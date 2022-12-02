Read full article on original website
Clark County back at ‘medium’ community level for COVID-19
Recent increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have led the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to elevate the community level in Clark County to "medium."
Nevada Rural Housing to Open Section 8 Wait List December 9
Nevada Rural Housing (NRH) announced its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV, also known as Section 8) wait list will open on December 9, 2022 and will remain open until December 16, 2022. The HCV program is the federal government’s major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly and persons with...
10 Best Cities in the West That are Perfect for Retirees
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Not...
Free Legal Services Available For Southern Nevada Residents
When someone is accused of a crime, they’re given the “right to an attorney”. But what about people who just need help with things like divorce, immigration, or consumer fraud? Many people in Southern Nevada can’t afford an attorney for these things. That’s why the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is providing free legal services in Clark County.
Stateline gaming win best in a decade
STATELINE, Nev. — It’s no surprise that Stateline casinos win was up nearly $30 million since July 1. Last year’s Caldor Fire evacuation in September and the 2020 coronavirus hangover both made a dent in the casinos take over the last two years. But buoyed by decent...
Three Square providing food to thousands of Las Vegas residents in need this holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 340,000 is the number of people who are facing hunger in Nevada. That is roughly 15% of our population and supply shortages and inflation haven’t made this easier for many. Three Square, one of the largest food distributors in Southern Nevada, serves meals to...
Hyperloop One retooling to focus on freight transport; more employees laid off
Hyperloop One, a company that made a splash two years ago in Southern Nevada with a demonstration of new transportation technology, has shifted its focus to moving freight and laid off more employees.
UNLV course prepares students for crisis
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s no surprise over the past few years we’ve seen or experienced some type of crisis and one class at UNLV is teaching students to tackle it head-on. The program is called “Emergency and Crisis Management.” It prepares students to learn about ways to not only be ready during an emergency or crisis but to tackle it as well using technology.
FEA Consulting Engineers Ranks Among Top 10 Engineering Firms in U.S.
FEA Consulting Engineers, a top engineering firm in Southern Nevada, has been recognized in Building Design + Construction’s (BD+C) annual Giants 400 list of the nation’s top construction, engineering and architecture firms. This marks the third year the firm has received the recognition. Building Design + Construction’s annual...
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
Tough Bill To Swallow: Electric, Gas Rate Hike Next Year In Las Vegas
Here’s some news that’ll make you feel dreary and fright. NV Energy and Southwest Gas are giving the warning to customers that energy bills are going to jump on January 1st. Were you expecting something different in your stocking?. Let’s start with NV Energy. The electric power provider...
L.A.-Las Vegas High Speed Rail Could Break Ground Next Year
A high speed rail connection between Los Angeles and Las Vegas could break ground next year, promising to cut the trip between Southern California and Vegas to just over two hours. As Dan Zukowski writes in Smart Cities Dive,the $8 billion, privately funded project would operate high speed trains along the Interstate 15 corridor, primarily using the highway median.
Springs Preserve Las Vegas Day Trip
Springs Preserve Las Vegas is only a few miles from the strip. The preserve is surrounded by housing and a shopping mall, but once you enter the gates, you are in a different world. Known as the birthplace of Las Vegas, the Preserve site was once home to bubbling springs...
Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Spreads Holiday Cheer With Second Annual Christmas Shopping Spree
HENDERSON, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) successfully completed its Christmas Shopping Spree event at their Stephanie retail store and donation center on Friday, December 2. A total of 75 children served by two local nonprofits, HopeLink of Southern Nevada and Children’s Advocacy Alliance, received $100 Goodwill® gift cards to shop throughout the store.
Ins, Outs of Training School Bus Driver Applicants in Clark County, Nevada
There is always much to consider when overseeing a school transportation training department. The challenges are never-ending, especially when overseeing the fifth-largest school district in the U.S. Louis Schulenburg is the man in charge of navigating such an endeavor for Clark County School District, which encompasses Las Vegas and nearly...
RSV cases in Southern Nevada doubled since last year, SNHD warns the community to take precautions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Heath District says RSV cases are rising in Clark County, one clinic says there’s a backorder of tests. On Friday SNHD sent out a warning to the community about the impact of seasonal respiratory illnesses. The health district is reporting more than 1,800 cases of RSV for the month of November. That’s a 200% increase compared to this time last year.
Opening dates for Olive Garden, Born and Raised released as North Las Vegas ‘restaurant row’ grows
B.J.'s Restaurant and Brewhouse is open for business, and it won't be long for Olive Garden, Born and Raised, and Panera Bread -- among more than 20 restaurants in a cluster along East Craig Road.
CSN Celebrates Holiday Season with Gospel Choir Concert
Inaugural performance concludes historic first semester for CSN Fine Arts Department students. The College of Southern Nevada will celebrate the sounds of the season with the inaugural concert of the CSN Gospel Choir. Students enrolled in the CSN Department of Fine Arts coursework for Gospel Choir will showcase their skills under the direction of CSN faculty member Ronnie Thomas.
Las Vegas man, who was once homeless, starts non-profit to help those in need
Duke, who was once homeless himself, said he decided to focus on the Las Vegas community after visiting family and realizing there were people living on the streets all across the valley.
15 Free Things to Do in North Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas isn't just the northern part of Sin City. In Clark County, Nevada, North Las Vegas is a city in its own right. With over 274,000 residents, it's currently the fourth-largest city in Nevada. Since it lies on the outskirts of Las Vegas, people often overlook the unique...
