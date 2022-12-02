Treasury Yields Pull Back as Investors Looked Beyond Hotter-Than-Anticipated Job Report

Read full article on original website
Related
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
The stock market has been shaky all year, worrying many investors. However, history gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Warren Buffett's strategy can help maximize your earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
kitco.com
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
65% of American Investors Say a Drop in Inflation Would Make Them More Financially Confident. But When Will That Happen?
If you're tired of rampant inflation, you're certainly not alone.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
kitco.com
There is nothing that can pull the U.S. out of this multi-year 'real recession,' warns 'Big Short' Michael Burry
(Kitco News) Despite the better-than-expected Q3 GDP data Wednesday morning, "The Big Short" investor Michael Burry is projecting an unavoidable, "real" multi-year recession for the U.S. In a now-deleted tweet, Burry told his followers: "What strategy will pull us out of this real recession? What forces would pull us so?...
The latest terrible news for the stock market: The economy is booming again
A suddenly surging economy will force the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates. When that happens, investors and consumers better buckle up.
msn.com
Dow ends over 700 points higher to exit bear market after Powell signals smaller interest-rate hikes ahead
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 700 points to technically exit a bear market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the central bank’s pace of interest-rate increases can slow as soon as its December meeting. How stocks traded. The Dow...
Larry Summers predicts Fed will need to raise interest rates more than market anticipates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said the Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than the market anticipates as prices remain high but grew at slower rates in October. Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin that the economy has a “long way to go” before inflation is under…
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 1, 2022: Rates Decrease Sharply
A few major mortgage rates slumped over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages had a significant downswing. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also declined. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the...
The 30-year mortgage rate has toppled to a 2-month low as the US housing market sees pickup in purchase demand
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate tumbled to 6.49%, the lowest level since September. The rate has dropped 65 basis points over the last three weeks and 18 basis points in the last week alone. The MBA's mortgage purchase index rose 3.8%, marking the fourth straight gain. The 30-year mortgage rate...
Adding $500 to These 3 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now
Three REITs, one result: good payback from established players.
Stock Market Today: Markets Start December Looking for Direction
Mixed economic signals led to a mixed close for the major indexes in a seesaw session on Thursday.
A financial planner says nothing is more important than cash during a recession. Here are 6 ways to preserve it.
During a recession, cash and liquidity is king. Having easy access to cash when times are tough can help you avoid going into serious debt.
Federal Reserve Chair Says Interest Rate Hikes Will Slow Down
That's really good news for a couple of reasons. After months of aggressive interest rate hikes, the Fed may be ready to slow that practice. That could give consumers relief from higher borrowing costs and help prevent a recession. For well over a year, consumers have been grappling with sky-high...
Motley Fool
My Two Biggest Stock Market Predictions for December
Volatility should decrease with slower Fed rate hikes and the conclusion of third-quarter earnings season. December is a big month for retail stocks and consumer data. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Near Session Highs after Rocky Start
Stock indices ended the day mixed after a volatile trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.12% and 0.4%, respectively. Nonetheless, all three indices finished near their intraday highs. The technology sector (XLK) was the session’s laggard, as it...
The era of cheap money is over. How debt is hitting home for many consumers as interest rates soar.
Consumers are racking up credit card debt at a pace not seen in decades as inflation continues to pervade the U.S. economy. In the most recent quarter, which ended in September, consumers’ overall credit card balances increased by 15% — the largest year-on-year increase the New York Federal Reserve has measured in more than 20 years. In aggregate, balances are nearing $1 trillion, not adjusted for inflation, for the first time ever.
Comments / 0