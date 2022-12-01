ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Trump falsely claims he never called to ‘terminate’ US constitution despite having said exactly that

Former president Donald Trump claimed on Monday that he never advocated for an end to America’s constitution despite having called for its “termination” just days ago.On Saturday, the twice-impeached ex-president took to his Truth Social platform to argue that social media platforms’ work with 2020 presidential campaigns (including his own) amounted to “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party.” He also asked if the US should somehow discard the results of the election he lost or call a new election even though neither course is allowed under US...
House Republicans elect leaders for upcoming session

Harrisburg, Pa. — The House Republican Caucus has elected a slate of leaders for the upcoming session. The leaders are "committed to addressing the evolving needs of the Commonwealth through fiscal responsibility, limited government, and policies that drive strong communities and opportunities for individual success," according to the House Republican Caucus.
Ex-GOP Congressman David Rivera Arrested for Secret Venezuelan Contract

A former Republican congressman from Florida was arrested Monday by federal authorities and charged with conspiracy, failure to register as a foreign agent and a host of other crimes, officials said. The accusations stem from a secret contract Rep. David Rivera – who represented parts of Miami in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013 – had inked with an American subsidiary of Venezuela’s state-run oil company, according to The New York Times. The $50 million deal, which ran from 2017-2018, included an agreement to promote a thaw in relations between the U.S. and Venezuela—something Rivera allegedly never disclosed to the Justice Department, which is required under federal law. The Cuban-American and strident anti-communist was taken into custody at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta Monday. A longtime associate, Esther Nuhfer, was also indicted as a result of the deal.Read it at The New York Times
At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is poised to designate Avi Kwa Ame, a sacred site for Native American tribes in southern Nevada, as a national monument that would ensure the preservation of ancestral lands for those 12 tribes. “I’m committed to protecting this sacred place...
Biden signs rail deal to avert 'catastrophe'

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed a bill forcing a deal between several rail companies and a dozen rail unions to avert a Dec. 9 strike. "With the signing of the Railway Labor Agreement, we not only spared this country a catastrophe," Biden said after the signing. "We ensured rail workers will get a historic 24% wage increase, better conditions, and a cap on health care costs. And I won't stop fighting for paid sick leave for all workers."
Supreme Court to hear argument over Biden's immigration priorities

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday about the Biden administration’s immigration enforcement priorities, in a case that could bolster or curtail the power of states to challenge federal immigration policies. The justices will consider litigation brought by Texas and Louisiana to stop implementation of...
Republican senators turn on Trump over his attack on the Constitution: ‘He goes from MAGA to RINO’

Republican Senators sought to distance themselves from former president Donald Trump’s remarks calling for laws to be terminated so that he could be reinstated as president. Over the weekend, Mr Trump made the remarks in response to a Fox News report that the FBI met with Twitter and other social media platforms ahead of the 2020 presidential election as a means to combat disinformation. “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False...
