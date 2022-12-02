ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Pakistan reaches 181-0 after England makes 657 in 1st test

By RIZWAN ALI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhcqV_0jUur9o500
1 of 11

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s openers provided a confident start after England was bowled out for an aggressive 657 on Friday on the second day of its record-setting first test in Pakistan in 17 years.

Imam-ul-Haq was not out on 90 and Abdullah Shafique was unbeaten on 89 as they played out over two sessions and guided the home team to 181-0 before bad light closed out play with 17 overs still remaining in the day.

Pakistan still trails England by 476 runs on a grass-less wicket and needs a further 277 runs to avoid the follow-on, with the wicket still unresponsive to either pace or spin.

“It’s a pretty nice wicket to bat on as you can probably tell by our score,” said Harry Brook, one of the four England century-makers. “It’s going to be tough to get 20 wickets but we’re definitely going to give it a crack. When we were batting it (the wicket) had started getting a bit low.”

Imam has already faced 148 balls and hit 13 fours and a six while Shafique hit 10 boundaries and two sixes in his 158-ball innings.

Neither batter matched the belligerent batting of England at the Pindi Cricket Stadium as they scored at an average of 3.5 an over in comparison to visitors’ scoring rate of 6.5.

Shafique survived two close chances in the last session when Ollie Pope couldn’t grab a low legside catch off veteran James Anderson and Ben Duckett dropped a reflex catch close to the wicket.

Pope had to don the gloves behind the wicket after regular wicketkeeper Ben Foakes didn’t recover from a viral infection on the eve of the test match.

Imam should have been dismissed very early into the second session but Pope fumbled a faint edge in left-arm spinner Jack Leach’s first over.

On an unresponsive wicket for the bowlers, England persisted with spinners most of the time but the experienced Anderson couldn’t extract any movement with either new and old ball. Left-arm spinner Leach and off-spinner Will Jacks bowled 31 overs in between them but England couldn’t get the breakthough.

After amassing a world record 506-4 in 75 overs on the opening day when four of the five top-order England batters scored centuries, England added 151 runs at the same electrifying pace to rack up its highest total in a test innings against Pakistan.

England’s previous best effort against Pakistan came at Manchester in 2016 when it scored 589-8.

Zahid Mahmood recorded the most expensive figures in a debut test innings when he finished with 4-235 as England batters swept and reverse swept the leg-spinner with ease on a placid wicket.

“No doubt they played very well,” conceded Mahmood, who was preferred over another talented legspinner Abrar Ahmed in the playing XI. “I bowled my heart out and expect that this pitch would take spin on day four and five.”

Sri Lankan offspinner Suraj Randiv held the previous record when he ended up with 2-222 against India at Colombo in 2010.

To compound Pakistan bowling problems, fast bowler Haris Rauf (1-78) couldn’t take the field on Day 2 after feeling discomfort in his right quad. Rauf, playing his debut test in his hometown, rolled over the ball during fielding on the first day and his injury was being monitored by the team medical staff.

England resumed the second day with the same aggressive approach that saw Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Brook all smashing centuries on the first day.

Captain Ben Stokes, resuming on 34, lofted Naseem Shah (3-140) over his head for a straight six off the first ball he faced before he was clean-bowled by the fast bowler off a slower delivery in the same over after scoring 41 off 18 balls.

Brook, resuming on 101, didn’t give the Pakistan bowlers any respite with his superb stroke play as he smashed Mahmood for 27 runs in an over that included a reverse swept six. Brook finally holed out at deep square leg for 153 off 116 balls which featured 19 fours and five sixes.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

England doesn’t expect much these days, except when it comes to the World Cup

Well. About last night … to describe the conclusion of the group stages of this World Cup as crazy feels a bit like calling the residents of Arkham Asylum merely eccentric. For three minutes on Thursday, Costa Rica’s lead over Germany would have meant Spain were heading home, with the coach Luis Enrique mercifully in the dark about this potential outcome. “If I’d have known,” he reflected mildly afterwards, “I would have had a heart attack.” It was certainly the evening for it.
The Independent

England have ‘no fear’ ahead of a thrilling final day against Pakistan

Paul Collingwood insisted England are “not scared of losing” the first Test, with Pakistan requiring 263 more runs to win on what looks like being a thrilling final day’s action in Rawalpindi.The tourists’ daring declaration set Pakistan just 343 runs to win on a very flat surface, having scored 264 runs in just 35.5 overs in their own second innings at a run rate of more than 7.5 an over.At the close the hosts were 80 for two, with Imam-ul-Haq – who will be looking to add to his first-innings century – unbeaten on 43.Under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum,...
The Independent

England fans in dreamland as Three Lions set up France quarter-final clash

Ecstatic England fans were left dreaming of World Cup glory after another comprehensive 3-0 win set up a quarter-final clash with holders France.Despite a cagey opening 30 minutes against Senegal on Sunday, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson calmed any England fears before Harry Kane’s goal on the stroke of half time saw beers and Santa hats thrown to the skies at fan parks across the nation.A composed second-half Bukayo Saka finish rounded off another professional display, prompting a chorus of “football’s coming home” at the Croydon Boxpark in south London.Next up for the #ThreeLions: France! 👊 pic.twitter.com/R66hLJFT3k— England (@England) December 4,...
The Associated Press

Aggressive England beats Pakistan by 74 runs in 1st test

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — England showcased its masterful approach of aggression in test cricket with a superb 74-run victory over Pakistan in the final session of the first test on Sunday. Needing 263 runs with eight wickets in hand on Day 5, Pakistan was dismissed for 268 against the...
KTVZ

England cruises past Senegal 3-0 to reach World Cup quarterfinals as Harry Kane makes Three Lions history

England reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup for a second tournament in a row thanks to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Senegal. It was a sluggish start from the Three Lions, but two quickfire goals from Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane at the end of the first half sparked a brilliant performance and put Gareth Southgate’s men in complete control of the match.
The Independent

England stroll into World Cup quarter-finals on night where previous sides may have buckled

England make a straight line for the quarter-finals. And then another. And another. That is perhaps the best way to describe this coruscating 3-0 win over Senegal, driven by Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, as Gareth Southgate’s side reached a third successive quarter-final in major tournaments.It is only the third time England have managed that in history, which points to how the manager has made a virtue of navigating knock-out rounds. Harry Kane meanwhile seems to rise to them, given this was the second successive tournament where he got his first goal after the group stage.Such a quality really...
The Independent

Santa hats sent flying as England left dreaming of World Cup glory after 3-0 win

Santa hats were sent flying and England fans were left dreaming of World Cup glory after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Senegal set up a quarter-final tie with holders France.Supporters who had made the trip to Qatar said they were “loving every minute” of England’s journey in the competition, with one optimistic fan predicting a penalty shootout win in the next round.Concerns were aired after the game after news emerged that the home of winger Raheem Sterling had been broken into by armed intruders.The Chelsea forward was absent from the squad following the incident on Saturday evening, leaving him shaken...
AFP

Neymar close to World Cup return, England and France set up last-eight showdown

Neymar could make his return to the World Cup stage on Monday as Brazil continue their bid to be crowned kings for a record-extending sixth time against South Korea. His return would be a big boost as Brazil have scored just once since Neymar fell foul to his ankle injury and on Saturday lost Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus for the rest of the World Cup.
The Associated Press

Gatland returns as Wales rugby coach after Pivac fired

Warren Gatland returned for a second stint as coach of Wales’ rugby team on Monday after fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac was fired following a run of just three wins in 12 games this year. The dramatic development comes nine months out from the Rugby World Cup in France.
BBC

World Cup: Reaction to England's 3-0 win & looking ahead to France match

It's fast approaching 3pm in Qatar and England's players are about to step out into the heat to train. Driving this live text to a close is my colleague Lorraine McKenna. England v France (19:00 GMT, Sat) We hear a lot about the England player’s preparation for penalties during a...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Otto Addo resigns as Ghana boss after elimination

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Otto Addo has resigned as Ghana boss following their World...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on who has impressed him most out of France and England

England and France will meet in the quarter-finals of this year’s World Cup on Saturday after both securing victories yesterday. Gareth Southgate’s side beat Senegal 3-0, not long after France earned a 3-1 win over Poland, and this now sets up a mouth-watering tie between two of the best teams in the tournament.
The Associated Press

US college hoops game clashes with World Cup fever in London

LONDON (AP) — Kentucky and Michigan finally played their London game, but organizers aren’t exactly running a fast break to get back to the British capital. The Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase was delayed because of the coronavirus, and Sunday’s game tipped off an hour before England played Senegal for a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals.
The Associated Press

Griezmann helping France teammates shine at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Antoine Griezmann is relishing his new role helping others at the World Cup rather than worrying about scoring for France. Griezmann is third on his country’s all-time list of scorers with 42 goals, but in Qatar he is playing in a right midfield role in a 4-3-3 formation and has yet to score. Heading into the round of 16 against Poland on Sunday, he’s not stressed about it.
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 13

We have already written about Son Heung-Min advancing to the Round of 16 and Rodrigo Bentancur bouncing out of the World Cup today, but there were two other games that happened today as well. We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons,...
The Independent

Confident England can ‘take on anyone’ at World Cup, Jude Bellingham insists

Jude Bellingham insists England’s young stars are ready to test themselves against the very best after they set up a tantalising World Cup quarter-final against holders France.The Borussia Dortmund midfielder was a shining light in an England performance bursting with confidence as they saw off Senegal 3-0 in the last 16 at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday night.Bellingham laid on the opening goal for Jordan Henderson before leading the break which saw Harry Kane double England’s lead on the stroke of half-time.Bukayo Saka’s third of the tournament wrapped up a routine victory to set up a last-eight clash against...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
587K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy