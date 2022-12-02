Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Egypt to start exporting agricultural products to Philippines - statement
CAIRO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Egypt is to start exporting agricultural products to the Philippines following five years of negotiations, the Egyptian agriculture ministry said in a statement on Friday. The first shipment of Egyptian citrus is expected to be exported to the Philippines during the current season, the ministry...
Agriculture Online
Strategie Grains sees EU 2023 rapeseed crop stable, sunseeds up
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in the European Union is set to remain stable next year at 19.5 million tonnes, while the sunflower seed crop could rebound nearly 25% after drought damage this summer, consultancy Strategie Grains said in initial projections. The consultancy said last month it expected...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Strategie Grains estimates for EU-27 cereal crops
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are consultancy Strategie Grains' latest monthly estimates for oilseed crops in the European Union's 27 member countries from 2020 to 2022. Production estimates are in millions of tonnes, area in millions of hectares and yields in tonnes. Production 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 16.63 17.01 19.51 19.47 +14.5% Sunseed 8.80 10.29 9.18 8.99 -12.6% Soybean 2.64 2.68 2.41 2.39 -11.0% Area 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 5.22 5.27 5.81 5.81 +10.1% Sunseed 4.37 4.43 5.10 5.10 +15.1% Soybean 0.95 0.95 1.08 1.08 +13.6% Yield 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 3.19 3.23 3.35 3.35 +3.9% Sunseed 2.01 2.32 1.80 1.76 -24.1% Soybean 2.79 2.81 2.22 2.20 -21.7% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by John Stonestreet)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise, wheat recovers from 3-month low on China demand hopes
SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose for a second session on Monday, while wheat ticked up after dropping to a three-month low in the last session, with easing COVID-19 restrictions in China triggering a broad-based gains in commodity and equity markets. Corn rose for the first time in...
Netherlands reportedly set to forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with EU mandate
The Dutch government plans to shut down up to 3,000 farms to comply with a European Union mandate
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
A 26-story pig skyscraper in China will slaughter 1 million animals a year, report says
China's hi-tech skyscraper farm is set to slaughter more than one million pigs annually to tackle the Asian country's growing demand for pork, reported The Guardian.
China Factories Flooding Into the Americas | Opinion
As a result of COVID and other reasons, China's export-oriented factories in recent months have been operating well below capacity.
France 24
Nepalese workers in Qatar pay ultimate price for World Cup
Thousands of Nepalese workers have died in Qatar since 2010 on the construction sites of the World Cup. But victims' grieving families are rarely given any compensation by Qatari companies. Most deaths are due to workers falling from high buildings or suffering heart attacks. Human rights groups have questioned working conditions in Qatar, where temperatures often reach 50 °C. Some workers do return home, but their health is ruined. Despite this, many Nepalese continue to flock to the Gulf.
World Economic Forum chair Klaus Schwab declares on Chinese state TV: 'China is a model for many nations'
World Economic Forum founder and Chair Klaus Schwab told CGTN, a Chinese state-run news outlet, he believes China is a model for many other countries.
americanmilitarynews.com
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 7-13
MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 7-13 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine grain exports down 29.6% at 18.1 mln T so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 18.1 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 29.6% from the 25.8 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The volume included more than 6.9 million tonnes...
Agriculture Online
India's wheat planting rises amid higher domestic prices
NEW DELHI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 21.2 million hectares since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up 6% from a year ago, government data showed on Friday, as record high prices and higher soil moisture levels have encouraged planting. Farmers have also...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat plunges to 3-month low on export competition
Slow U.S. exports, Black Sea competition pressure wheat. Corn also down on weak demand, soybeans rise after selloff. (Adds settled U.S. prices) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat extended losses on Friday to a fresh three-month low as modest weekly U.S. exports kept traders' focus on competition from cheaper Black Sea supplies.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-French grain exports from Dunkirk port at 10-year high
PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Nord Cereales, which runs France's third largest grain export silo at Dunkirk port, has shipped its biggest volume in over 10 years for the first five months of the season, it said on Friday, illustrating a fast pace of French exports. Between the start of...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, December 2, 2022
Max Armstrong looks at the global world production of vegetable oil has hit a limit in some key markets which could be a challenge for the renewable diesel industry. Max shares some insight on the “vegetable oil train” that could impact the availability of renewable diesel. Access to palm kernel oil in Malaysia and soy oil from Argentina, both areas where max output is already achieved, will be key to future growth. The future of renewable diesel is clouded by some key supply questions.
Comments / 0