butlerradio.com
Two Hurt in Lawrence County Crash
Minor injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 18-year-old Emilie Homjak of New Castle was traveling on Interstate 376 in Union Township just before noon on Friday (November 2nd) when she lost control of her vehicle.
Police: Arnold man arrested after parole agent spots stamp bags during home visit
Arnold police arrested a man after his parole officer reported she saw evidence of drug dealing when she visited his home, according to his arrest papers. Vernon Allan Daniels Jr., 34, of the 1900 block of Ridge Avenue was charged with three felony counts of possession with the intent to deliver along and six related drug charges.
Murder suspect extradited to Mahoning County after arrest in Tennessee
A man arrested in Tennessee for a Youngstown murder has now been booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
explore venango
Missing Clarion Teen Found Deceased
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion teen who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found deceased. Clarion-based State Police said 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in Clarion Township. A family member said a man found Harrigan near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. It is...
WFMJ.com
3 people shot inside Youngstown bar, suspect identified
Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting at a Youngstown bar early Sunday. Detectives say 21-year-old Machai Cheatham, 21, was booked into the county jail on three counts of felonious assault following the shooting of three men, ages 19,20, and 21 inside the King's Court, formerly the Coconut Grove on South Avenue.
WYTV.com
Suspect arrested asleep on ATV following manhunt in Trumbull County
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an almost 24-hour search that included multiple police agencies and a helicopter. Wayne Sailar was arrested on Orangeville Road in Hermitage just before 3 p.m. Police were able to corner him while he was asleep on...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in DUI-Drug Arrest
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued on Friday, December 1, by Franklin-based State Police, a 2017 Ford Escape was stopped on Laurel Terrace Road/Bredinsburg Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:18 a.m. on October 25 for a traffic violation.
explore venango
Parker Woman Who Allegedly Held Gun to Her Head, Hit Fiancé With Metal Pipe Faces Hearing on Tuesday
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker woman who allegedly held a gun to her head and then hit her fiancé with a metal pipe during a domestic dispute is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 39-year-old Crystal Jean Wolfe...
Man found with 1K grams of cocaine on I-80 in Mercer County sentenced to prison
Pennsylvania State Police found the cocaine during a traffic stop.
Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty In Fentanyl Distribution In “Hustlas Don’t Sleep” Gang
After deliberating for three hours, a federal jury of five men and seven women found Jamal Knox guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute Forty Grams or More of Fentanyl, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Friday. Jamal Knox, age 28, formerly of Tyler Road,
wtae.com
Driver of fatal accident overnight in Allegheny County identified
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Interstate 376 east near the Oakland exit is said to be fatal, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle in the accident appears to have been going eastbound, exited the roadway, crossed the north fog line and then...
cranberryeagle.com
Man charged for alleged $5,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy
An organized retail theft ring may be behind a series of thefts in the region, which included a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township, police said. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Thursday with two...
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Mini-Storage Theft Suspect
Police are searching for a suspect in a theft from a mini-storage facility in Center Township. The incident happened overnight on November 12th at the Butler Mini Storage on Unionville Road. Police say the suspects stole a portable generator, various tools, Christmas decorations, and Lego toys from three separate units....
explore venango
Venango County Prison Inmate Charged for Purposely Flooding Cell By Repeatedly Flushing Toilet
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County Prison inmate is facing charges for reportedly flooding his cell by continuously flushing the toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old William Edward Dolan, of Reno, on Tuesday, November 29, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 1, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
WFMJ.com
Heroin, Fentanyl, other drugs seized from East Liverpool home
The Columbiana County Drug Task Force along with the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office worked together to seize heroin, fentanyl and numerous other drugs from an East Liverpool home on Friday. According to a Facebook post, detectives conducted a search warrant at a home on the 1900 block of Smithfield Street...
Three Beaver County boroughs consider forming regional police force
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Three boroughs in Beaver County are looking to form a regional police force. Under the plan, the Conway and Baden Borough police departments would merge together with a total of 11 full-time officers, according to a report from the Beaver County Times. That plan could be enacted as early as April of next year. The regional force would also cover Freedom Borough, which has been contracting police services from Conway since their department disbanded last year. It's being considered as departments in the county struggle with staffing shortages. Conway and Baden are expected to host town hall meetings to discuss the plan with residents this week.
wtae.com
Crews battling two alarm fire in Allegheny County
Allegheny County 911 confirms that fire crews from several boroughs are currently battling a structure fire at the corner of Helen Street and Ella Street in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County. The fire call come in around 630am this morning and has gone to a second alarm for more manpower to help fight the fire. AC911 also confirms that firefighters have said there was a collapse at main fire building. There have been no injuries reported from the scene and no one transported so far by EMS.
californiaexaminer.net
A Man From Meadville Has Been Extradited From Ohio To Face Homicide And Other Accusations
For the suspected murder of another Meadville man, whose corpse was discovered by a bystander on Nov. 3 along a remote road in western Pennsylvania, a Meadville man has been extradited from Ohio to face charges. After appearing before Mercer County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tedd Nesbit at 5:10...
explore venango
Hearing Continued Oil City Man Allegedly Caught Selling Meth to Confidential Informant
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who reportedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Sugarcreek Borough has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 54-year-old Steven Mark Spence, of Oil City, that was scheduled for Wednesday, November 30, has been continued and will resume at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, in Venango County Central Court.
