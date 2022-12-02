At least 17 teachers filed lawsuits against an Albany school district after they were filmed in a co-ed bathroom by a pervy teacher who installed a hidden camera. The teachers claim the district knew that teacher Patrick Morgan had a history of inappropriate behavior and an outstanding disciplinary record before he was arrested in February for installing the camera in the Sand Creek Middle School bathroom, according to the slew of lawsuits filed this week in Albany. The lawsuits come after Morgan pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance in early November. He was initially charged with 22 counts after...

