Here's when you can watch the 'Antiques Roadshow' Vermont episodes

The long-running PBS series “Antiques Roadshow” has announced airdates for three episodes filmed in July at the Shelburne Museum.

The Shelburne shows will conclude the 27th season of “Antiques Roadshow” with threeone-hour broadcasts at 8 p.m. April 24, May 1 and May 8. Other episodes that will air in the new season were filmed in places including Orlando, Virginia Beach, Salt Lake City and Palm Springs.

“Antiques Roadshow” features appraisers assessing the value of objects guests bring for them to critique. Some are barely worth more than the owners paid for them, while others are estimated to be valued at considerably more than the investment price.

In a news release announcing the schedule for the new season, publicists for “Antiques Roadshow” cited one particular item appraisers encountered at the Shelburne Museum.

“Presidential memorabilia can be hot collectibles and maybe none more than a sizzling briefcase owned and used by John F. Kennedy in the 1950s and brought to ROADSHOW in Shelburne, VT!” according to the news release. “The briefcase was gifted to the guest’s cobbler uncle by JFK who after leaving it in the shop following a shoeshine said, ‘Charlie, you keep it’ on his next visit.”

