NJ cops stop SUV with ‘alarming’ number of stolen credit cards, IDs
MAYWOOD — Police stopped a potential holiday shopping spree when they found an "alarming" number of stolen credit cards and fake IDs when officers stopped a driver who said she was headed to the Garden State Plaza shopping mall. The Subaru Forester was stopped when driver Karina Espinal, 26,...
Hoboken Police Seek Man Missing For Days
A search is under way for a 32-year-old man missing out of Hoboken. Javier Lozada walked away from his home waring black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black backpack, last Thursday, Dec. 1, police said. He was last seen walking east from 5th and Jackson Street. Anyone who...
Police: Woman charged after causing a scene at Bayonne Beauty Supply store
A woman was charged yesterday morning after causing a scene at the Bayonne Beauty Supply store, verbally berating and attempting to attack another woman, police said. Kimberly Wilson, 32, of Jersey City, was charged with defiant trespassing and disorderly conduct, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. She was taken into...
Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park
TEANECK, NJ – Police in Teaneck have apprehended a loiter just west of Overpeck Park this morning. The pup has already been found guilty of being extremely adorable and cute, but now police would like to return the dog to its owner. The dog was found in the area of Teaneck Road and Jasper Avenue early Sunday morning. If you know the owner please have them contact the department at 201-837-2600. The post Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Early morning shooting reported in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Gunfire cracked the silence of a Paterson neighborhood this morning at around 8:55 am. Police officers responded to the shooting scene in the area of Jelsm Place and Harrison Street. At this time, there is no information regarding the incident, but police are asking the public to avoid the area during the course of the investigation. Police roped off the block and focused its investigation on a dark-colored Acura Supreme with Pennsylvania license plates. No details of deaths or injuries during the shooting have been reported yet. The post Early morning shooting reported in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen Trio From Suffern, Arimont All Caught Packin' Pistols On Street Corner, Police Say
Three Rockland County teens mingling on a street corner were all carrying guns when detectives in Paterson, New Jersey, rolled up on them, authorities said. Detectives Jonathan Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin approached the trio at the corner 5th Avenue and East 12th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, Nov. 27, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.
Sayreville man arrested in connection of fatal altercation in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – Police have arrested a 32-year-old Sayreville man in connection with the fatal altercation that resulted in the death of a Middletown man in a parking lot on Perrine Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
Police chase throughout Essex County ends with car crash in Glen Ridge
Clifton police say they pulled over a Mercedes Benz on Allwood Road that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield.
Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school, police say
A Newark student was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a loaded handgun to school, officials said. Police responded to Weequahic High School at around 1:45 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of an armed student, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The student, who authorities didn’t identify, was...
New video reveals fatal shooting of NYC 14-year-old Prince Shabazz
Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows the moment a gunman fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx — leaving smoke pouring out of the pistol’s muzzle. The footage captures the shooter, who’s wearing a blue bag over his shoulder, first hiding behind a car outside 2249 Morris Ave. before jumping up and shooting at Prince Shabazz, 14, and his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The teens turn back and try to flee down the block, but the shooter pursues them and continues to fire his gun wildly. Prince, who is wearing a white shirt, suddenly falls...
Man accused of stealing cell phone in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A homeless man is accused of stealing a cell phone from a customer at the Laundry Basket last month, according to police. On November 18, at around 11:13 p.m., police responded to the Laundry Basket, located at 80 Main Street, in reference to a theft of a cell phone, police said.
Monroe 19-Year-Old Charged With Rape After 'Incidents In Various Locations,' Police Say
A Hudson Valley 19-year-old man has been charged with rape after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor over several years. Orange County resident John Pelcin, of Monroe, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police. According to Nevel, on Friday, Sept. 2,...
Man Climbs Over Counter In West Orange Subway Restaurant Robbery: Police
A West Orange man has been charged with robbing a Subway restaurant earlier this month. Robert Klosky went into the Main Street sandwich shop around 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 17, demanding the worker open the register, as he climbed over the counter and removed cash, police said. The victim believed...
Police: Mahwah woman arrested, charged after shooting at former neighbor’s car in Waldwick
Waldwick police arrested Mahwah resident Megan Dzugay, 40, for an “isolated targeted incident” that left multiple bullet holes in the windows and doorframe of a Black Lexus GX 460 SUV parked at her former neighbor’s house on 56 Grove St.
Police offering $10K for information in fatal shooting of 15-year-old NJ boy
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a New Jersey teenager over Thanksgiving weekend.
Prosecutor: Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Old Bridge
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says that 32-year-old Marvin Tyler, of Sayreville, is now in custody.
21 stolen catalytic converters recovered from 3 suspects, authorities say
Three men were charged with receiving stolen property after police in Passaic County responded to a report of thieves stealing catalytic converters on a street in Clifton, authorities said Thursday. Police were called about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to the area of East 4th Street, where the suspects were allegedly stealing...
Reward offered for information about hit-and-run crash that left two trick-or-treaters seriously injured in Somerset County
NORTH PLAINFIELD BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) – Crime Stoppers of Somerset County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the hit-and-run involving two pedestrians resulting in serious injuries which occurred on Halloween in North Plainfield Borough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed near busy N.J. intersection, officials say
A 77-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Morris Township, authorities said. Francisco Martinez, of Dover, was hit at about 5:50 p.m. on Whippany Road near Lindsley Drive, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Martinez was pronounced dead at...
