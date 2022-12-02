Read full article on original website
Related
Litecoin Continues To Surge As Hash Rate Records New ATH – How About LTC Price?
Litecoin (LTC) was among the few bright spots for the crypto market which had to endure the negative effects of the collapse of the FTX exchange platform. In the midst of one of the worst implosions that the space has ever witnessed, LTC momentarily became vulnerable, plummeting all the way down to $49.58.
This Historic Bitcoin On-Chain Support Level Is Still Not Lost
On-chain data shows the historical 20-Day MA Bitcoin aSOPR support level has continued to hold so far. Bitcoin 20-Day MA aSOPR Rebounds Off Historical Support Line. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC aSOPR recently retested its 8-year old support. The “Spent Output Profit Ratio”...
Russian Miners Buy More Bitcoin Mining Rigs In Q4: Report
Bitcoin and the entire crypto market bleed due to many challenges that have befallen the industry. From the Terra crash and continuous interest rate hikes to FTX implosion, the market hasn’t enjoyed a whole month of positive price trend. As the investors cry about the loss of investment funds,...
300% From Oryen Network Only The Start, +600% On The Horizon, These Gains Not Possible From BNB Or TRX
There are exceptional projects in the crypto space, which have always been a boon for their investors. These projects launched with a low initial price. However, those prices have since grown many times over the initial price. An excellent example of such projects is BNB and TRX. Binance Coin (BNB)...
New Cryptocurrency, Plona (PLON), Could Surpass Apecoin (APE) And Ripple (XRP)
With new coins streaming into the market daily, keeping tabs on the ones with fantastic potential can be challenging. Coins like Apecoin (APE) and Ripple (XRP) sprung up and became sensational. However, relatively unknown presale coins, like Plona (PLON), quickly gain traction and pay off juicy returns on investment. The...
LBank Exchange Will List WAHED Token (WAHED) on December 5, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec.1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list WAHED Token (WAHED) on December 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WAHED/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on December 5, 2022. As the world’s...
Trust Wallet Coin (TWT), Stacks (STX), And Snowfall Protocol (SNW): Hot Crypto Coins of The Week
The recent crypto meltdown appears to have reshaped the ecosystem. Tokens associated with decentralized finance have continued to pump for another week while their centralized finance counterparts continue dumping. Trust Wallet Coin (TWT), Stacks (STX), and Snowfall protocol (SNW) were among this week’s top gainers, with Snowfall protocol (SNW) leading the pack with a whopping 650% gain.
Bitcoin (BTC) Leaves Holders Disappointed, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Posts Gain After Reaching 100% Burn Rate, And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Forecasted For 6000% Growth In Presale
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is up 260% during its pre-sale stage, and its proposed features have already gained ground in the crypto world. In a quick time, the ORBN token has become a hot asset in the crypto market. Meanwhile, long-standing cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), have faced some bearish market sentiments.
Gift Yourself With These Five Cryptocurrencies This Christmas
Christmas, many people’s favourite time of year, looms as December approaches! This is the season for giving to those you care about. If you’re looking for a unique present this year, cryptocurrency is a great option. Giving cryptocurrency or other digital assets as a gift is a wonderful way to encourage someone to learn more about these intriguing new technologies. Despite the most recent crypto crash, crypto analysts are optimistic about the future of decentralised finances. Here are fivel cryptocurrencies that you should consider gifting yourself with this Christmas.
New Crypto, Rocketize, Could Outshine Dogecoin And Algorand. Here’s How.
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Algorand (ALGO) have risen over the years to become cryptocurrency market leaders. Both altcoins command large user communities and have different appeals in the crypto community. Nevertheless, they may soon face stiff competition as the new cryptocurrency, Rocketize (JATO), enters the market. Rocketize (JATO) is unique for...
Travel the Cosmos, experience Polkadot and race with Runfy
The cryptocurrency sector has seen its fair share of cryptocurrencies throughout the years. While the vast majority of cryptocurrencies have failed to make an effect, a few have made substantial contributions to the industry’s growth and evolution. Some examples are Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP). The cryptocurrency...
Ethereum Price To Reclaim $1,300 Throne – What Are The Possibilities?
This week saw a positive recovery in some crypto assets, Ethereum included. It is gaining momentum and preparing for a bullish rally in the days to come. Although Ethereum is still below $1,300, some factors suggest a possible increase to $1,350 and $1,550. The crypto market has been filled with...
Dash 2 Trade Presale is Selling Out Quickly: $7.5M Raised and Last Stage Approaching.
The Dash 2 Trade presale is selling out much quicker than expected as investors scramble to get a piece of the crypto intelligence and analytics platform at lower prices before the last stage goes live. The presale continues to gather momentum after hitting the $7.5 million milestone, meaning that it’s...
MANA Bloats 3.5% In Last 24 Hours, And Traders Now Smell Profit
MANA, the cryptocurrency used as payment for goods and services in the metaverse project Decentraland, has already lost 33% of its value over the last 30 days. After going all the way up to $0.7339 on November 5, the asset was on a consistent decline that pulled it down to a monthly low of $0.3611 on November 22.
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: MPI Records Highest Value Since April 2022
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin MPI has surged to its highest value since the April of this year, a sign that may prove to be bearish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Miners’ Position Index Has Spiked Up During Past Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a...
Be The Earliest, Find The Best Presale, Make Millions Like Solana ICO Buyers: Is Oryen Network The Next One?
The adage, ‘make hay while the sun shines, and ‘the early bird catches the worm’ aptly applies to ICO early adopters. The early Oryen ICO investors are raking in millions from their wise investments. So why can’t you join the bandwagon?. Why You Will Make Millions...
Calvaria Presale Raises $2.1 Million – Last Chance for Investors to Join the Presale
Calvaria, a new play-to-earn NFT crypto project, has raised more than $2.1 million through an ongoing presale of its native RIA token. The presale is now in its 5th and final stage, so investors need to act quickly if they want to invest in Calvaria during the presale. Less than...
SHIB Price Trends Sideways – Will It Surge Anytime Soon?
The crypto market’s overall performance has not been impressive, including memecoins like SHIB. The prices of almost all crypto assets declined over the past few weeks. But then, the story changed just when it seemed like the market was to witness high volatility. With the strong influence of the...
What’s In Store For Cardano This December – Will ADA Be Merry Before Christmas?
Cardano (ADA) exited the month of November with its total market capitalization and its blockchain’s total value locked (TVL) taking a heavy hit from the FTX collapse that dragged down the entire crypto market. According to data from CoinMarketCap, when last month ended, ADA’s overall valuation was at $10.7...
Which Crypto Platform Had The Biggest Impact On The NFT Sector Out Of The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and Big Eyes Coin?
The Metaverse sector of the crypto market has seen its fair share of ups and downs. It fell in user base and market capitalisation with the rest of the crypto market throughout 2022, leading many to seek other investment opportunities like meme tokens. However, Decentraland (MANA) and Axie Infinity (AXS) are starting their recoveries, reporting solid gains in the past week.
