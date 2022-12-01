Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
U.S. House votes to avert calamitous rail strike, but Senate prospects murky
The U.S. House moved Wednesday to avoid an economically disastrous nationwide rail strike, voting to codify an agreement that members of some unions had already rejected and separately add paid sick leave that workers had demanded. The two-track approach allows Democrats to avert a strike that could cost the U.S....
Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan
WASHINGTON — The Department of Education announced on Tuesday it is extending the pandemic-era pause on federal student loan repayments until June 30 while legal challenges to the administration’s student debt relief program are fought over in the courts. The agency said if the student debt relief program...
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Trump falsely claims he never called to ‘terminate’ US constitution despite having said exactly that
Former president Donald Trump claimed on Monday that he never advocated for an end to America’s constitution despite having called for its “termination” just days ago.On Saturday, the twice-impeached ex-president took to his Truth Social platform to argue that social media platforms’ work with 2020 presidential campaigns (including his own) amounted to “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party.” He also asked if the US should somehow discard the results of the election he lost or call a new election even though neither course is allowed under US...
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
House Republicans elect leaders for upcoming session
Harrisburg, Pa. — The House Republican Caucus has elected a slate of leaders for the upcoming session. The leaders are "committed to addressing the evolving needs of the Commonwealth through fiscal responsibility, limited government, and policies that drive strong communities and opportunities for individual success," according to the House Republican Caucus.
Ex-GOP Congressman David Rivera Arrested for Secret Venezuelan Contract
A former Republican congressman from Florida was arrested Monday by federal authorities and charged with conspiracy, failure to register as a foreign agent and a host of other crimes, officials said. The accusations stem from a secret contract Rep. David Rivera – who represented parts of Miami in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013 – had inked with an American subsidiary of Venezuela’s state-run oil company, according to The New York Times. The $50 million deal, which ran from 2017-2018, included an agreement to promote a thaw in relations between the U.S. and Venezuela—something Rivera allegedly never disclosed to the Justice Department, which is required under federal law. The Cuban-American and strident anti-communist was taken into custody at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta Monday. A longtime associate, Esther Nuhfer, was also indicted as a result of the deal.Read it at The New York Times
Warnock, Walker rally with closers as Georgians vote in droves to build Senate muscle
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection bid received a late boost Thursday from former President Barack Obama, who urged supporters to show up once again in force at the ballot box despite the lower stakes in this year’s runoff. “Some folks are asking, ‘Well if Democrats already have control of...
At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is poised to designate Avi Kwa Ame, a sacred site for Native American tribes in southern Nevada, as a national monument that would ensure the preservation of ancestral lands for those 12 tribes. “I’m committed to protecting this sacred place...
Biden’s student loan deferment will cost taxpayers $40 billion, group says
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration is again defering repayment of student loans until President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness executive action makes its way through the courts, but a new analysis found that decision will cost taxpayers billions of dollars in unpaid interest. The Committee for...
Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day...
Biden signs rail deal to avert 'catastrophe'
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed a bill forcing a deal between several rail companies and a dozen rail unions to avert a Dec. 9 strike. "With the signing of the Railway Labor Agreement, we not only spared this country a catastrophe," Biden said after the signing. "We ensured rail workers will get a historic 24% wage increase, better conditions, and a cap on health care costs. And I won't stop fighting for paid sick leave for all workers."
Supreme Court to hear argument over Biden's immigration priorities
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday about the Biden administration’s immigration enforcement priorities, in a case that could bolster or curtail the power of states to challenge federal immigration policies. The justices will consider litigation brought by Texas and Louisiana to stop implementation of...
Corporate executives offer rosier business forecasts if politically aligned with a U.S. president
Corporate executives with political beliefs aligned with the person serving as president of the United States tend to express that partisan affinity with more optimistic business forecasts and disclosures, university researchers say. Research published by faculty at the University of Kansas and San Diego State University indicated business officers, whether...
Republican senators turn on Trump over his attack on the Constitution: ‘He goes from MAGA to RINO’
Republican Senators sought to distance themselves from former president Donald Trump’s remarks calling for laws to be terminated so that he could be reinstated as president. Over the weekend, Mr Trump made the remarks in response to a Fox News report that the FBI met with Twitter and other social media platforms ahead of the 2020 presidential election as a means to combat disinformation. “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False...
