ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Why a Delaware judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging future COVID-19 restrictions

By Esteban Parra, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HBwZI_0jUupYcB00

Attorneys for two pastors who filed a lawsuit asking Chancery Court to prevent Delaware's governor from imposing future restrictions on religious worship are meeting to see what their next step will be after a judge dismissed the case last week.

The Rev. Alan Hines, of Townsend Free Will Baptist Church in Townsend, and the Rev. David Landow, of Emmanuel Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, filed lawsuits late last year seeking an injunction against future emergency orders that place restrictions on houses of worship such as those imposed by Gov. John Carney in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

The pastors' lawsuits claimed Carney's emergency orders early in the pandemic denied them their "absolute religious freedoms."

Through their lawsuits, they are asking Carney and future Delaware governors to keep their "hands off" the church in any future emergencies, regardless of any pretense they may offer.

Background:Lawsuits ask that governors' emergency orders keep their 'hands off' houses of worship

But Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster dismissed the lawsuit because he said it lacked subject matter jurisdiction — the requirement needed for a court to hear a specific kind of claim.

"Courts of equity are rightly reluctant to allow a plaintiff to establish jurisdiction by tacking on a request for a permanent injunction to a suit that a court of law otherwise could hear," Laster said in his 52-page opinion. "That reluctance is particularly warranted when the defendant is not currently engaging in the act that the plaintiff seeks to enjoin. The level of reluctance increases when, as here, the risk that the defendant will act is not so great as to warrant an application for interim relief."

The request to dismiss was made by attorneys representing Carney, whose office said it would not be commenting on the matter.

The pastors' attorneys were scheduled to meet Friday to decide whether to appeal the matter in Supreme Court or move the case to Superior Court.

"I'm disappointed where we are right now, but we're not given up," said Thomas S. Neuberger, one of the attorneys involved in the lawsuit.

While Carney declared churches essential in his emergency orders, he imposed restrictions beyond what he required other essential businesses to follow, according to the lawsuits. This included:

  • Prohibiting in-person Sunday religious services.
  • Preventing indoor preaching.
  • Banning singing.
  • Barring the elderly from church.
  • Prohibiting baptism.
  • Prohibiting the Lord’s Supper.
  • Favoring one religion over another.

Hines and Landow's lawsuit came after the Rev. Christopher Bullock, a New Castle-area pastor, filed a federal lawsuit in an effort to fully reopen Delaware's places of worship.

The lawsuit was settled in November 2020. This agreement classified houses of worship as essential in any future emergency order and would not single those places out if further restrictions are implemented while COVID-19 cases spike in Delaware and around the country.

In exchange for Bullock dropping his lawsuit, Carney agreed that in any future emergency requiring state actions, the governor "must treat churches and religious worship in a neutral manner."

Federal lawsuit settled:Gov. Carney settles federal case over restrictions impacting places of worship in pandemic

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299, eparra@delawareonline.com or Twitter @eparra3.

Comments / 10

No Lube
2d ago

It was their ultimate test. To see if devout church goes would comply with baseless fake science government policies. It worked. You have been part of the largest psychological operation ever conducted by your government. Shame on its workers and enforcers. Government is garbage.

Reply(4)
21
Related
delawarepublic.org

Dover City Council begins reviewing loitering ordinance, drawing ACLU attention

Dover’s City Council is moving forward with updates to the city’s loitering ordinance, prompting the ACLU of Delaware to warn councilmembers against passing the measure. Dover’s City Council has considered various strategies targeting loitering over the past decade, focusing largely on the several-blocks surrounding downtown. In their view, enforcing loitering laws – and panhandling restrictions – will play an important role in the economic development of the city’s struggling commercial core.
Jake Wells

You have a $300 payment coming from the state of Delaware

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by igal Ness (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's some good news: you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware, as long as you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020. (source) Last spring, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021. While the state hoped to send all of these payments out to individuals by now, the Delaware Department of Finance said that many taxpayers have been left out. As many as 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.
PennLive.com

Pa. prosecutor sues to stop lawmakers from removing him

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor asked a state court Friday to halt a Republican-led effort to remove him from office, arguing that the process ended when the Legislature’s two-year session ran out earlier in the week. District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, wants Commonwealth Court...
royalexaminer.com

Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland

But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
WGAL

Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police seek Fruitland man in stabbing death of Delaware man

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are searching for a Fruitland man who is suspected of stabbing and killing a Delaware man in Wicomico County on Sunday, according to authorities.Investigators believe that 44-year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland, Maryland, got into an argument with 32-year-old Alejandro Roland Exantus of Laurel, Delaware, in the 100 block of West Market Street around 12:45 a.m., police said.The argument became physical, which is when Collick reportedly stabbed Roland and fled the area, according to authorities.An ambulance took Exantus to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation into the deadly stabbing with the assistance of the Salisbury Police Department and the Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the stabbing or who may have been in the area when it happened should call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.
Town Square LIVE News

Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year

Delaware’s teacher of the year didn’t set out to be an educator. Ashley Lockwood chose to earn a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2010. She planned to focus on how children interact with each other and develop. After graduation, she returned home to Seaford without a job and was trying to decide what her ... Read More
DELCO.Today

No Tax Increase in Delaware County’s 2023 Proposed Budget

Delaware County’s 2023 proposed budget has no tax increase. If the proposed budget is adopted as the final budget on Dec. 14, it would be the third consecutive year where county taxes have not gone up, writes Max Bennett for Patch. “With this year’s budget, Council is keeping the...
Cape Gazette

Chicken Association supports Devco permits

Delmarva Chicken Association, a 1,600-member trade association for the chicken community, has issued a letter to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control in support of a plan to build a self-contained anaerobic digester near Seaford. The Bioenergy Innovation Center, proposed by Bioenergy Devco, would convert hatchery waste, poultry...
Roger Marsh

Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
Government Technology

Delaware Consolidates Statewide Recycling Info to Single App

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) new and improved web-based application puts all of the state’s recycling information in one place for residents and industry. The solution, known as Recyclopedia, was created by iWasteNot Systems and is being administered by the DNREC Division of...
WDEL 1150AM

Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar

Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
abc27.com

Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington City Council names reparations task force

Wilmington City Council has named the 9 people tasked with determining possible reparations for city residents. The "City Council Reparations Taskforce to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans, with a Special Consideration for African Americans Who are Descendants of Persons Enslaved in the United States" was authorized in December 2020, but council agreed on the nine members during Thursday's meeting, nearly two years to the day.
fox29.com

Police: Shoe theft in New Jersey leads to arrest of Pennsylvania fugitive

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A man wanted in Pennsylvania is now in custody thanks to a shoe theft investigation in New Jersey last week. Police say Jonathon A. Wheeler, 36, was caught on surveillance video stealing a pair of shoes from a porch on Carroll Street in Riverside, New Jersey.
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy