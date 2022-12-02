ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Burlington Free Press

Here's when you can watch the 'Antiques Roadshow' Vermont episodes

By Brent Hallenbeck, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svUOx_0jUumwvW00

The long-running PBS series “Antiques Roadshow” has announced airdates for three episodes filmed in July at the Shelburne Museum.

The Shelburne shows will conclude the 27th season of “Antiques Roadshow” with threeone-hour broadcasts at 8 p.m. April 24, May 1 and May 8. Other episodes that will air in the new season were filmed in places including Orlando, Virginia Beach, Salt Lake City and Palm Springs.

“Antiques Roadshow” features appraisers assessing the value of objects guests bring for them to critique. Some are barely worth more than the owners paid for them, while others are estimated to be valued at considerably more than the investment price.

Behind the scenes of filming:Baubles, busts and bobbleheads: 'Antiques Roadshow' looks for treasures in Shelburne

In a news release announcing the schedule for the new season, publicists for “Antiques Roadshow” cited one particular item appraisers encountered at the Shelburne Museum.

“Presidential memorabilia can be hot collectibles and maybe none more than a sizzling briefcase owned and used by John F. Kennedy in the 1950s and brought to ROADSHOW in Shelburne, VT!” according to the news release. “The briefcase was gifted to the guest’s cobbler uncle by JFK who after leaving it in the shop following a shoeshine said, ‘Charlie, you keep it’ on his next visit.”

Contact Brent Hallenbeck at bhallenbeck@freepressmedia.com. Follow Brent on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BrentHallenbeck.

Comments / 0

Related
livemusicblog.com

Phish Bassist Mike Gordon Joins Karina Rykman at Nectar’s in Burlington, VT

Phish bassist Mike Gordon sat in with Marco Benevento bassist Karina Rykman last night during her solo tour as it rolled through Burlington, VT to play the ‘ol Phish-y haunt Nectar’s. The Phish bassist emerged in the middle of Rykman’s show for a version of her original “City...
WCAX

‘Antiques Roadshow’ announces air dates of episodes shot in Vermont

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know when the “Antiques Roadshow” episodes that were shot in Vermont will air. “Antiques Roadshow” set up at the Shelburne Museum this past July to film. It was the first time the show has stopped in Vermont since the show began.
VTDigger

Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71

Sutherland was known throughout Vermont and beyond as a multi-faceted singer, songwriter and musician who mastered the fiddle but also knew how to play the piano, banjo, the melodeon and guitar. He died this week in Montpelier after battling prostate cancer for over a decade. Read the story on VTDigger here: Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71 .
compassvermont.com

Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont

E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
WCAX

What kind of commitment does it take to adopt an exotic pet?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Adopting a unique pet may seem like an exciting choice, but it’s a big commitment. Four sugar gliders are currently available for adoption at the Humane Society of Chittenden County. Though they may seem like a cute, easy pal to keep around the house, experts...
mountainlake.org

Holiday Train Returns

One of the traditions put on hold during the pandemic was the Canadian Pacific holiday train that rolls into the North Country during the Christmas Holidays. After two years of virtual concerts during the pandemic, this week the CP Holiday Train, decked out in thousands of colorful and flashing Christmas lights, returned to the Adirondacks & Northern New York with stops in Port Henry, Rouses Point and in Plattsburgh, where hundreds gathered at the Plattsburgh train station to welcome the Holiday Train back. The stop, one of 6 in New York on its tour through the northern United States and Canada. At each stop, singers JoJo Mason & Lindsay Ell put on a show, performing Christmas songs. While the train brings holiday cheer, it’s also a fundraiser for local food banks at each of its stops. A donation of $4,500 was given to the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity during the Plattsburgh stop. Those attending the performance were asked to bring cash donations or non-perishable food items that will benefit the JCEO’s local food banks and school backpack program.
WWLP

Moose makes surprise stop at offices in New York

On Thursday morning, staff at Warren County Municipal Center got a surprise. Video posted to the county Facebook page showed an unexpected visitor making its way swiftly through the center's parking lot, as a soft snow fell around it.
sevendaysvt

Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington

Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
WCAX

“One Church Rutland” opened this weekend

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “We want to help everyone experience and share the love of god. One of the best ways we can do that is pray for one,” said One Church Leaders Braden & Lindsey Etcheson. This is Braden and Lindsey Etcheson. They moved here from Kansas...
Barton Chronicle

Deer hunting days in the Northeast Kingdom

Daisy Dopp lived most of her life on the Glover farm that is now home to the Bread and Puppet Theater. When her husband, Jim, died in 1970, Daisy Dopp moved to a home in the village and spent some of her time writing articles recalling life on the farm. Most were published first in the Newport Daily Express. Elka Schumann befriended Daisy Dopp and, in cooperation with the Old Stone House Museum, collected and edited her columns. This is the thirteenth of a series of these columns, with illustrations by Peter Schumann and photographs provided by the Glover Historical Society, that the Chronicle will publish from time to time.
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Cody

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
WCAX

Arrowhead Senior Center in need of major repairs

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An effort is underway in Milton to save a building used by hundreds of seniors year round. Now, with much needed repairs, leaders say they need help to keep the doors open. “If we were to look at from the outside at the roof, there’s so...
Addison Independent

Businesses to fill hole in Middlebury’s downtown

MIDDLEBURY — The long-vacant, 4,300-square-foot storefront at 51 Main St. in downtown Middlebury will come back to life next spring with a mixture of food, retail, entertainment, bar and event spaces. It’s going to be known simply as “51 Main” and will be home to two established local enterprises:...
Addison Independent

Monkton finds buyer for former library

Monkton has made strides in its work revitalizing the town’s historic buildings. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
WCAX

Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
WCAX

Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
WCAX

21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
mynbc5.com

Afternoon fire in Sunday leaves 4-apartment unit inhabitable

WINOOSKI, Vt. — The Winooski Fire Department called out for mutual aid after a fire traveled through an apartment building on 72 East Allen St. in the city. This fire closed the area road of East Allen Street area for several hours as fire crews from multiple surrounding cities and towns worked to put the fire out.
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy