WNYT

Police looking for suspect of home break-in

State police in Vermont are sharing video of a woman they say broke into a Bennington County home, hoping someone may help identify her. Police sent us this video, showing a vehicle pull up to a property on Hapgood Pond Road in Peru, Vermont. You can see a woman get...
newportdispatch.com

Bennington man charged with assault and robbery

POWNAL — Authorities say a 34-year-old man from Bennington is facing multiple charges, and another man is still wanted after a burglary in Pownal. On August 21, authorities were notified of a burglary at the Burdick Trailer Park. Police say that two suspects broke into an occupied dwelling armed...
94.3 Lite FM

Not a Perfect 10: Saugerties Man Charged For Operating Motor Vehicle

Over this past holiday weekend, a Saugerties man was charged by law enforcement for an alleged traffic infringement. Normally this is not the type of thing that breaks news, people get tickets for traffic violations every day. So that begs the question, what was so different about this incident that made it different than any other time someone gets a traffic ticket?
WRGB

Investigations into missing Schenectady teens are separate, police say

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Updates from police tonight in the searches for two missing teenagers in Schenectady. One week ago today was the last time Samantha Humphrey. Police tell us the searches for Samantha and Hajile Howard are not connected, the investigations are separate. But they confirm something Samantha’s...
WRGB

Man sentenced, guilty of killing Troy man, dumping his body in Greene County

TROY (WRGB)- An Albany man will spend the next 25 years in prison, guilty of stabbing a man and dumping his body in Greene County. Michael McMahon went missing from Troy in January, and his body was found in Greene County in March. McMahon, a 49-year-old Troy resident, went missing...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Woman Found Lying Unresponsive Alongside Ulster County Road

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning a passerby driving on Route 28 in the Boiceville area called to report that there was an unresponsive person laying in a wooded area. When deputies responded to the scene, they located a female who was deceased.
WNYT

Albany man indicted for August manslaughter at Cambridge motel

An Albany man is indicted for manslaughter, in a shooting death at a Cambridge motel. Keith Libertucci, 66, is facing a felony count of second-degree manslaughter in the death of James May, 46, on August 28, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Post-Star, which reports Libertucci told police he had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis for hours at the Motel Cambridge that day.
NEWS10 ABC

Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
New York Post

Teachers sue Albany school district over pervy coworker Patrick Morgan’s hidden bathroom cam

At least 17 teachers filed lawsuits against an Albany school district after they were filmed in a co-ed bathroom by a pervy teacher who installed a hidden camera. The teachers claim the district knew that teacher Patrick Morgan had a history of inappropriate behavior and an outstanding disciplinary record before he was arrested in February for installing the camera in the Sand Creek Middle School bathroom, according to the slew of lawsuits filed this week in Albany.  The lawsuits come after Morgan pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance in early November. He was initially charged with 22 counts after...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man suffers serious facial wounds in knife attack (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Friday night after suffering serious stab wounds to his face. The incident occurred at 22 Montgomery Street in Poughkeepsie at approximately 8:08 p.m. City of Poughkeepsie firefighters were first to arrive and immediately requested a Mobile Life ambulance to expedite their response...

