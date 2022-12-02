ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Alliance Review

Bright Spot: Is your faith a costly treasure or cheap ticket?

By Pastor Rick Sams
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BW37_0jUupPfe00

I often hear about hidden treasures. Talking with an old friend, I found out he was using his retirement time to find valuable ceramics and glassware at garage sales then resell at a handsome profit. He said his peak year netted him $30,000 buying stuff people were selling for 50 cents.

A music experiment by violinist Joshua Bell teaches us about hidden treasures. His research took him into the bowels of one of the busiest subway stations in New York City. There, he began to play one of his old violins. With his case open before him, as most street musicians and beggars do, he played his heart out for the teeming masses. He also donned the dress of the homeless. Of 1,100 people who passed by that day, only seven even stopped to listen. He collected $32 in his coffers for his impromptu “concert.”

Bell is used to playing before thousands on his priceless Stradivarius, making more than $1,000 a minute as one of the world’s elite virtuoso violinists. He had just packed Carnegie Hall the night before he conducted his little subway study. Alongside the gutters of Gotham, he played the same music as he had offered in that great hall.

The difference? People missed him because of what they were looking for – a cheap performance instead of a costly performer.

How often do we miss seeing the value of Jesus because we’re looking for, as one church critic said, “$3 worth of God?”

We’re looking for a god who won’t ask much of us? We want a (not too quick) ride to Heaven only because that gets us out of Hell. We’ll ask Jesus to take care of this and that … and take care of ME. We want “Jesus on the cheap … $3 worth of God.” We try to just get by.

But our Lord is so much more than “fire insurance” or a genie in a bottle. He’s a costly treasure, not a cheap ticket.

How will you show Jesus you value Him as “priceless,” the word MasterCard uses so effectively? So much depends on how you see Him.

Don’t let this treasure stay hidden this Christmas. Ask the Lord to show you Jesus for who he is and for opportunities to share Him.

“For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ; that though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, so that you through his poverty might become rich.” (2 Corinthians 8:9)

Rick Sams is pastor emeritus of Alliance Friends Church.

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool

Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
Wide Open Country

The Farmhouse Christmas Décor We're Buying This Year

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
The Independent

Festive Mini returns with 3,000 twinkling lights to ‘bring joy’ this Christmas

The driver of a Mini decorated in 3,000 twinkling lights hopes to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” this Christmas and raise over £10,000 for charity.Nicholas Martin, 33, is celebrating his fifth year behind the wheel of his “Festive Mini” but has gone to new lengths to create an illuminative show with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.With each individual light available to sponsor for £2, Mr Martin will take to the streets of his local town Bracknell, in Berkshire, in the run-up to Christmas with an...
Us Weekly

15 of the Best Christmas Trees for Every Type of Decor Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of the most exciting parts about Christmas is decorating. Putting up and decorating the tree is an exciting tradition for families everywhere, and one thing we love is that every tree is different. One family might go […]
Lite 98.7

Turning Stone Brightens Up the Holidays with 2 Million New LED Lights

Ring in the season at Turning Stone! They're going bigger than ever before with their holiday lights this year. Turning Stone Resort Casino is kicking off the holiday season with their largest display of decorations ever. Now you have even more reasons to visit them during this time of year.
thezoereport.com

No Matter What Holiday You’re Celebrating This Season, You’ll Love These Chic Decor Finds

Oftentimes when shopping for holiday decor, it’s typical to find pages upon pages of Christmas decorations — and really, not much else. However, that’s certainly not the only holiday happening this time of year. While not always recognized by retailers, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa take place around the same time, and the celebrations and gatherings around them offer just as many opportunities to use chic holiday decor to create tablescapes, displays around the home, and more.
Nick Davis

Vermont family owned business makes $1 million selling Christmas trees

It’s hard to believe, but Christmas is right around the corner. Beautiful lights, inflatable Santas in yards, and Christmas trees are everywhere. While you are out and about you’ll probably notice many places selling Christmas trees. Many people don’t know this, but the Christmas tree business is a cash cow! Some business owners will rent a lot for the season just to sell Christmas trees. According to a Christmas tree farmer on PT Money, you can have about 1,500 trees per acre. If the business were to profit $20 per tree and sell 500 trees (Not all 1,500 trees would produce the perfect shape customers would want) they would earn $10,000 net income.
People

Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50

These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
Mansfield News Journal

A Stroll Through the Garden: Sassafras and cancel culture

I have heard about common sassafras, the Ague tree, or the scientific name Sassafras albidum, since I was a kid. One of the reasons I remember sassafras is I had a Cub Scout leader who founds some roots from a tree that smelled like root beer. My Scoutmaster cleaned the roots up before...
BBC

Hundreds of lime trees to mark town's 850th year

Hundreds of lime trees are set to be planted in Newcastle-under-Lyme to mark its 850th anniversary. The proposal for Lyme Forest - a nod to the ancient forests that gave the borough its name - is earmarked for the former Keele golf course in early 2023. It is part of...
VI TECHNO-HUB

The Magic of Christmas Unlocking the Wonders of Holiday Light Displays.

In this article, we explore the magic of Christmas and uncover the wonders of holiday light displays. Christmas is a time of year when we come together as a community to celebrate the season and create beautiful displays of light, often in honor of our faith or traditions. With the use of lights, we can transform our surroundings into a winter wonderland of joy. Whether you are a believer, or simply a fan of the holiday season, you can appreciate the beauty of a well-decorated light display. In this article, we can bring out the spirit of the season and unlock the magic of Christmas by creating a beautiful holiday light display. With the right knowledge, you can create a stunning display.
The Associated Press

Purdys Chocolatier traveled to the Arctic Circle to bring Canadians a true taste of Christmas.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- This Christmas, Purdys Chocolatier voyaged deep into the Arctic Circle, where the North Pole lies, to source one special ingredient: polar sea salt. It’s this polar sea salt that’s sprinkled on Purdys’ new, limited edition North Pole Salted Caramels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005117/en/ Purdys North Pole Salted Caramels come in a 16-piece box that retails for $24. The chocolates are available in-shop and online for a limited time starting December 1, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy