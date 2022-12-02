The year 2022 saw the former "19 Kids & Counting" star, Jill Duggar Dillard, experiencing some tough times — such as gallbladder surgery, a bout with COVID-19, and the continuing scandalous saga of her older brother Josh. However, there were also plenty of good times. She and her husband Derick moved to a bigger house after he was licensed as an attorney and got a new job (via their family blog). Jill also became an aunt yet again when her brothers John-David and Jedidiah had babies, and she'll do it twice again next year, courtesy of brother Jeremiah and sister Joy Duggar Forsyth.

