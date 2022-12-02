Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Warm and cloudy weekday start will finish with rain/snow mix
South Bend will finish off the weekend quietly as the skies clear up for a relatively quiet yet cold night. Monday will start the week off calm with cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain along with abnormally warm temperatures. The trend continues Tuesday as temperatures climb further into the mid 40s, but clouds will remain overnight giving way to some rain showers early Wednesday morning. Besides the overnight showers, the day will be cloudy and cool but will develop into widespread rain Thursday morning.
WNDU
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana
(WNDU) - The Canadian Pacific holiday train rolled through Michiana overnight, and it was a sight to see!. The train started in Canada and along the way, passed through Goshen, Elkhart, and South Bend early Friday morning before heading to Illinois. The train is decked out with tons of lights...
abc57.com
Cost of heating your home on the rise this year, tips to save money
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Keeping your home warm this winter is going to be a bit more costly. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, heating a home with natural gas will rise by nearly $200 on average, or by 28%. The cost will only continue to rise depending on...
WNDU
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
abc57.com
Unity Gardens holds holiday market, local Christmas shopping
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Unity Gardens is encouraging you to do your Christmas shopping locally this year!. “We want to have like a sustainable, local holiday season,” says Micah Niespodziany, Event Coordinator at Unity Gardens. “We try to do things in a way that is environmentally sound, that we do things that are beneficial for everyone included, we’re here for our community and trying to build our community.”
WNDU
Mishawaka pulls out all the stops to kick off its Winterfest
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a cold weekend in the Princess City, but that didn’t stop thousands of people from showing up to enjoy Mishawaka Parks’ annual Winterfest. “Tonight is the grand opening of our Ironworks Ice Rink, the Winterfest, the big kickoff, the lighting of the Christmas Tree, our first ever lighted parade,” Mishawaka Parks Superintendent Phil Blasko said. “It’s going amazing, and we just love this new event that we have, this new venue we have.”
hometownnewsnow.com
Downtown Ice Rink Going Up
(La Porte, IN) - Ice skating in downtown La Porte will soon be available to the public. A refrigerated ice rink is in the process of being constructed at Monroe and State streets. Park Department Superintendent Mark Schreiber said the rink opens December 9th. Initially, the rink will be open...
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino holds poker tournament for Toys for Tots
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- We’re down to just three weeks until Christmas, and for many, it’s crunch time to make sure there are presents under the Christmas tree. Four Winds Casino in South Bend is helping to make that a bit easier for some families in the Michiana community.
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
abc57.com
Semi crashes overnight, closes toll road in Hammond
HAMMOND, Ind. --A UPS semi-truck driver lost control, drove off the road and got wedged between two sections of the Indiana toll road. His vehicle dangled off a bridge, over the Calumet River for hours, but the driver managed to get out of the cab, onto a concrete pillar, where he was rescued.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hobart, IN
Hobart is a charming city in Lake County, Indiana, with plenty of attractions for visitors. In 1849, George Earle designed the village of Hobart around his gristmill. He had powered the mill with a dam he built across the Deep River in 1845 and named the town after his brother Frederick Hobart Earle.
WNDU
Napier Avenue Bridge in Berrien County officially fully reopened
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - After months of closures and restrictions, Napier Avenue Bridge in Berrien County is officially fully reopened!. You can now take the bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road without any traffic restrictions. Crews had been working to improve the bridge so that it’s safe for...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line officials address passenger complaints during NICTD board meeting
South Shore Line officials say they're working to smooth out some of the challenges caused by the Double Track project. The work has split the railroad in two, with buses bridging the gap between Gary and Michigan City. Kelly Wenger with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District says the railroad...
abc57.com
Local pottery shop to host Stranger-Things themed painting event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Stranger Things fans take notice, The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery is set to host a Paint-Your-Own-Demogorgan Bowl event on Friday. The painting tutorial runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and costs $35 per person to participate. Attendees will be given a Stranger Things "Demogorgan...
Northern Indiana man found dead after Silver Alert
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday. The vehicle […]
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Cheeto loves being petted and won't turn your hands orange
He's a Pit Bull terrier mix who's 2 years old. Cheeto came into the shelter as a stray at the beginning of November. He'll probably not get much bigger as he's already 70 lbs. Lindsey Cuellar, the manager at the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says he's good with other dogs.
Body of missing Indiana man found in water near Sturgis
The body of a missing man was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near Sturgis, troopers said.
WNDU
C.C.A.C offering $20 pet adoptions this holiday season
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michiana animal shelter is again partnering with a national organization to find loving homes for some furry companions. Cass County Animal Control and Bissell Pet Foundation are holding their annual Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope adoption event. “This is an exciting time here...
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Trooper vehicle in Northwest Indiana struck for 8th time this year
For the 8th time, this year, an Indiana State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle while their emergency lights were activated. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when Trooper Riley Hieb was inside his vehicle along eastbound I-80/94 at the scene of an earlier crash just involving a semi and a car. That’s when an SUV, driven by Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, of Lake Station, rear ended his police car.
PHOTOS: Semi-truck crashes off bridge and catches fire in Hammond
HAMMOND, Ind. — A UPS semi-truck crashed off of an I-90 bridge and hung into the water below in Hammond early Friday morning. SkyCam 9 caught images of the semi-truck wedged between the eastbound and westbound lanes near Cline Avenue after it drove off the road at around 2:15 a.m. UPS told WGN that its […]
