BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say tips from neighbors helped them arrest a Burlington man accused of peeping into a woman’s windows and trying to get inside. Burlington Police say the incidents happened Wednesday at a home in the Hill Section near Union Street. They say the male suspect first came to the house of the female resident around 5:13 p.m. Wednesday evening and looked into her windows. Then, they say he came back later around 2 a.m. Thursday and tried to break in.

3 DAYS AGO