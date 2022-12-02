Lady Dogs open homestand with win

Four Lady Bulldogs scoring double digit figures powered Georgia past Furman, 78-58, in front of 1,936 fans at Stegeman Coliseum on Thursday night.

Fifth-year forward Brittney Smith paced Georgia (8-1) in scoring and tied her season high with 20 points, including a team-high eight rebounds and two blocks. Diamond Battles followed with 15 points and a season-high eight assists. Zoesha Smith had 13 points, while Audrey Warren added 12 of her own. Alisha Lewis contributed six assists and four rebounds.

“I think we could have had a lot more assists,” Coach ABE said. “I just felt like we didn’t hit a lot of shots. We missed a lot of shots, we missed a lot of wide-open shots, but I also think that’s because we’ve been gone and hanging out in the Virgin Islands, too. We’ve been in their gym shooting, so we have to get back here and settle down in here. We’ll have Friday, Saturday, Sunday to get shots up in our gym. We only shot yesterday for a little bit in the gym and barely at all today, so I feel like it wasn’t a homecourt advantage offensively because we were wide open, and we were missing shots. So, I think that it’s just a tribute to the fact that we were we haven’t been here a long time.”

Both teams traded points early in the first quarter, but the Lady Bulldogs used a strong defensive effort to force three turnovers from Furman (4-4) and build a 9-2 lead off a Battles 3-pointer. An 11-0 run boosted Georgia’s lead as B. Smith chipped in four points to put the Lady Bulldogs ahead by a 13-2 score. A layup from Z. Smith followed by a B. Smith jumper closed the first quarter with Georgia leading by 13, 19-6.

Back-to-back fastbreak layups from B. Smith kickstarted the second quarter, while pair of Warren jumpers help to carve a 15-point lead for Georgia at the midpoint of the frame. A 3-pointer from Lewis gave the Lady Bulldogs a 45-29 lead heading into the locker room at halftime, the most points scored by Georgia in the first half this season.

The Paladins used a 7-0 run at the start of the third to cut the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to nine, 47-38. Furman outscored Georgia 13-4 in the first half of the quarter thanks to a pair of 3-pointers. The Lady Bulldogs used an 14-0 run to remain ahead, 63-44, highlighted by six points from B. Smith and Lewis’ second long ball of the night.

A pair of baskets from B. Smith and Battles started the fourth quarter. Georgia used a 6-0 run with three minutes left in the game to finish ahead, 78-58.

The Lady Bulldogs will return to the court on Monday at 8 p.m. ET when they play host to No.12 North Carolina State, their first ranked opponent of the season. The game will be aired on SEC Network.

