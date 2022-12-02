Read full article on original website
Entrust Their Legacy to Primrose Schools®
According to the Center for American Progress, 72% of Nevada families lived in an area with little or no access to quality early care options as of 2021. The effects of this shortage are experienced first-hand throughout the state, where the Center’s report found that more than 30,000 parents have had to make career sacrifices in recent years due to issues finding care. A major cause of this supply crisis has been independent child care centers throughout the state and nationwide running at a lower capacity or even closing due to the staffing shortages and other challenges faced by such centers.
FEA Consulting Engineers Ranks Among Top 10 Engineering Firms in U.S.
FEA Consulting Engineers, a top engineering firm in Southern Nevada, has been recognized in Building Design + Construction’s (BD+C) annual Giants 400 list of the nation’s top construction, engineering and architecture firms. This marks the third year the firm has received the recognition. Building Design + Construction’s annual...
Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Spreads Holiday Cheer With Second Annual Christmas Shopping Spree
HENDERSON, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) successfully completed its Christmas Shopping Spree event at their Stephanie retail store and donation center on Friday, December 2. A total of 75 children served by two local nonprofits, HopeLink of Southern Nevada and Children’s Advocacy Alliance, received $100 Goodwill® gift cards to shop throughout the store.
CSN Celebrates Holiday Season with Gospel Choir Concert
Inaugural performance concludes historic first semester for CSN Fine Arts Department students. The College of Southern Nevada will celebrate the sounds of the season with the inaugural concert of the CSN Gospel Choir. Students enrolled in the CSN Department of Fine Arts coursework for Gospel Choir will showcase their skills under the direction of CSN faculty member Ronnie Thomas.
