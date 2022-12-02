Treasury Yields Pull Back as Investors Looked Beyond Hotter-Than-Anticipated Job Report

All the major stock averages closed higher for the week thanks to a Friday afternoon rally that pulled the Dow Jones back into positive territory. Driving the action were several key economic reports, including the November ADP employment and nonfarm payrolls reports and the October personal spending report. Most important, perhaps, was commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at The Brookings Institute, where he indicated that the pace of interest rate hikes could slow as soon as December — though he expects policy to remain restrictive for some time; the Fed "will stay the course until the job is done," he said.

2 DAYS AGO