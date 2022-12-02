Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
BREAKING: Burlington stabbing leaves one dead
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing downtown overnight. Police say just after 3:00 a.m. they received several calls of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a man with stab wounds. Police have not released...
mynbc5.com
Police investigate early morning murder in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating the murder of a man, allegedly stabbed at Piesanos Restaurant on Main St early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Burlington Police identified the victim of Sunday morning's stabbing as 23 year old, Abubakar Sharrif, of Burlington. Police responded to calls of a disturbance...
Man stabbed to death in fifth Burlington homicide of the year
According to the Burlington Police Department, 23-year-old Abubakar Sharrif was found bleeding from apparent stab wounds early Sunday morning at a restaurant downtown. He was pronounced dead at a hospital later that morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man stabbed to death in fifth Burlington homicide of the year.
Deadly Eden shooting ruled a homicide
Vermont State Police say David Peatman, 66, was shot at his home Thursday night.
mychamplainvalley.com
Potential person of interest in Eden homicide case
Potential person of interest in Eden homicide investigation. A St. Johnsbury man arrested on Friday on unrelated charges may be a person of interest in Thursday night’s deadly shooting in Lamoille County. Shawn Rich, 44, has not been named a suspect. However, the Caledonian-Record reports that court documents link...
Stabbing in downtown Plattsburgh nightclub; victim’s condition unknown
Nearly 48 hours after the attack, there was no word yet from the Plattsburgh City Police about the victim's condition.
Man, 66, killed in Lamoille County shooting
Police found the man's body at a home on Griggs Road about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigate fatal shooting in Eden
EDEN, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead in Eden, Vermont. The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. at a home on Griggs Road. Vermont State Police found a 66-year-old man dead at the scene. During an event with the media...
WCAX
Burlington Police identify suspected ‘peeping tom’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say tips from neighbors helped them arrest a Burlington man accused of peeping into a woman’s windows and trying to get inside. Burlington Police say the incidents happened Wednesday at a home in the Hill Section near Union Street. They say the male suspect first came to the house of the female resident around 5:13 p.m. Wednesday evening and looked into her windows. Then, they say he came back later around 2 a.m. Thursday and tried to break in.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speed in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — Police say a 31-year-old man from Vergennes is facing charges. A vehicle was clocked by police traveling at 100 miles-per-hour in a 45 miles-per-hour zone on Vermont Route 17 in New Haven. Police initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Timothy Gebo. Gebo was...
mynbc5.com
Afternoon fire in Sunday leaves 4-apartment unit inhabitable
WINOOSKI, Vt. — The Winooski Fire Department called out for mutual aid after a fire traveled through an apartment building on 72 East Allen St. in the city. This fire closed the area road of East Allen Street area for several hours as fire crews from multiple surrounding cities and towns worked to put the fire out.
newportdispatch.com
DUI charges filed after crash in Sheldon
SHELDON — A 45-year-old woman from Richford was charged with DUI following a crash in Sheldon yesterday. Authorities were notified of a crash at the intersection of Vermont 105 and Woods Hills Road at around 4:20 p.m. Police say they observed indicators of impairment when they arrived. Rebecca Katon...
mynbc5.com
Home in Morristown sustains heavy damage from late night fire
MORRISTOWN, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a house fire in Morristown that caused significant damage to the home. The Morrisville Fire Department said the fire broke out around 12:14 a.m. on Friday on Fourth Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a single-wide trailer completely engulfed in flames.
Williston Selectboard member pleads not guilty to stalking
Gordon St. Hilaire was in Chittenden County court Thursday to face charges that he vandalized an ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on multiple occasions beginning in October. Read the story on VTDigger here: Williston Selectboard member pleads not guilty to stalking.
Vermonter bought gun found at fatal shootout: police
Cameron Yee, of South Burlington, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of making a false statement when buying a handgun.
Swanton man gets 20 years in prison for 2020 fatal shooting
James Mulholland, then 22, was accused of firing 11 shots at Kyle Labelle, 32, following a dispute over petting a dog. Read the story on VTDigger here: Swanton man gets 20 years in prison for 2020 fatal shooting.
mynbc5.com
New York man dies in 2-car crash in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York state police say a 43-year-old man died in a car crash in the town of Plattsburgh on Friday around 11:49 a.m. After a lengthy investigation, state police say Richie Arroyo of Plattsburgh, NY, was traveling southbound on Durand Road, when he crashed head-on into another car.
mynbc5.com
Dozens displaced after fire rips through Burlington apartment building
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Fire Department said at least 50 people are displaced after a fire ripped through a Burlington apartment building Friday afternoon. The Burlington Fire Dept. responded to the call just after 4 p.m. for a report of fire coming out of the roof and multiple doors of a second-floor apartment on South Meadow Drive.
newportdispatch.com
Trailer with tools stolen from job site in Westford
WESTFORD — A utility trailer was stolen from a job site located on Vermont Route 15 in Westford yesterday. The incident occurred sometime between the overnight hours. Police say the trailer, owned by Dylan Walford, 50, of Charlotte, contained several thousand dollars worth of tools when it was stolen.
Comments / 0