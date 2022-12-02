ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
The Independent

‘My firstborn child died in my arms’: Elon Musk reveals why Twitter won’t lift Alex Jones ban

Elon Musk has revealed a caveat to his “free speech absolutist” approach to governing Twitter after allowing Donald Trump to return but refusing to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.The Twitter account of former US president Trump reappeared over the weekend, nearly two years after he was banned in the wake of the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol.In response to a question from author Sam Harris on whether he would also lift the ban for Mr Jones, the tech billionaire said that the right-wing radio host’s pushing of the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory meant that the ban...
The Independent

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell begs Elon Musk to contact him as he remains banned from Twitter

Pillow vendor and 2020 conspiracy mogul Mike Lindell publicly appealed to Elon Musk this week for his Twitter account to be reinstated.The MyPillow CEO was banned from the platform earlier this year after he created a second account to evade a temporary ban handed down by the platform’s moderators, who had flagged his account for spreading misinformation about the 2020 election.In a broadcast as part of his “Lindell TV” programme on a right-wing streaming site, he called on Mr Musk to make contact with him and claimed that the billionaire Tesla founder was ignoring him.“Why don’t you call me...
Indy100

Elon Musk deletes meme after someone pointed out a disturbing detail

Elon Musk deleted a meme shortly after he tweeted it because it featured an alt-right media personality known for spreading anti-Semitic and white supremacist ideology. Monday morning, Musk tweeted a meme featuring a man saluting the McDonald's flag with no caption. Users responded to the meme believing the man featured was the far-right personality Anthime "Tim" Gionet also known as "Baked Alaska". "Is that baked alaska?" a Twitter user responded.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterGionet is famous for his live streams where he harasses or annoys bystanders, specifically related to left-wing protests or ideology. Notoriously, Gionet live-streamed the...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds

President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
CNET

Elon Musk Is Weaponizing Twitter Against Apple Now

Elon Musk on Monday began attacking Apple on Twitter, the social network he bought in October for $44 billion. He offered no details or proof to back up his complaints toward the company. In a series of tweets, Musk said that Apple had pulled advertising from his site and that...
TechCrunch

Elon Musk just brought an infamous neo-Nazi back to Twitter

On Thursday night, Musk personally intervened after the artist formerly known as Kanye West shared the symbol. “I tried my best,” Musk tweeted in response to a tweet raising alarm at West’s behavior. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”
The Independent

Elon Musk has the last word against Kanye West after suspending him from Twitter over swastika: ‘FAFO’

Elon Musk had the last word against Kanye West after suspending the antisemitic rapper from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.The tech billionaire, who had welcomed the disgraced star back to the platform only weeks earlier, posted the not-so-subtle tweet “FAFO” late on Thursday night.The acronym stands for “F*** Around and Find Out” – sending a clear message to West that he had gone too far and was no longer welcome on Twitter.West posted the Nazi symbol on Thursday night – just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist...
The Verge

Elon Musk just decided to bring the worst people on the internet back to Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has decided to offer “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week — a gentler way of saying that he’s decided to welcome back some of the site’s worst and most toxic people. It’s the second major moderation decision he’s made since taking over after unbanning former President Donald Trump; both decisions were made after Musk ran an informal poll from his personal Twitter account.

