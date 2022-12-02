Read full article on original website
10 Best Cities in the West That are Perfect for Retirees
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Not...
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in North Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas isn't just the northern part of Sin City. In Clark County, Nevada, North Las Vegas is a city in its own right. With over 274,000 residents, it's currently the fourth-largest city in Nevada. Since it lies on the outskirts of Las Vegas, people often overlook the unique...
PLANetizen
L.A.-Las Vegas High Speed Rail Could Break Ground Next Year
A high speed rail connection between Los Angeles and Las Vegas could break ground next year, promising to cut the trip between Southern California and Vegas to just over two hours. As Dan Zukowski writes in Smart Cities Dive,the $8 billion, privately funded project would operate high speed trains along the Interstate 15 corridor, primarily using the highway median.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas high school choir fundraising $90K for 'once-in-a-lifetime' Carnegie Hall performance
A Las Vegas high school choir is heading to the Big Apple and a big stage: Carnegie Hall. But, fundraising for this Title I school is the one obstacle standing in the way. Las Vegas high school choir fundraising $90K for …. A Las Vegas high school choir is heading...
From Law to Desserts, Lin Jerome Co-Creates a Food and Beverage Empire in Las Vegas
It’s hard not to be influenced by all of the lights and action while growing in up Las Vegas, Nevada, even if it is a little. Known for amazing food and entertainment and unbeatable hospitality, “Sin City” is also home to a group of food and beverage concepts that singer turned lawyer and later entrepreneur Lin Jerome started with her business partner Alexandra Lourdes.
8newsnow.com
Experts advocate for a new approach to student safety at Las Vegas conference
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– All this week, teachers, school administrators, officers, and counselors were among the hundreds of people in Las Vegas for a conference on student safety. One of the topics discussed was an increase in deadly school shootings this year. The Student, Safety, and Security Conference took place...
scitechdaily.com
Startling – Elevated Levels of Arsenic Found in Nevada’s Private Wells
Numerous residential wells need improved drinking water treatment and monitoring, according to the study. Private wells are the main source of drinking water for 182,000 individuals in Nevada outside of its busy cities. However, a recent study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment reveals that some of the tested Nevada private wells are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state, or health-based guidelines. Drinking water tainted with metals like arsenic may have harmful consequences on one’s health.
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Unique Tesla Experience
Las Vegas lets you live out nearly any (legal) fantasy. You can see pretty much any type of performance, eat anything from junk food to gourmet options from the world's most famous chefs, and gamble in any way imaginable. The Las Vegas Strip offers every possible way to indulge from any type of bar imaginable to legal marijuana possession (although smoking isn't exactly allowed) and of course all sorts of gambling.
Clark County back at ‘medium’ community level for COVID-19
Recent increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have led the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to elevate the community level in Clark County to "medium."
Fox5 KVVU
UNLV course prepares students for crisis
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s no surprise over the past few years we’ve seen or experienced some type of crisis and one class at UNLV is teaching students to tackle it head-on. The program is called “Emergency and Crisis Management.” It prepares students to learn about ways to not only be ready during an emergency or crisis but to tackle it as well using technology.
Nevada gaming wins set to break records despite high inflation
Nevada casinos have raked in more than a billion dollars in gaming wins 20 straight months despite rising prices of essential goods.
Fox5 KVVU
RSV cases in Southern Nevada doubled since last year, SNHD warns the community to take precautions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Heath District says RSV cases are rising in Clark County, one clinic says there’s a backorder of tests. On Friday SNHD sent out a warning to the community about the impact of seasonal respiratory illnesses. The health district is reporting more than 1,800 cases of RSV for the month of November. That’s a 200% increase compared to this time last year.
Opening dates for Olive Garden, Born and Raised released as North Las Vegas ‘restaurant row’ grows
B.J.'s Restaurant and Brewhouse is open for business, and it won't be long for Olive Garden, Born and Raised, and Panera Bread -- among more than 20 restaurants in a cluster along East Craig Road.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stateline gaming win best in a decade
STATELINE, Nev. — It’s no surprise that Stateline casinos win was up nearly $30 million since July 1. Last year’s Caldor Fire evacuation in September and the 2020 coronavirus hangover both made a dent in the casinos take over the last two years. But buoyed by decent...
nevadabusiness.com
FEA Consulting Engineers Ranks Among Top 10 Engineering Firms in U.S.
FEA Consulting Engineers, a top engineering firm in Southern Nevada, has been recognized in Building Design + Construction’s (BD+C) annual Giants 400 list of the nation’s top construction, engineering and architecture firms. This marks the third year the firm has received the recognition. Building Design + Construction’s annual...
smartcitiesdive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
news3lv.com
Former Nevada lawmaker tapped to become attorney general's chief of staff
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Former Nevada Assemblywoman Teresa Benitez-Thompson has been named Attorney General Aaron Ford's next chief of staff. In addition to Benitez-Thompson, Ford has named Craig Newby to be his first assistant attorney general. “I’m thrilled to welcome Teresa and Craig to the executive team and...
daytrippen.com
Springs Preserve Las Vegas Day Trip
Springs Preserve Las Vegas is only a few miles from the strip. The preserve is surrounded by housing and a shopping mall, but once you enter the gates, you are in a different world. Known as the birthplace of Las Vegas, the Preserve site was once home to bubbling springs...
L.A. to LV: Where Las Vegas ranks when it comes to top cities Angelenos are calling home
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Las Vegas makes the list of top spots our neighbors to the west are calling “home sweet home” following the pandemic. As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people […]
