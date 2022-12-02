Letter to the editor: Navarre has plans for ARPA funds

I’m writing in response to the article that appeared in the Sunday Canton Repository on Nov. 13, “How are communities spending their funds?” The article discussed the money Stark County had received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and reported on where and how those funds had been put to use in our area.

I deeply appreciate The Repository’s commitment to tracking and reporting on the use of public funding. However, the journalist might have done a more thorough job in communicating with local government officials regarding plans for these funds.

The article stated that the Village of Navarre “has not yet determined” how it will use the remainder of its ARPA funds, following a construction project for our police department. I am a member of the Navarre Village Council, and although we were not contacted directly for this article, we do intend to make the most of that funding in a number of ways.

The money will be committed to several projects, including a significant upcoming infrastructure project undertaken in collaboration with Stark County to update and expand our wastewater treatment plant, doubling its capacity in the next few years, and for needed street and sidewalk improvements and water distribution facilities. Specific sums to be committed to each will depend on the availability of other funding sources for these initiatives.

We look forward to these and other projects, and as a council, are dedicated to managing taxpayers’ money wisely and efficiently. Transparency about how that’s being done depends on great local journalism from publications like The Repository.

Molly Lehman, Navarre