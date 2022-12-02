Read full article on original website
49-year-old man killed in head-on Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Burbank man was killed in a head-on crash in Congress Township of Wayne County on Friday evening. Troopers say the on-scene investigation revealed that a silver 2011 Chevrolet Impala was traveling eastbound on Pleasant Home Road, while a green 1999 Ford F-350 was traveling westbound.
Man dies in four-way crash after being trapped beneath vehicle on Interstate 90
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died in a four-way crash Friday on Interstate 90, according to police. The incident happened about 3:05 a.m. when a 26-year-old man, driving a Dodge Challenger, headed east on the highway as he approached West 41st Street. He veered off the left side of the roadway and hit the median.
Man dies from shooting at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a gas station Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and East 110th Street around 5:30 p.m. According to police, the victim, a 50-year-old man, was...
Deadly shooting in Maple Heights: Man dies, 2 arrested
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — One person is dead and two are now in custody following an overnight shooting in Maple Heights. Police say it was around 2:20 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to the 18000 block of Raymond Street “regarding two suspicious males in the area knocking on doors.”
Man dies after shooting, suspicious knocking reported in Ohio
A man has died after a shooting and suspicious knocking was reported in Maple Heights early Saturday morning.
Police investigate vehicle thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Brown Road. A female resident called the police department at 7:21 a.m. on Nov. 22 to report her vehicle, which had been parked in the street, was stolen. Disorderly conduct: Ethel Avenue. Officers at 4:42 a.m. on Nov. 22 arrested a man for...
1 killed, 2 arrested in Maple Heights shooting, police say
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a man was shot twice and killed in a Maple Heights home early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. regarding two suspicious men in the area knocking on doors. Police say they found a man laying on the ground...
I-90 East reopens in Cleveland after deadly overnight crash
CLEVELAND — I-90 East has reopened to traffic in Cleveland after a portion of the roadway was closed early Friday morning due to a deadly crash near West 44th Street. The roadway reopened around 6:40 a.m. Cleveland police, which provided new details shortly before noon, say the crash happened...
Massillon Man Killed in Car-Pedestrian Crash
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 78-year-old Massillon man was struck and killed by a car in the city Wednesday evening. Massillon police and the coroner’s office say James Maxheimer was struck on Tremont Avenue SW between 13th and 14th Streets at a little before 6 p.m.
Cleveland man arrested after calling 911 without a good reason; TV stolen from car dealership: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Misuse of 911: Brookpark Road. A Cleveland man, 55, was arrested at about 5 p.m. Nov. 21 after he called 911 several times for no good reason.
Garfield Heights police use drone to find injured 16-year-old
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say officers were called to the area of Broadway to help with a custody dispute where a 16-year-old boy had run away from the conflict on Thursday. While officers were searching for the teenager, dispatch received a call from his sister telling them that...
Cleveland police searching for missing man last seen going to work
Police are asking for the public's help in finding an endangered man they say never showed up for work Tuesday.
Woman charged after alleged assault on Summit County deputy
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy was hurt during an alleged assault Friday. The incident happened when the deputy responded to Coventry Township amid reports of a woman in the roadway. When the deputy arrived at the scene, he reportedly found a 21-year-old Cleveland woman...
Suspect arrested asleep on ATV following manhunt in Trumbull County
A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an almost 24-hour search that included multiple police agencies and a helicopter.
Parma Christmas Parade: Road closures ahead
The Parma Christmas Parade is today! Here are the road closures to look out for.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased. WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County. According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications...
Drunk motorist measures almost three times the legal limit: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police at 4:19 a.m. Nov. 21 went to Paramount Senior Living on a report of an unconscious man in a pickup truck that was running in the parking lot. The staff was unable to wake the man. The truck was parked in the middle of the lot. The driver was...
3-year-old shoots 23-year-old mother in Canton
A 23-year-old woman was shot by her 3-year-old son in Canton on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.
19YO arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 16YO
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Nov. 1, according to a news release from NOVFTF.
Crash in Cleveland causes power outage for residents
Cleveland fire crews were called to an accident Wednesday afternoon that has caused a power outage for over 100 residents in the area. The Cleveland Fire Department says a truck traveling southbound on Michigan Avenue Road left the roadway before striking a power pole. The two poles were ultimately destroyed...
