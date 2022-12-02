ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calgary hosts Washington in a non-conference matchup

 3 days ago

Washington Capitals (10-11-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (10-9-3, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames and the Washington Capitals face off in an out-of-conference matchup.

Calgary is 7-5-1 at home and 10-9-3 overall. The Flames have gone 2-4-2 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Washington is 10-11-3 overall and 3-7-3 in road games. The Capitals have a 10-1-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Capitals won 3-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has eight goals and eight assists for the Flames. Adam Ruzicka has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Strome has five goals and 13 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Dmitry Orlov: out (lower-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

