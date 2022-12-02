Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Laguna Beach comes up short in a wild CIF regional bowl game vs. Granada Hills
Myles Freeman of Laguna Beach scoops up a fumble and runs in for a touchdown Saturday. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Laguna Beach and Granada Hills High School’s football teams showcased a prolific display of offense worthy of the history books during Saturday night’s CIF Regional Division 4A Bowl Game at Laguna Beach High School.
PHOTOS: Yorba Linda’s magical season ends with loss to Liberty in regional bowl game
Yorba Linda running back William Saucedo gains yards for the Mustangs in the first half of Saturday’s bowl game. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Yorba Linda High School’s football team, after 14 straight wins and a CIF Division 3 championship, had its memorable season end Saturday night when Liberty of Bakersfield rallied for a 41-28 victory in the CIF State Regional Divison 1A game at Yorba Linda.
Big third quarter helps La Habra rally for victory over Edison at Mariko Classic
Acen Jimenez of La Habra looks to pass off during Friday’s game at Portola. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). La Habra’s boys basketball team won its third game in a row at the Mariko Memorial Classic at Portola, defeating Edison 75-64 Friday night. The Highlanders put on...
FOOTBALL BOWL GAME NOTES: Pacific Coast League teams earn some respect
Laguna Hills football players and coaches celebrate after winning the CIF Division 8 title. The Hawks rallied for a 28-27 victory over Golden Valley Saturday. (Photo courtesy Laguna Hills Athletics). Two of the teams are in the bowl games; five from Orange County advance. The Pacific Coast League, the higher...
Updates on CIF Regional Championship Football Bowl Games for Saturday night, Dec. 3
A big weekend of high school football continues on Saturday, Dec. 3 as four Orange County teams compete in CIF State Regional Bowl Games. OC Sports Zone will provide updates on our scoreboard and have photos and stories after the games Saturday night. We also have coverage of high school...
Celebrating the Life of Newport Beach Community Leader and Former Mayor Evelyn Hart
Former Newport Beach Mayor and longtime community leader Evelyn Hart passed away on November 23 at age 91 after trying to recover from a stroke. According to her obituary, Hart was born on January 24, 1931, in Phoenix Arizona. Hart’s family moved to Oklahoma, and then to Oregon and finally to Newport Beach in the 1950s.
It’s a long road trip for Northwood football team in CIF Regional Bowl Game
Northwood players and coaches get ready for the long trip to face Kennedy of Delano Friday night. (Photos courtesy Ernie Medina, Northwood High School). Northwood High School football players and coaches left at 9 a.m. Friday after a team breakfast for a long trip to face Kennedy of Delano in the CIF 4AA Regional Bowl Game.
Corona del Mar Christmas Walk on December 4 Draws Thousands of People
Just like the good old, pre covid daze, the Corona del Mar Christmas Walk was back and better than ever. Big crowds of happy people, many in costumes, some eating and/or drinking, and everyone having a great time. Some great entertainment especially the Newport Beat in front of Brueggers Bagels....
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Passing of Evelyn Hart, New Animal Shelter
This week I would like to pay tribute to a Newport Beach legend who recently passed away at the age of 91, the Honorable Evelyn Hart. Evelyn was a 71-year resident of Newport Beach who was deeply involved in civic life and community service for many decades. She served for 16 years on the City Council, including two terms as Mayor.
Bluewater Grill Newport Offers Sneak Peak of 2023 Menu for Dec. 13 Tasting
On the second Tuesday of every month, Bluewater Grill Newport Beach in Cannery Village hosts a menu tasting and wine pairing event that serves as a tempting sneak peek of items being added to the menu that month. The tastings always feature two dishes plus wine paired with each dish.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 4, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 4, 2022:. A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A slight...
Orange County Registrar Considers Certifying Election Results Before OC Supervisor Meeting
Anaheim’s District 4 seat vacant with state Assembly election of former Council member Valencia
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 4. 2022) — Anaheim’s District 4 City Council seat is currently vacant following the November 2022 election of former Council member Avelino Valencia to the California Assembly representing the 68th district, which includes Anaheim. Valencia’s City Council resignation is effective Sunday, Dec. 4. He is...
Certified results of 2022 Los Alamitos Unified School District Governing Board election
Certified results of 2022 Los Alamitos Unified School District Governing Board election

The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters were certified on Friday, December 2. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 54.7% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 994,227 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 830,162. That left 164.065 ballots cast at vote centers.
Certified results of Los Alamitos City Council election
Certified results of Los Alamitos City Council election
Breakfast with Santa at the MainPlace Mall set for Dec. 3
From December 3rd through December 22nd, MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will offer its MyPerks loyalty program members a series of exclusive events and activities, including a Breakfast with Santa, Sip & Paint Night, Hot Chocolate Mason Jar Giveaway, and a Cookie Decorating event. Not a MyPerks member? No problem. Joining is easy and free of charge; to sign up, visit https://www.shopmainplacemall.com/profile.
Certified results of North Orange County Community College District Governing Board election
Certified results of North Orange County Community College District Governing Board election
Enjoy holiday music and shopping with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band at 4th Street’s Annual Holiday Market!
Come do some holiday shopping at the 4th Street businesses and local pop-ups! Live music will be playing and the restaurants, cafes and bars will all be open. Free and open to the public. The Band’s performance is sponsored by the Long Beach Art Council and City of Long Beach.
Non-Fatal Officer Involved Shooting
ANAHEIM, Calif. (December, 2022) – An Anaheim police officer responding to a nearby call of shots fired at a house party, has shot an 18-year-old man. A gun was recovered at the shooting scene. On Friday, December 2, 2022, at about 10:25 p.m., Anaheim PD received a call of...
Southbound I-405 closure for I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector concrete pour tonight
Crews will close SB I-405 in Costa Mesa, over two weekends, to pour concrete for the new I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. The SB I-405 and SR-73 on-ramps from Fairview Road will also be closed. The closures are anticipated as early as 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. TONIGHT Friday, Dec. 2,...
