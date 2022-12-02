According to the Center for American Progress, 72% of Nevada families lived in an area with little or no access to quality early care options as of 2021. The effects of this shortage are experienced first-hand throughout the state, where the Center’s report found that more than 30,000 parents have had to make career sacrifices in recent years due to issues finding care. A major cause of this supply crisis has been independent child care centers throughout the state and nationwide running at a lower capacity or even closing due to the staffing shortages and other challenges faced by such centers.

2 DAYS AGO