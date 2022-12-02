Kings host the Hurricanes after Kopitar’s 2-goal performance

Carolina Hurricanes (12-6-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (12-9-4, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Carolina Hurricanes after Anze Kopitar’s two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Kings’ 5-3 win.

Los Angeles has a 12-9-4 record overall and a 7-4-2 record on its home ice. The Kings have a 6-2-1 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Carolina has a 12-6-5 record overall and an 8-3-4 record on the road. The Hurricanes are 11-1-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Hurricanes won the last meeting 5-1. Jordan Martinook scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kopitar has five goals and 14 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has scored nine goals with 16 assists for the Hurricanes. Brent Burns has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 7.1 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 4-2-4, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Teuvo Teravainen: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.