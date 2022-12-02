Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide conditions improve Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.
Mysuncoast.com
A Suncoast tradition in downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 26th Annual Holiday Parade rolled out on December 3 on Main Street. Thousands of spectators watch floats, dance groups and marching bands make their way through the city. The theme this year was “Winter Wonderland”. The team at ABC7 was there to wish everyone a...
Mysuncoast.com
A Jeep parade in Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A parade of festive Jeeps lined up in Manatee County Jeeps across the DeSoto Square Shopping Mall parking lot. According to organizers of the event, the parade gives local Jeep clubs from Sarasota to Manatee Counties and beyond an opportunity to showcase creativity. Larry Hippich, one...
mynews13.com
Here's what weather December could bring to Central Florida
The holiday season is here, but the cooler temperatures seem to miss so far this season in Central Florida. November finished around four degrees warmer than average for Orlando. The City Beautiful hit 90 degrees twice during the month. It is the most 90 degree days in November since 2015....
A single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed in the Gulf of Mexico about 2.5 miles west of the Venice Fishing Pier, shortly after taking off from Venice Municipal Airport in Florida.
cbs12.com
USCG looking for missing person and single engine aircraft in Florida
VENICE BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is missing off the coast of Venice Beach. The United States Coast Guard is helping local agencies look for a person and single engine aircraft. Any information can be reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Pete at 727-824-7506.
speedonthewater.com
Inside Englewood Beach: When Normalcy Means The OPA Worlds
If you’ve ever survived a natural disaster, you wonder when life will be normal again. The basics of survival such as water, food, power and simply having a roof over your head—things you take for granted every day—seem miraculous when they return. Things like roads you can drive to supermarkets that actually have fresh food, without requiring a lifted four-wheel-drive truck and a chainsaw, are blessings you rarely notice until they’re gone.
How to Restore Florida Beaches Before the Next Hurricane?
Not only are Florida’s sandy beaches stunning, but they also contribute significantly to the state’s tourism-based economy. Besides being eye-catching scenery, Florida beaches serve as the first line of defense against hurricane-related storm surge flooding.
Mysuncoast.com
Seafood and Music on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 5th annual Siesta Beach Seafood and Music Festival has begun. The family-friendly event offers an opportunity to enjoy a variety of fresh seafood cooked on-site. Live music and plenty of food, drink, and art is available during the event. The festival began on December 2nd...
Mysuncoast.com
West Coast Florida Riders fill Everyday Blessings wishlists
Lithia, Fla. (WWSB) - 30 Children at Everyday Blessings received their holiday wishlists completely filled by the West Coast Florida Riders on Saturday. This was the third year the biker crew dropped off presents during the holiday season. The kids got to open some presents on Saturday, while the rest are waiting under the Christmas tree until Christmas day. There was even a visit from Santa riding up on his very own motorcycle.
Holiday Fun on the Suncoast
The holidays come around quicker each year. I’m convinced this is just another aspect of aging. So, when you are planning your activities for that sweet slice of time between Thanksgiving and Christmas, thoughtful consideration of all options is a must. There are the usual suspects, including Universal Studios and Disney World if entertaining visitors. And, of course, local favorites like Selby Gardens and Mote Marine are a given if showing off some of Sarasota’s great destinations. We were thinking out of the box as we set out to narrow down a long list of interesting ideas to a “must-try” trio for this sparkly season. And we have a little something for everyone.
Authorities are investigating after a single-engine plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning after leaving Venice.
stpetecatalyst.com
Low levels of red tide organism persist around Pinellas
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) red tide update Friday, low concentrations of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, were again detected around Pinellas County. Meanwhile, harmful algal blooms are rampant across Sarasota County. The FWC reports respiratory irritation and fish kills related to red tide from Collier County north to Manatee County.
Mysuncoast.com
Local businesses unite for the holidays
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of local vendors gathered outside of the UTC Mall for the Holiday Mega Market. This to provide a one-stop shop for consumers and encourage them to shop local. Whether it’s woodwork, hand crafted gourd lanterns, or a gift for your furry friends—dozens of local businesses...
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota center for trauma recovery debuts to big interest
A centralized — and soothing — place to help people overcome trauma in their lives is quickly gaining traction in the region. Key takeaway: The Resilient Retreat in Sarasota, a $7 million project that opened in the fall, helps trauma and abuse survivors move forward and find peace.
Mysuncoast.com
Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse supports first responders after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse is arranging a big thank you to first responders for all their hard work in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. On Sunday, the staff hosted a fundraiser aiming to raise thousands for firefighters in Sarasota County. The outdoor barbeque restaurant and bar hosted...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
VENICE, Fla. — The body of a child was located by divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office of a small plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico shortly after taking off from the Venice Airport, authorities say. The plane, a Piper Cherokee, was found shortly after 2...
Mysuncoast.com
A special exhibition at Temple Emanu-El
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temple Emanu-El’s new art committee hosted a special exhibition featuring over 50 original works of art made by temple members. The event provided art workshops, a gallery, and a social setting where to discuss and enjoy the art. According to organizers, the event is a...
mynews13.com
Record-breaking convention traffic for Tampa in 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Convention Center is set for a record-breaking 2023, with its busiest convention schedule in its history. Visit Tampa Bay capitalized on selling Tampa as a convention and tourism destination during the pandemic. Even in 2021 alone, Visit Tampa Bay stated it saw 24.6 million...
