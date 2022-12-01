Read full article on original website
Supervisors approve contentious senior care complex at Seven Hills Ranch in Walnut Creek
After hearing from at least 50 speakers — including two callers on other continents — spanning about six hours, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Spieker Senior Development residential care facility in unincorporated Walnut Creek. Spieker will build 354 housing units within 30 single-story...
sfrichmondreview.com
Plans OK’d for Major Expansion at 3150 California St.
Plans for a new building at the 3150 California St. campus of San Francisco University High School are moving ahead, after the City’s Planning Commission unanimously approved them amid serious concerns from some neighborhood businesses. The commission granted a Conditional Use Authorization in November after an agreement was worked...
indybay.org
Bad Deal: Seeno's and Tagami's Newest Proposal for Concord
"Concord First", a partnership of Phil Tagami and the Seeno family, held the first of of two public meetings revealing their term sheet proposal for the Concord Naval Weapons Station redevelopment project. This is the last step in the process ahead of the January vote by Concord city council to finalize or cancel the contract with the development team.
sonomasun.com
City of Sonoma has new police chief
The City of Sonoma announced today the selection of Lieutenant Brandon Cutting as the new Chief of Police, effective December 6, 2022. An 18-year veteran of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, Cutting was the top pick following an internal recruitment process. “Brandon’s commitment to the department, extensive police experience...
Transportation officials consider plan for commuters to pay tolls on busy Bay Area freeways
Transportation officials are considering the proposal as part of an effort to ease traffic congestion and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
calmatters.network
Hopes dim for restoring former Fry's building
When Palo Alto leaders struck a deal with The Sobrato Organization in June to redevelop the large Ventura property that used to house Fry’s Electronics, the developer agreed to preserve and enhance a portion of the building that a century ago stood out as the world’s third largest cannery of fruits and vegetables.
‘It’s a game changer’: State floods millions in drought relief to four small water districts
Four small Bay Area drinking water systems will receive millions of dollars as part of California’s effort to protect water deliveries as the drought drags into its fourth year. On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources announced $44 million in statewide Small Community Drought Relief Program grants —...
Refining company closing areas around Marina Vista this weekend for moving project
(BCN)– The Martinez Refining Company will be transporting large equipment across Marina Vista Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, necessitating street closures near Mococo Road. There’s a possibility the road may need to close during overnight hours Sunday as well. Mococo Road will be closed to traffic and traffic management will be […]
sfrichmondreview.com
Commentary: Quentin Kopp
As San Francisco – after spirited Nov. 8 local, state and national elections – begins to celebrate Chanukah on Dec. 18 (for eight nights) and Christmas on Dec. 25, nothing destroys the holiday spirit faster than not finding a place to park. You know how holiday gift packages say: “Open Here”? What should you do if the package says “Open Somewhere Else”? I hereby cease and desist my strident ripostes.
NBC Bay Area
Storm Brings Plenty of Water to the Bay Area, Not Enough to Combat Drought
The Bay Area is gearing up for a weekend of constant rainfall and with the Friday storm, the ground is getting the saturation it needs. But experts warn this is still not nearly enough to get us over the hump, especially after they just announced it can’t help. Crews...
sfrichmondreview.com
Stow Lake May Be Renamed, Racism Charged
Another change for Golden Gate Park has been launched with an effort to rename Stow Lake, and the boathouse that serves it, after revelations that its namesake, the 19th-Century politician William W. Stow, was virulently anti-Semitic. A resolution urging the San Francisco Recreation and Park Commission to remove the name...
NBC Bay Area
Novato Shelter-in-Place Order Cancelled
Novato police issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday due to "police activity." The order was issued for the area of Kristy Ct at around 10:23 a.m. and was cancelled before 11 a.m. No more details have been released. This is a developing story.
Magnitude 2.9 quake centered near Mount Diablo rattles East Bay
DANVILLE -- Portions of the East Bay were shaken by a small earthquake late Saturday afternoon.The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 2.9 earthquake was centered 3.1 miles north-northeast of Diablo, near Danville. The quake struck at 4:27 p.m.The quake was felt in Danville, San Ramon, Alamo and Walnut Creek.There are no reports of damage or injuries.
Each Bay Area county got a little redder in 2022
An SFGATE analysis of last year's gubernatorial recall and this year's general election shows that each Bay Area county was a little redder in 2022.
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed Personally Ordered Homeless Sweeps, Lawsuit Claims
Mayor London Breed is at the center of newly filed documents in a lawsuit that claims she ordered city workers to move homeless people, forcing outreach workers to scramble to accommodate the requests. The Coalition on Homelessness, a local nonprofit that organizes for the rights of unhoused people, filed the...
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
Nonprofit raises 6 figures for proposed landmark in Silicon Valley
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– Three years after unveiling an ambitious proposal to build a world-class landmark in Silicon Valley, organizers on Tuesday raised $170,000 to bring the plan one step closer to reality. Leaders from Urban Confluence Silicon Valley, the nonprofit behind the project, also announced this week the proposed landmark in downtown San Jose […]
Gizmodo
California's Water Thieves Are Getting Away With It
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles the East Bay
A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck the East Bay Saturday near Walnut Creek and Danville, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 p.m. and was centered 3.2 miles north, northeast of Diablo, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco Elections Director Could Lose His Job Because He is White
The Merriam Webster online dictionary defines the word alliteration as:. Alliteration (noun) uh-lit-uh–rey-shuhn: the repetition of usually initial consonant sounds in two or more neighboring words or syllables (such as wild and woolly, threatening throngs). Called also head rhyme, initial rhyme. I gained an appreciation for writing from my...
