Read full article on original website
Related
Mariners acquire Brewers' Kolten Wong
SEATTLE (AP) — Right before the start of baseball's winter meetings, the Seattle Mariners checked off another offseason need, this time with a Gold Glove second baseman. Seattle acquired Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in a trade for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. “Second...
Baltimore Orioles dipping toe into shortstop market
The Baltimore Orioles have proclaimed that their rebuilding process is over. They might be ready to prove that to be the case in free agency. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Orioles have been checking in on the top shortstops in free agency. Adding one of that group would send the message that they are back.
Baltimore Orioles pursuing 2-time All-Star pitcher in MLB free agency
The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly jumped into the chase for one of the top pitchers remaining in MLB free agency.
Brewers’ Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff plan after Kolten Wong trade
The Milwaukee Brewers dealt Kolten Wong to the Seattle Mainers for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro on Friday. The trade led some to believe that Milwaukee was on the verge of a complete fire-sale. But the Brewers are opting for a different course of action following the Wong trade, per Bob Nightengale.
Camden Chat
Sunday Bird Droppings: Orioles head into winter meetings needing more pitching
There are now three months and 26 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2023. The annual MLB winter meetings begin today in San Diego. Unlike last year, when there was no chance of anything major happening due to being in the early days of the lockout, we are back to the norm where there could be a flurry of activity. The Orioles have already started warming up the stove themselves, with yesterday’s news of the pending-physical signing of veteran pitcher Kyle Gibson.
Orioles agree to one-year deal with SP Kyle Gibson
The Orioles have strengthened their rotation, with veteran starter Kyle Gibson agreeing to a one-year deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal is pending a physical. It’d been widely reported that the Orioles were in the market for starting pitching additions, and Gibson gives them a solid...
Comments / 0