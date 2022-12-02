South Bend will finish off the weekend quietly as the skies clear up for a relatively quiet yet cold night. Monday will start the week off calm with cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain along with abnormally warm temperatures. The trend continues Tuesday as temperatures climb further into the mid 40s, but clouds will remain overnight giving way to some rain showers early Wednesday morning. Besides the overnight showers, the day will be cloudy and cool but will develop into widespread rain Thursday morning.

