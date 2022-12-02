Read full article on original website
Troy woman arrested for allegedly attacking boyfriend
A Troy woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attacking her boyfriend in front of police, as well as resisting arrest.
WNYT
Police looking for suspect of home break-in
State police in Vermont are sharing video of a woman they say broke into a Bennington County home, hoping someone may help identify her. Police sent us this video, showing a vehicle pull up to a property on Hapgood Pond Road in Peru, Vermont. You can see a woman get...
Massachusetts resident arrested for Ghent burglary
Police arrested Terry A. Mullen, 68 of Lee, Massachusetts on November 29. Mullen was allegedly involved in a burglary in Ghent.
newportdispatch.com
Bennington man charged with assault and robbery
POWNAL — Authorities say a 34-year-old man from Bennington is facing multiple charges, and another man is still wanted after a burglary in Pownal. On August 21, authorities were notified of a burglary at the Burdick Trailer Park. Police say that two suspects broke into an occupied dwelling armed...
Not a Perfect 10: Saugerties Man Charged For Operating Motor Vehicle
Over this past holiday weekend, a Saugerties man was charged by law enforcement for an alleged traffic infringement. Normally this is not the type of thing that breaks news, people get tickets for traffic violations every day. So that begs the question, what was so different about this incident that made it different than any other time someone gets a traffic ticket?
WRGB
Investigations into missing Schenectady teens are separate, police say
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Updates from police tonight in the searches for two missing teenagers in Schenectady. One week ago today was the last time Samantha Humphrey. Police tell us the searches for Samantha and Hajile Howard are not connected, the investigations are separate. But they confirm something Samantha’s...
ACSO: Man shoots himself in leg with illegal gun
According to a Facebook post by Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr., an illegal handgun was recovered in New Scotland Thursday night.
WRGB
Man sentenced, guilty of killing Troy man, dumping his body in Greene County
TROY (WRGB)- An Albany man will spend the next 25 years in prison, guilty of stabbing a man and dumping his body in Greene County. Michael McMahon went missing from Troy in January, and his body was found in Greene County in March. McMahon, a 49-year-old Troy resident, went missing...
Woman Found Lying Unresponsive Alongside Ulster County Road
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning a passerby driving on Route 28 in the Boiceville area called to report that there was an unresponsive person laying in a wooded area. When deputies responded to the scene, they located a female who was deceased.
WNYT
Albany man indicted for August manslaughter at Cambridge motel
An Albany man is indicted for manslaughter, in a shooting death at a Cambridge motel. Keith Libertucci, 66, is facing a felony count of second-degree manslaughter in the death of James May, 46, on August 28, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Post-Star, which reports Libertucci told police he had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis for hours at the Motel Cambridge that day.
Police arrest Kingston local for Price Chopper theft
Saugerties police arrested Danita M. Brocius, 40 of Kingston on November 29. Brocius allegedly stole items from a Price Chopper in Saugerties.
1 in custody after stabbing in Colonie
Colonie police have a male in custody after police responded to a domestic dispute.
Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder
Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials
Derek Arie, Anibal Castro Sr., and Jonathan Castro face federal charges in an alleged ring to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials.
Teachers sue Albany school district over pervy coworker Patrick Morgan’s hidden bathroom cam
At least 17 teachers filed lawsuits against an Albany school district after they were filmed in a co-ed bathroom by a pervy teacher who installed a hidden camera. The teachers claim the district knew that teacher Patrick Morgan had a history of inappropriate behavior and an outstanding disciplinary record before he was arrested in February for installing the camera in the Sand Creek Middle School bathroom, according to the slew of lawsuits filed this week in Albany. The lawsuits come after Morgan pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance in early November. He was initially charged with 22 counts after...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man suffers serious facial wounds in knife attack (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Friday night after suffering serious stab wounds to his face. The incident occurred at 22 Montgomery Street in Poughkeepsie at approximately 8:08 p.m. City of Poughkeepsie firefighters were first to arrive and immediately requested a Mobile Life ambulance to expedite their response...
Deputies arrest man after accidentally shooting himself
Sheriff Apple reports the arrest of Ronald W. Henry Jr. of Voorheesville on December 1. Henry Jr. accidentally shot himself with a gun he allegedly didn't have a permit for.
Nearly Two Dozen Teens Break Into Hudson Home, Assault 16-Year-Old, Police Say
Police are investigating after nearly two dozen teenagers broke into a home in the region and assaulted a 16-year-old girl, authorities said. The attack happened in Columbia County just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the city of Hudson, according to police. Investigators said...
Update on missing Schenectady teenager case
The Schenectady Police Department has released an update on the Samantha Humphrey case.
Indictment unsealed in fatal Central Avenue crash
A three-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday afternoon accused Jose Guaman-Bunay, 30, of striking and killing Kathleen McBride on Central Avenue in July.
