ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
cleveland19.com

49-year-old man killed in head-on Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Burbank man was killed in a head-on crash in Congress Township of Wayne County on Friday evening. Troopers say the on-scene investigation revealed that a silver 2011 Chevrolet Impala was traveling eastbound on Pleasant Home Road, while a green 1999 Ford F-350 was traveling westbound.
cleveland19.com

Man dies from shooting at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a gas station Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and East 110th Street around 5:30 p.m. According to police, the victim, a 50-year-old man, was...
WKYC

Deadly shooting in Maple Heights: Man dies, 2 arrested

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — One person is dead and two are now in custody following an overnight shooting in Maple Heights. Police say it was around 2:20 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to the 18000 block of Raymond Street “regarding two suspicious males in the area knocking on doors.”
Cleveland.com

Police investigate vehicle thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Brown Road. A female resident called the police department at 7:21 a.m. on Nov. 22 to report her vehicle, which had been parked in the street, was stolen. Disorderly conduct: Ethel Avenue. Officers at 4:42 a.m. on Nov. 22 arrested a man for...
cleveland19.com

1 killed, 2 arrested in Maple Heights shooting, police say

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a man was shot twice and killed in a Maple Heights home early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. regarding two suspicious men in the area knocking on doors. Police say they found a man laying on the ground...
WKYC

I-90 East reopens in Cleveland after deadly overnight crash

CLEVELAND — I-90 East has reopened to traffic in Cleveland after a portion of the roadway was closed early Friday morning due to a deadly crash near West 44th Street. The roadway reopened around 6:40 a.m. Cleveland police, which provided new details shortly before noon, say the crash happened...
whbc.com

Massillon Man Killed in Car-Pedestrian Crash

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 78-year-old Massillon man was struck and killed by a car in the city Wednesday evening. Massillon police and the coroner’s office say James Maxheimer was struck on Tremont Avenue SW between 13th and 14th Streets at a little before 6 p.m.
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights police use drone to find injured 16-year-old

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say officers were called to the area of Broadway to help with a custody dispute where a 16-year-old boy had run away from the conflict on Thursday. While officers were searching for the teenager, dispatch received a call from his sister telling them that...
WKYC

Woman charged after alleged assault on Summit County deputy

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy was hurt during an alleged assault Friday. The incident happened when the deputy responded to Coventry Township amid reports of a woman in the roadway. When the deputy arrived at the scene, he reportedly found a 21-year-old Cleveland woman...
mymix1041.com

Crash in Cleveland causes power outage for residents

Cleveland fire crews were called to an accident Wednesday afternoon that has caused a power outage for over 100 residents in the area. The Cleveland Fire Department says a truck traveling southbound on Michigan Avenue Road left the roadway before striking a power pole. The two poles were ultimately destroyed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy