 times the current density. However, even more impressively, Elon Musk has also shared that the V4 supercharger "is going to be used for Cybertruck."
US News and World Report
How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?
The first question most electric car shoppers ask when they're considering an EV is, "How far can I drive?" Certainly, in the top five questions, though, is "How long do electric car batteries last?" It's an important question, as an electric vehicle's battery pack is the most expensive single component of an EV.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
You Can Now Power Your Home And EV With Hyundai Home's Solar Panels
It's been almost exactly a year since Hyundai Home was introduced by the Korean automaker. Essentially a green energy ecosystem for your home that utilizes solar power, Hyundai Home is now officially launching in 16 states across the country. For owners of an electric vehicle like the Hyundai Ioniq 5...
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
Heat Pumps vs Solar Panels: Which Give More Energy Savings?
Whether you choose heat pump or solar panels, it just got easier to save on energy bills.
Carscoops
VW Looks To Canada For First Battery Manufacturing Plant Outside Europe
Volkswagen is seriously considering Canada as the location for its first North American battery cell plant. The company added an addendum to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) it signed with the country in August, to identify suitable sites for a cell factory in the country. “Canada is one logical option...
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
mhwmag.com
BSLBATT receives $1.65M replacement order for Yale, Toyota Jungheinrich, Nichiyu and Still forklift batteries
BSLBATT battery is a fast-paced, high-growth (200% YoY ) hi-tech company that is leading the adoption of lithium-ion technology solutions. We design, manufacture, and sell advanced lithium-ion battery packs that are disrupting the 100+-year-old market for lead-acid batteries. Today announced the receipt of a battery purchase order through its BSLBATT sales channel valued at about US$1.65 million. The batteries will be used by a leading forklift Dealer company to power end customers in Material Handling, Paper and Packaging, Food and Beverage, Refrigerated Storage, Manufacturing Industry, Fresh Produce, Wine Industry, Distribution, and 3PL industries in a new distribution center in South East Asia.
Tesla Semi’s Enormous Battery Might Weigh 11,000 Pounds on Its Own
via TeslaBased on what we know about the Semi's range and efficiency, the battery pack could have a capacity of 850 kWh.
Top Speed
An Onslaught Of New EV Startups Seems Imminent
Car manufacturers are just like any business - they want to make money. But research and development is a monumental investment for automakers, and that is where companies like ZF come in. ZF (ZF Friedrichshafen AG, or ZF Group) is a manufacturer of car parts that sells components, like its gearboxes, to manufacturers like BMW or Toyota. Now, the company is looking to further its presence by providing entire drivetrains to EV automakers, and the cost savings is likely to drive an entire slew of startup automakers who can bypass expensive R&D costs.
Recycling Today
Umicore links with Volkswagen on EV battery effort
Belgium-based metals producer and recycler Umicore and Volkswagen battery subsidiary PowerCo have announced they plan to extend their collaboration in battery materials and are “exploring a strategic long-term supply agreement to serve PowerCo’s future battery Gigafactory for electric vehicles (EVs) in North America.”. In July, Umicore announced its...
