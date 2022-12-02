Treasury Yields Pull Back as Investors Looked Beyond Hotter-Than-Anticipated Job Report

Read full article on original website
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
The stock market has been shaky all year, worrying many investors. However, history gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Warren Buffett's strategy can help maximize your earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
65% of American Investors Say a Drop in Inflation Would Make Them More Financially Confident. But When Will That Happen?
If you're tired of rampant inflation, you're certainly not alone.
kitco.com
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
CNBC
Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be ‘afraid of going to jail’
Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of going to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ. "I talked to the guy and...
Larry Summers predicts Fed will need to raise interest rates more than market anticipates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said the Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than the market anticipates as prices remain high but grew at slower rates in October. Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin that the economy has a “long way to go” before inflation is under…
The 30-year mortgage rate has toppled to a 2-month low as the US housing market sees pickup in purchase demand
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate tumbled to 6.49%, the lowest level since September. The rate has dropped 65 basis points over the last three weeks and 18 basis points in the last week alone. The MBA's mortgage purchase index rose 3.8%, marking the fourth straight gain. The 30-year mortgage rate...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report
Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
Elon Musk just accused the Fed of ‘massively amplifying’ the risk of a severe recession
The Tesla and Twitter CEO has suffered major stock dips this year, but there’s little chance of a Fed pivot.
It's time for investors to sell any rally in stocks with job losses set to shock markets in 2023, Bank of America says
Sell stock rallies ahead of the likely recession shock for Main Street consumer sentiment in 2023, Bank of America said Friday. Job losses next year will shock consumers, as inflation did in 2022, analysts predicted. For now, the labor market still looks strong, with the addition of 263,000 jobs in...
US home prices could crash 20% if the Fed fails to 'thread the needle' when tightening, central bank economist finds
US home prices could fall another 20% as mortgage rates rise, a Dallas Fed study found. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have lifted US mortgage rates above 7%. It needs carefully cool inflation without setting off a downward house-price spiral, the study said. Rising mortgage rates could lead to...
Reuters
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
CNBC
35% of millionaires say it's 'going to take a miracle' to be ready for retirement, report finds
Fewer Americans feel confident about their retirement security amid persistent high inflation and market volatility. Even millionaires say their savings won’t cut it, according to a recent report. A cool $1 million is not what it used to be. There are more millionaires in the U.S. and globally than...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys
These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
NASDAQ
Sensex, Nifty Seen Tad Higher At Open On Firm Asian Cues
(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open flat to slightly higher on Monday, as better than expected U.S. jobs data allayed fears of a global economic slowdown but stirred anxiety over the pace of future rate increases. The release of PMI data as well as the outcome of RBI's...
CNBC
Expect more choppiness ahead after a week of mixed market signals
All the major stock averages closed higher for the week thanks to a Friday afternoon rally that pulled the Dow Jones back into positive territory. Driving the action were several key economic reports, including the November ADP employment and nonfarm payrolls reports and the October personal spending report. Most important, perhaps, was commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at The Brookings Institute, where he indicated that the pace of interest rate hikes could slow as soon as December — though he expects policy to remain restrictive for some time; the Fed "will stay the course until the job is done," he said.
Inflation slowed in October, gauge closely tracked by Fed shows
A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve eased but remained at an elevated level in October, likely reinforcing the Fed's intent to keep raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow the acceleration of prices.Thursday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6% in October from a year earlier. The increase in personal consumption expenditures was the smallest since November 2021, and was down from a 6.3% rate in September. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation over the previous 12 months was 5%, less than the 5.2% in September.The report also...
