Peyton O'Keefe: Your Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns Athlete of the Week for Nov. 21-26

By Chris Vinel, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
The results are in, and Tocoi Creek soccer player Peyton O'Keefe has been named the Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 21-26.

The junior scored both of the Toros’ goals in their 2-2 tie against Fleming Island. She claimed 87% of the vote.

New Smyrna Beach basketball player Connor McCardel finished second.

'IN 'JAI, WE TRUST':Versatile senior Ajai Harrell shines in Mainland's championship push

STATE OF FOOTBALL:State Champs! FSU Seminoles' turnaround season stands out around here

The News-Journal and St. Augustine Record gather nominees from scores and stats emailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across the area. Coaches can email nominees to sports@news-jrnl.com.

The AOTW poll launches every Monday and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday.

