ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
sfrichmondreview.com

Plans OK’d for Major Expansion at 3150 California St.

Plans for a new building at the 3150 California St. campus of San Francisco University High School are moving ahead, after the City’s Planning Commission unanimously approved them amid serious concerns from some neighborhood businesses. The commission granted a Conditional Use Authorization in November after an agreement was worked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Bad Deal: Seeno's and Tagami's Newest Proposal for Concord

"Concord First", a partnership of Phil Tagami and the Seeno family, held the first of of two public meetings revealing their term sheet proposal for the Concord Naval Weapons Station redevelopment project. This is the last step in the process ahead of the January vote by Concord city council to finalize or cancel the contract with the development team.
CONCORD, CA
sonomasun.com

City of Sonoma has new police chief

The City of Sonoma announced today the selection of Lieutenant Brandon Cutting as the new Chief of Police, effective December 6, 2022. An 18-year veteran of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, Cutting was the top pick following an internal recruitment process. “Brandon’s commitment to the department, extensive police experience...
SONOMA, CA
calmatters.network

Hopes dim for restoring former Fry's building

When Palo Alto leaders struck a deal with The Sobrato Organization in June to redevelop the large Ventura property that used to house Fry’s Electronics, the developer agreed to preserve and enhance a portion of the building that a century ago stood out as the world’s third largest cannery of fruits and vegetables.
PALO ALTO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Commentary: Quentin Kopp

As San Francisco – after spirited Nov. 8 local, state and national elections – begins to celebrate Chanukah on Dec. 18 (for eight nights) and Christmas on Dec. 25, nothing destroys the holiday spirit faster than not finding a place to park. You know how holiday gift packages say: “Open Here”? What should you do if the package says “Open Somewhere Else”? I hereby cease and desist my strident ripostes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Storm Brings Plenty of Water to the Bay Area, Not Enough to Combat Drought

The Bay Area is gearing up for a weekend of constant rainfall and with the Friday storm, the ground is getting the saturation it needs. But experts warn this is still not nearly enough to get us over the hump, especially after they just announced it can’t help. Crews...
sfrichmondreview.com

Stow Lake May Be Renamed, Racism Charged

Another change for Golden Gate Park has been launched with an effort to rename Stow Lake, and the boathouse that serves it, after revelations that its namesake, the 19th-Century politician William W. Stow, was virulently anti-Semitic. A resolution urging the San Francisco Recreation and Park Commission to remove the name...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Novato Shelter-in-Place Order Cancelled

Novato police issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday due to "police activity." The order was issued for the area of Kristy Ct at around 10:23 a.m. and was cancelled before 11 a.m. No more details have been released. This is a developing story.
NOVATO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Magnitude 2.9 quake centered near Mount Diablo rattles East Bay

DANVILLE -- Portions of the East Bay were shaken by a small earthquake late Saturday afternoon.The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 2.9 earthquake was centered 3.1 miles north-northeast of Diablo, near Danville. The quake struck at 4:27 p.m.The quake was felt in Danville, San Ramon, Alamo and Walnut Creek.There are no reports of damage or injuries.
DANVILLE, CA
sfstandard.com

Mayor Breed Personally Ordered Homeless Sweeps, Lawsuit Claims

Mayor London Breed is at the center of newly filed documents in a lawsuit that claims she ordered city workers to move homeless people, forcing outreach workers to scramble to accommodate the requests. The Coalition on Homelessness, a local nonprofit that organizes for the rights of unhoused people, filed the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Nonprofit raises 6 figures for proposed landmark in Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– Three years after unveiling an ambitious proposal to build a world-class landmark in Silicon Valley, organizers on Tuesday raised $170,000 to bring the plan one step closer to reality. Leaders from Urban Confluence Silicon Valley, the nonprofit behind the project, also announced this week the proposed landmark in downtown San Jose […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Gizmodo

California's Water Thieves Are Getting Away With It

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles the East Bay

A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck the East Bay Saturday near Walnut Creek and Danville, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 p.m. and was centered 3.2 miles north, northeast of Diablo, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
DANVILLE, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Francisco Elections Director Could Lose His Job Because He is White

The Merriam Webster online dictionary defines the word alliteration as:. Alliteration (noun) uh-lit-uh–rey-shuhn: the repetition of usually initial consonant sounds in two or more neighboring words or syllables (such as wild and woolly, threatening throngs). Called also head rhyme, initial rhyme. I gained an appreciation for writing from my...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy