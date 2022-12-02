Read full article on original website
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 7-13
MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 7-13 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
TABLE-Strategie Grains estimates for EU-27 cereal crops
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are consultancy Strategie Grains' latest monthly estimates for oilseed crops in the European Union's 27 member countries from 2020 to 2022. Production estimates are in millions of tonnes, area in millions of hectares and yields in tonnes. Production 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 16.63 17.01 19.51 19.47 +14.5% Sunseed 8.80 10.29 9.18 8.99 -12.6% Soybean 2.64 2.68 2.41 2.39 -11.0% Area 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 5.22 5.27 5.81 5.81 +10.1% Sunseed 4.37 4.43 5.10 5.10 +15.1% Soybean 0.95 0.95 1.08 1.08 +13.6% Yield 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 3.19 3.23 3.35 3.35 +3.9% Sunseed 2.01 2.32 1.80 1.76 -24.1% Soybean 2.79 2.81 2.22 2.20 -21.7% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by John Stonestreet)
GRAINS-Soybeans rise, wheat recovers from 3-month low on China demand hopes
SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose for a second session on Monday, while wheat ticked up after dropping to a three-month low in the last session, with easing COVID-19 restrictions in China triggering a broad-based gains in commodity and equity markets. Corn slid for a fifth consecutive session.
CNBC
This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'
In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
Netherlands reportedly set to forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with EU mandate
The Dutch government plans to shut down up to 3,000 farms to comply with a European Union mandate
So much cocaine is being seized by customs in Belgium that the country's incinerators are no longer able to keep up
The Port of Antwerp is on track to seize $5.1 billion worth of cocaine by end of 2022 — a huge target for criminals. But incinerators can't keep up.
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off in standoff with far-right government
The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old...
The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe
Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
India's wheat planting rises amid higher domestic prices
NEW DELHI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 21.2 million hectares since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up 6% from a year ago, government data showed on Friday, as record high prices and higher soil moisture levels have encouraged planting. Farmers have also...
Nigerian stowaways found on ship’s rudder seeking asylum in Spain
Three African stowaways who were pictured perching on a ship’s rudder at the end of their 11-day journey from Nigeria to the Canary Islands are seeking asylum in Spain, officials said Wednesday. Human rights group Walking Borders demanded the Madrid government intervene to prevent the men from being returned to Nigeria and urged it to assess their cases individually. The asylum-seekers’ identities and their motives for embarking on the perilous journey atop the rudder of the Maltese-flagged oil tanker Alithini II haven’t been made public. “The conditions of the journey are already an indication that something very serious may be behind it because...
GRAINS-Wheat plunges to 3-month low on export competition
Slow U.S. exports, Black Sea competition pressure wheat. Corn also down on weak demand, soybeans rise after selloff. (Adds settled U.S. prices) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat extended losses on Friday to a fresh three-month low as modest weekly U.S. exports kept traders' focus on competition from cheaper Black Sea supplies.
Belgium Has Seized More Cocaine Than It Can Destroy
The amount of cocaine being seized at the Belgian port of Antwerp is so massive that authorities are worried smugglers could steal it back because police can’t burn it fast enough. Officials said there is not enough incinerator capacity to cope with rising seizures of the drug at the...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine grain exports down 29.6% at 18.1 mln T so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 18.1 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 29.6% from the 25.8 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The volume included more than 6.9 million tonnes...
Argentine drought-hit wheat exports to reach lowest level in years -Rosario exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Argentine wheat exports could reach its lowest level in eight years in the 2022/23 campaign at just 6.5 million tonnes, due to the impact of a prolonged drought in the country, the Rosario grains exchange (BCR) said on Friday. "It is likely that Argentina...
GRAINS-Chicago wheat at three-month low, soyoil extends fall
* Slow U.S. exports, Black Sea competition pressure wheat * Soyoil extends losses on U.S. biofuel targets * Corn, soybeans subdued as investors eye U.S. jobs data (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat extended losses on Friday to a fresh three-month low as modest weekly U.S. exports kept traders' focus on competition from cheaper Black Sea supplies. Soyoil prices continued their slide, after falling by its daily limit on Thursday, as participants assessed lower-than-expected U.S. biofuel requirements. Soybeans and corn edged lower, pressured by soyoil and favourable crop prospects in Brazil. Investors were also cautious before U.S. monthly jobs data, which is seen as a key gauge for the likely pace of interest rate hikes. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.9% at $7.68-1/2 a bushel by 1150 GMT, after earlier falling to its lowest since Aug. 22. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday export sales of wheat totalled 162,500 tonnes in the week ended Nov. 24, well below analysts' forecasts ranging from 300,000 tonnes to 725,000 tonnes. A record Russian harvest and the continuation of a grain export channel from war-torn Ukraine have increased export competition. "Very weak export news plus a lack of a major exporter production problem, except Argentina, has helped to pressure (prices)," research firm Hightower said in a report. January soybean oil was down 4.1% at 64.62 cents per pound, near an earlier six-week low. The contract tumbled by its daily maximum on Thursday to end 6.3% lower, after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed smaller increases than traders had expected for biofuel blending over the next three years. The news cooled a market that had been buoyed by heavy investment in biodiesel capacity in the United States and that led soyoil to develop a wide gap with prices of other oils. CBOT soybeans ticked down 0.2% to $14.27-1/2 a bushel and corn eased 0.8% to $6.55-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans and wider commodity markets had been underpinned in recent sessions by signs China was softening its tone on COVID-19 rules after rare public protests in the world's second-largest economy. But forecasts projecting bumper soybean and corn harvests in Brazil this season have capped U.S. prices, offsetting concerns about drought in Argentina. Prices at 1150 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 768.50 -14.50 -1.85 770.75 -0.29 CBOT corn 655.50 -5.00 -0.76 593.25 10.49 CBOT soy 1427.50 -2.25 -0.16 1339.25 6.59 Paris wheat 324.00 -1.75 -0.54 276.75 17.07 Paris maize 294.00 -3.50 -1.18 226.00 30.09 Paris rape 578.25 -7.25 -1.24 754.00 -23.31 WTI crude oil 81.21 -0.01 -0.01 75.21 7.98 Euro/dlr 1.05 0.00 0.03 1.1368 -7.42 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Egypt to start exporting agricultural products to Philippines - statement
CAIRO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Egypt is to start exporting agricultural products to the Philippines following five years of negotiations, the Egyptian agriculture ministry said in a statement on Friday. The first shipment of Egyptian citrus is expected to be exported to the Philippines during the current season, the ministry...
UPDATE 1-World food prices ease further in November, says FAO
PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index fell marginally in November, marking an eighth straight monthly fall since a record high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities,...
Ukraine's 2022 grain crop 85% complete at 41.9 mln T, says ministry
KYIV, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had harvested 41.9 million tonnes of grain from 85% of the expected area as of Dec. 1, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. A ministry statement said farmers had harvested 9.4 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.44 tonnes per hectare.
Mosaic's new Brazil fertilizer launch to boost soy, corn yields
SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Mosaic is launching a new mineral fertilizer product using technology for the first time in the country that restores soil biodiversity while raising crop yields. The product, called Performa Bio, was tailored for Brazilian agriculture and can be applied on...
