Three first responders hurt after shots fired in Rowan Co. house fire, sheriff’s office says

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two officers and a firefighter were hurt after shots were fired while they responded to a house fire in Rowan County early Friday morning, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rowan County fire responded a fire call just after midnight with a possible person inside a house on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell.

Firefighters found flames showing at a mobile home and a person at the back of the home had a gun and fired shots, the sheriff’s office said.

It is not clear how the first responders were hurt and if they were shot. They are expected to be okay, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect has died and officials said they do not believe there is an active threat to the community. It is unclear how the suspect died.

One neighbor was shocked when she heard the news of the shooting.

“I just can’t believe people would shoot other people trying to help them,” said neighbor Tammie Safrit. “I’m just glad nobody else got killed.”

Granite Quarry Mayor Brittany Barnhardt released the following statement on the shooting:

“Following an emotional morning, we are thankful to know our officers and firefighters are fairing as well as possible during this time. I personally would like to thank all neighboring and partnering agencies for their support and assistance without hesitation.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

