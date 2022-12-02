ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KING 5

Mariners acquire Brewers' Kolten Wong

SEATTLE (AP) — Right before the start of baseball's winter meetings, the Seattle Mariners checked off another offseason need, this time with a Gold Glove second baseman. Seattle acquired Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in a trade for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. “Second...
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles dipping toe into shortstop market

The Baltimore Orioles have proclaimed that their rebuilding process is over. They might be ready to prove that to be the case in free agency. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Orioles have been checking in on the top shortstops in free agency. Adding one of that group would send the message that they are back.
Camden Chat

Sunday Bird Droppings: Orioles head into winter meetings needing more pitching

There are now three months and 26 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2023. The annual MLB winter meetings begin today in San Diego. Unlike last year, when there was no chance of anything major happening due to being in the early days of the lockout, we are back to the norm where there could be a flurry of activity. The Orioles have already started warming up the stove themselves, with yesterday’s news of the pending-physical signing of veteran pitcher Kyle Gibson.
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles agree to one-year deal with SP Kyle Gibson

The Orioles have strengthened their rotation, with veteran starter Kyle Gibson agreeing to a one-year deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal is pending a physical. It’d been widely reported that the Orioles were in the market for starting pitching additions, and Gibson gives them a solid...

Comments / 0

