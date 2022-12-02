Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monticello man arrested for stealing CBD gummies from store clerk
MONTICELLO – A Monticello man was arrested on Friday, December 2 in connection with a robbery at the Citgo convenience store at 68 Pleasant Street in the Village of Monticello at 10:45 p.m. on November 21. Village Police said it is alleged that Nigdrew Reynolds, 29, entered the store...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ohio man arrested for illegal gun possession
TOWN OF CHESTER – Police have arrested a Crooksville, Ohio man after he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation on Route 94 in the Town of Chester and found to be in possession of a handgun. Town Police Officer Michael Dunlop, assigned to an impaired driving enforcement...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man suffers serious facial wounds in knife attack (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Friday night after suffering serious stab wounds to his face. The incident occurred at 22 Montgomery Street in Poughkeepsie at approximately 8:08 p.m. City of Poughkeepsie firefighters were first to arrive and immediately requested a Mobile Life ambulance to expedite their response...
Mid-Hudson News Network
County legislator hints at run for town supervisor
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Republican Dutchess County Legislator Joey Cavaccini is being encouraged to run for the Town of Wappinger supervisor seat in November, challenging incumbent Dick Thurston. Cavaccini, 23, has been involved in government service since being appointed as Wappinger Town Historian at the age of 12. Many...
Mid-Hudson News Network
East Fishkill supervisor considering a run for county executive
HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Republican East Fishkill Town Supervisor Nick D’Alessandro continues to assess his options for a Dutchess County executive run next year. He had previously hinted that he plans to run for the post in November. D’Alessandro has been an elected official since 2011. When asked...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hurley Town Hall closed to public
HURLEY – The Hurley Town Hall at 10 Wamsley Place is closed to the public until further notice due to water damage discovered under the floor of the main hallway during a plumbing repair. No mold has been discovered, and employees will continue to work in the building. Anyone...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Letter to the Editor: Flag didn’t belong in Pleasant Valley parade
I wish to applaud The Mid Hudson News’s response to the vulgar flag appearing on a truck during the Pleasant Valley Festival of Lights Parade. There is no room for hate speech on either side of the political spectrum as you so well noted. This isn’t the first time,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Funeral service for Yonkers officer set for Wednesday
YONKERS – A Mass of Christian Burial for Yonkers City Police Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino of Mahopac will be held on Wednesday, December 7 at Sacred Heart Church. Gualdino died on December 1 when his patrol car was rammed by a car driven by a 16-year-old boy with a learner’s permit who had been driving for only three weeks.
Mid-Hudson News Network
100 new American citizens take oath in Dutchess County
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Clerk Brad Kendall administered the Oath of Allegiance to 100 people representing 41 different countries at the Family Partnership Center in Poughkeepsie. By reciting the 141 words of the oath, they renounced their citizenship in their previous country and swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town supervisor outraged by vulgar flag display in parade
PLEASANT VALLEY – Town Supervisor John DelVecchio called the parade float in Saturday night’s “Festival of Lights” event in the center of town “disgusting.” A tractor-trailer owned by Snow Fountain Supply was adorned with a large flag that said “FUCK BIDEN” as it passed hundreds of children and their families gathered along the route.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire destroys South Fallsburg meat market
SOUTH FALLSBURG – Fire late Friday afternoon destroyed Boosur’s meat market in South Fallsburg. Several fire departments from Sullivan and Ulster counties battled the blaze, which totaled the building. The structure was constructed in 1922 and kept firefighters busy for over six hours. Several people were displaced and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Franklin Street Complete Streets Project almost finished
KINGSTON – The Franklin Street Complete Streets Project in Kingston has reached substantial completion. The project spans the length of Franklin Street from Broadway to Wall Street, connecting two of Kingston’s most traveled thoroughfares. The project included new sidewalks, ADA-accessible ramps, bicycle infrastructure, crosswalks, and new street trees.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pleasant Valley festival organizers chastised for allowing “F… Biden” banner in parade
PLEASANT VALLEY – As hundreds of residents and visitors gathered in Pleasant Valley on Saturday for the town’s “Festival of Lights,” one float drew immediate criticism for a banner with vulgar language. With hundreds of adults and children gathered along the parade route on Saturday evening,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Altered celebration of lights draws few to Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – In a change from tradition, the annual “Celebration of Lights” took place in Poughkeepsie without the traditional parade down Main Street to Dongan Square Park. The event, which typically brought 1,000 people to the Mount Carmel neighborhood, was much more subdued this year. Many of...
